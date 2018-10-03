03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“We are not preventing anything. But, of course, we give incentives and encourage those who sell Israel, not those who sell other products.”
By MAX SCHINDLER
Attacks like those on Friday have a major impact on the number of tourists that pass through both stores and the Old City.
By JAMIE HALPER,KAYLA STEINBERG
"Birthright Israel should organize a trip to Israel for Jewish students who support the movement to Boycott, Divest from, and Sanction the Jewish state."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Currently Wizz Air has 18 routes serving both Ben-Gurion and Ovda airports.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Travelers in Poland who wish to experience Israel will now find more ways to fly to Tel Aviv this summer.
Improved visa process has been a boon for Israel.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
On Friday, three IDF soldiers were wounded in a ramming attack in Qasr el Yahod. On Saturday, Christian pilgrims prayed there nevertheless.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The gospel cable car project is marvelous, but shouldn’t take away from true tourist experience.
Marek Olszewski, who has held his post since March, also suggested a similar move for the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw.
By JTA
The hotel manager apologized, but added that Jews were the only guests causing problems.
It's illegal to display Nazi symbols in Germany, but tourists seem to not be aware of it.
Germany has strict laws on hate speech and symbols linked to Hitler and the Nazis.
By REUTERS
“It expands one’s heart when you see all this red before your eyes,” says Tamar Rozevich, a 19 year old Israeli from Beit Shemesh.
By KKL-JNF
Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevy (Likud) promised that shops would remain open on Saturday.
The tourism project represents a joint initiative that offers travelers an insiders’ journey through both Israel and the Palestinian territories.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The Jerusalem Development Authority offers free Shabbat tours
Low-cost carrier's flights to Tel Aviv from London and Manchester unceremoniously canceled.
By AMY SPIRO
Full estimates are still being determined, but it's reported over 30,000 of the evacuees were tourists.
A gunman stormed the resort in Mali's capital Bamako and killed at least two people. A spokesman for the security ministry assured, however, that the situation was "under control."
Oliver McAfee, 29, was last seen November 19 in Mitzpe Ramon
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
“We ask all drivers to drive carefully and in accordance with road conditions and weather conditions,” police said.
“This is the beginning of this struggle, and we have our first victory in hand,” said Israeli Women’s Network director Michal Gera Margaliot.
By JEREMY SHARON
130,000 tourists expected to visit Israel during the winter season.
By MICHAL RAZ-CHAIMOVICH / GLOBES
Ticket prices are working in the consumers' favor.
A crowd of visitors were welcomed to the site on Saturday morning as the popular attraction opened
Oliver McAfee, 29 was last seen on November 21 in Mitzpe Ramon, near a hiking trail.
Oliver McAfee, 29, went missing near a hiking trail in Mitzpe Ramon late last month.
47,000 common cranes had been counted on Wednesday morning flying south.
The top five countries of origin for tourists to Israel were the US, Russia, France, Germany and the UK.
Eight new entrances to aircraft will open in the coming few weeks and there are plans to add 86 check-in points and additional self-service check-in facilities.
By GLOBES
Tourists laud Nahariya as an idyllic vacation spot.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
The Central Bureau of Statistics has reported 355,900 tourist entries for November, bringing a revenue of some $487 million, but tour guides detect a downturn.
By SARAH LEVI
Throughout its 22-year history, the trail has not included Jerusalem nor crossed the Green Line into sites in Area C of the West Bank.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
A stone throw away from Metzitzim Beach and the beginning of the bustling Tel Aviv port.
By DAVID BRINN
The Publica Hotel, where there is a time and place for everything.
By DAVID BRUMMER
The rescue team arrived just in the nick of time, preventing what could have been a disaster.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Excluding “day-trippers”, