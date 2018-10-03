03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Over 270 unknown creations were found in the artist's electrician's basement; Picasso's heirs have filed suit for illegal possession.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Soldier allegedly stole laptop computers from the "Mavi Marmara," and sold them to other soldiers.
By AP AND YAAKOV KATZ
Lawyer says will consider appealing sentence; was convicted of dealing weapons, robbery, stealing chief of general staff's credit card info.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Authorities do not believe the theft was motivated by hate, bias or antisemitic sentiment.
By JTA
They took the money but left the meat.
French master's "Femme assise, robe bleu" was subject of 1964 film "The Train."
The suit charged that Led Zeppelin stole the “Stairway to Heaven” riff from Spirit’s song “Taurus.”
By REUTERS
Referring to recent credit card hacker incidents, Deputy FM says Israel has capability to hit back at those that try to harm it.
By HERB KEINON
J'lem District Attorny charges men for stealing, selling judaica artifacts worth 1 m. Euro from a Milan synagogue.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Man who instigated theft of the "Arbeit Macht Frei" sign from Auschwitz gets 2 years and 8 months in prison.
First lieutenant receives 5 months in prison, NIS 700 fine, demotion to rank of private for theft of laptops, photographic lenses and compass.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF arrests officer, soldiers who allegedly stole laptops from ships.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The soldier also stole general's credit card number from IDF headquarters.
The 48-year-old man was gravely penalized for buying the weapons while knowing they were stolen from the Israeli military.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
33 M-16s were stolen from the Sde Teiman base in May.
Thefts nationwide down 18% in first half of 2017 from same period last year.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Residents slam police efforts in moshav.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Hundreds of rare coins, jars and jewelry seized by police in raid
Alon stole over NIS 250 million, bankrupting Trade Bank.
During the defendant's remand hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court, police said that the alleged fraud took place during a short period at the end of 2015.
By BEN HARTMAN
Each bike battery sold for NIS 300-1000, depending on the condition, and all bikes sold for 1,000 shekels whole, or were dismantled and sold as replacement parts.
There are alternatives to car dealers when replacing stolen logos
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVITCH
Illegal cars in the West Bank all come from Israel and take two forms. Some of the cars are used, which Israelis sell to Palestinians, while other cars are stolen from Israel and then sold to Palestinians.
By ADAM RASGON
Authorities arrest two men for attempting to steal antiquities from ancient Jerusalem cave.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Asst.-Ch. Sau touts success in crime-ridden Lod after critical comptroller’s report.
Court sentences 4 for stealing Jewish objects worth $1 mil. from Great Synagogue of Milan, bringing them to Israel.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Parrots have been returned to their owner after a robber broke in to a home in Majdal Kurum.
By YAKKOV LAPPIN
TA court says stiff sentence meant "to protect public, fight phenomenon of robbery carried out by refugees."
Defendant allegedly broke into victim's apartment and assaulted her as she slept.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Tel Aviv District Court files indictment charging Holon man with sodomizing, indecently assaulting woman during burglary of her house.
Tiberias Family Court rules that minors “cannot be restricted by the behavior or understanding of their parents.”
Robber operating across the center of the country; Police believe he is a highly-dangerous individual.
Figures emerge during a special Knesset meeting; police seek doubling indictments to 20%.
Three others accused of theft of weapons, conspiracy to commit a crime and illegal weapons possession.
Government employee sells identification numbers, addresses and other details of 9 million Israelis.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Information was used to create searchable database; computer technician put the database on Internet for anyone worldwide to access.
Officers from the Ashkelon police station launched an undercover investigation and installed secret CCTV cameras in the post office.
Judge dismisses former finance minister’s claim that millions of shekels stolen from the Histadrut were paid to him as a "sort of salary."
Former finance minister convicted of pocketing NIS 1.7 million when he was leader of National Workers' Union, began 65-month jail term in 2009.
Attorney Yisrael Perry convicted of theft; stole 320 million German marks from Israelis seeking compensation after surviving Shoah.
Sculpture was part of Rodin series "Studies for a Nude of Balzac"; museum has not elaborated on details of the disappearance.
Exclusive: Drugmakers and authorities fight constant battle to keep stolen medicines off the market.
E. J'lem resident arrested for driving truck with goods that had been stolen from Yavne supermarket.
Defendant posed as a financial adviser, economics doctoral student; fraudulently took NIS 29 million from friends and family.