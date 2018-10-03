03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Second Lebanon War and what may come next.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By COMPILED BY SHAWN RODGERS
The chosen people have remained a consistent comedic force, showing up in every decade.
By JTA
Ten recommendations for the best of Israeli culture this week.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
This week's top ten attractions.
Giuliani says US should abandon two-state solution, US Orthodox rabbinical association calls Chief Rabbinate behavior a disgrace, Netanyahu meets Trump and Clinton, and more.
Iran threatens to turn Tel Aviv to dust, Turkish man shot attempting to stab guard at Israeli embassy, East Jerusalem building row breaks out prior to Obama-Netanyahu meeting, and more.
French official visits Israeli jail in West Bank as Paris grapples with terror; Saudi official warns Iran: Attack us at your own risk; Israel prepares civilians for threat of 230,000 enemy rockets.
Peres's condition 'somewhat improved,' yet remains serious after stroke, 'Newsweek Middle East' editor accused of antisemitic rant, Obama sends message to enemies that US still has Israel's back.
Senator holding up Israel defense deal, insisting on role for Congress, Trump says health an issue in US presidential race after Clinton illness, Israel eyeing Gaza-bound women's flotilla, and more.
Italian fans boo Israeli anthem, give Nazi salute at World Cup qualifier, Russia says Abbas, Netanyahu agree to meet in Moscow, Kurdish 'Angelina Jolie' reportedly killed battling ISIS.
ISIS kilometers away from Israel's northern border, two killed and many missing in Tel Aviv construction collapse, majority backs Katz in dispute with PM over Shabbat work, and more.
How crystal meth fueled Hitler's conquest of Europe, German teachers’ union urges total boycott of Israel, Topless British model groomed to be ISIS bride, and more.
Israeli satellite explodes on rocket in Cape Canaveral, Obama may be out, but 'Obamaism' is here to stay, Israel's Oren reportedly says, UCLA student president leaves due to pro-BDS harassment.
Gruesome discovery in Germany raises questions about Holocaust-era experiments; Trump to visit Mexico, meet with president who compared him to Hitler; In Saudi Arabia, Israel taboo lessens, and more.
Ex Mossad chief says Israel's biggest threat is potential civil war, not Iran, Jewish GOP billionaire abandons Trump, 7,000-year-old pits found in North suggest sophisticated ancient irrigation.
Polish soccer fans torch 'Jewish' effigies, Israeli who dealt arms to Iran to be extradited to US, iPhone hacking saga raises questions about Start-Up Nation’s dark side, and more.
Iran arrests nuclear negotiator suspected of spying, Lapid accuses Swedish FM of anti-Semitism at Stockholm rally, top Iranian admiral says US lacks the power to confront Iran militarily.
Iranian ex commander says new militia formed to destroy Israel in 23 years, Israeli scientist helps discover Earth-like planet, Egypt police using gay dating apps to hunt members of LGBT community.
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel), Russian 'documentary' claims Jews behind Titanic, Chernobyl and 9/11, Celtic fans raise over £136,000 for 'Palestine' after Israel match debacle.
Glick opines on Soros campaign of global chaos, top Israeli diplomat visits secret Muslim African state without formal ties, Israeli-designed glass bridge opens as world's highest, longest in China.
IDF 'not interested in an escalation' after targeting dozens of Gaza terror sites, Egyptian FM sparks uproar by saying Israel not guilty of terrorism, Nazi propagandist Goebbels’ wife had Jewish dad.
IDF strikes Gaza terror targets in response to Sderot rocket attack, Israeli-Arab designers take hit at Islamophobia with Arabic tote bag, child suicide bomber kills 50 in Turkey, and more.
For first time in conflict, Assad launches airstrikes on US-backed Kurds, India to tap Israeli radar tech to thwart terrorism in volatile Kashmir, Russian jets in Iran change Mideast game, and more.
Trump's campaign website stays 'neutral' on Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Turkish parliament to debate Israeli $20 million flotilla payment, Pro-Israel group helps Texas high schooler win probe.
Florida's Jewish voters repelled by Trump, congressman says, Russia deploys bombers to Iranian air base, Israel scores success against skin cancer, and more.
Hacked Soros emails reveal plans to fight Israel's 'racist' policies, disappointed Tel Aviv concert-goers file class-action suit against Sia, Jordan's King Abdullah vows to fight Israeli 'extremism.'
"Nasrallah hides in a bunker while Israeli children play outside," Peretz says, Trump incitement blamed for fatal shooting of New York imam, Jewish donor slams Corbyn and his "Nazi stormtroopers."
Special envoy to the UN calls for immediate halt of aid money to Gaza, Jewish man hurt in suspected east Jerusalem terrorist stabbing, Celtic fans to greet Israeli team with Palestinian flags.
WikiLeaks offers reward for info leading to killer of Jewish DNC staffer, Ibiza municipality reportedly endorses BDS against Israel, Israel wins first Olympic medal since 2008, and more
Islamic Jihad calls to escalate intifada as it boycotts Palestinian elections, Pence indicates Trump's immigrant ban could also include Jews and Christians, ISIS threatens Miss Universe, and more.
Fact check disproves Palestinian swimmer's claims against Israel, Republican senator says Clinton's emails about Iranian nuclear scientist show she's reckless, Israel looking to deport BDS activists.
Police searching north Tel Aviv area for terror suspect, Nuclear scientist who executed by Iran for espionage, Lebanese Olympic team scolded by IOC for refusing to let Israelis on bus, and more.
Iran executes gay teenager in violation of international law, Israeli citizen wounded in London knifing attack, Hamas infiltrated int'l Gazan aid group, stole tens of millions of dollars, and more.
Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief answers criticism from Jeffrey Goldberg, Oren says Israel most open to the world since 1948, Spanish Israel lobby group deals blow to BDS, and more.
Is Israel's success against terror a model for the US against ISIS?, new Palestinian city of Rawabi in legal battle with Israel over its access roads, Himmler’s diary discovered in Russia, and more.
Khamenei says Saudi ties with Zionist regime a stab in the back to Muslims, British songstress Joss Stone throws shade at BDS after Israel concert, ISIS threatens Putin, and more.
Sanders references his Jewish history in response to Trump attack, Santana wows Israel with masterful guitar and message of peace, member of Saudi delegation says Israelis want peace, and more.
Protesters torch Israeli flag outside DNC, terrorist's family claims shock, says rabbi-murderer 'loved life', DNC staffers question Holocaust Remembrance Day statement in leaked email, and more.
With his back against the wall, Netanyahu goes on the offensive, priest killed in France church attack claimed by ISIS, Palestinians seeking to sue Britain over 1917 Balfour Declaration, and more.
In turmoil over leak, Democrats point finger at Russia, Kaine one of few senators not to sign letter to Obama urging increased MoU, German University claims Israel harvests Palestinian organs.
Israeli culture minister to skip Olympic opening ceremonies due to Sabbath, Saudi delegation visits Israel, the first Hebrew tank battalion switches to Merkava MK 4 tanks,and more.
On Trump, Jewish voters not taking the bait, Israel, Palestinian Authority in African diplomatic battle, British lawmaker accuses Israel of causing rise in jihadism, and more.
IDF indicts top general for rape, Palestinians, Sudan working to restrain Israeli breakthrough in Africa, Spanish city loses Tel Aviv flight over BDS motion against Israel, and more.
Largest French aliya flight of summer lands in Israel, shots fired at IDF post near Lebanon border, Jerusalem mayor slammed for skipping LGBT pride parade over religious objections, and more.
Europe eyes Israeli technology for spotting lone-wolf terrorists online, fugitive rabbi suspected of sex offenses arrested upon arrival to Israel, over 200 new immigrants from North America arrive.
Palestinian attacker wounds 2 IDF soldiers in West Bank stabbing, prominent national religious rabbi's comments on gays spark uproar, Pence says world must know US stands with Israel, and more.
Two IDF soldiers killed in Golan Heights grenade explosion, major terrorist attack prevented in downtown Jerusalem, Trump asked if he needed a Jewish agent "to negotiate better for me," and more.
Israel says Palestinian pre-conditions for Cairo summit a non-starter, Trump attacks Obama's stance on Israel, Egypt outraged over reports that minister watched soccer match with Netanyahu, and more.
Israel flying emissaries out of Gondar amid ethnic violence, Pharrell Williams cancels Israel concert, NGO used US tax dollars in anti-Netanyahu election campaign, and more.
Assessing the covert war between the IDF and Hezbollah, NFL player’s wife uses anti-Semitic slur to rap Jewish owner of Dolphins, where Trump's VP candidates stand on Israel and Iran, and more.
UNESCO calls on Israel to halt all its archeological and restoration work in and around the Old City, former official says Israeli drones struck Sinai terrorists, Israel marks Lebanon War, and more.
Jews and Muslims actually defend Donald Trump, Bones unearthed in Ashkelon at only known Philistine cemetery may reveal ancient mystery, Egypt FM arrives to meet Netanyahu, and more.
Kenya foiled assassination attempt on Netanyahu, Trump campaign's 'anti-Semitic overtones' no accident, DNC chair suggests, CNN explains U-turn to list Tel Aviv terror attack in graphic, and more.
Clinton campaign slams 'hateful' Max Blumenthal comments on the late Elie Wiesel, Orthodox Jewish beatboxers wow 'America's Got Talent', 3 soldiers hurt in suspected car ramming attack, and more.
El Al plane lands safely after being accompanied by Swiss F-18 jets amid bomb threat, Palestinian woman attempts to stab soldiers near Ariel, PA said to boycott Quartet, and more.
IDF strikes 2 Syrian military targets following cross-border stray fire, Netanyahu invokes the 'spirit of Entebbe' in the global fight against terror and Israeli rapper survives assassination try.
Personal perspectives on Elie Wiesel, Scotland Yard summons Livni for war crimes questioning, terror victim Rabbi Michael Mark laid to rest, and more.
After West Bank attack, Netanyahu implores world to pressure Palestinians to condemn terror, MKs slam Corbyn’s ‘anti-Semitic’ comparison of Israel to ISIS, and more.
Knesset ruckus erupts after Arab Israeli MK calls IDF soldiers murderers, Turkish chief rabbi says Jews on edge after attack, Sanders appointee says Democratic platform should include 'occupation'.
IDF to reform controversial anti-kidnapping Hannibal Protocol, Hamas officials blast Israel-Turkey deal, Israel helps California with its drought, and more.
Turkey and Israel reconcile, Democrats to condemn BDS, recognize Palestinian right to self govern, London Mayor tells 'Post' he has zero-tolerance for anti-Semitism, and more.
Abbas says global terror will end with Palestinian-Israeli conflict, former reality star goes on anti-Semitic rant, Shimon Peres tells Israelis to be a bit more thankful to the US and more.
Hamas officials say Turkey dropped condition that Israel lift Gaza siege, Israel to install its own cyber defenses on F-35 jets, dramatic rise in US anti-Semitic assaults in last year, and more.
Obama once questioned the necessity of maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region, tensions with Trump's Jewish son-in-law reportedly behind ouster of campaign manager, and more.
San Antonio resident Alan Weinkranz was killed in Saturday's crash in Tel Aviv, Herzog rejects his spokesman's claim that settler's are 'destroying the future,' Alice Cooper rocks Israel, and more.
Fun things to do over the weekend and in the week ahead.
Cultural events around the country.
Our top picks on things to do this weekend.
The rain is just arriving and temperatures are inching down. Now's the time for some unique winter activities to enjoy in Jerusalem.
By ISRAEL21C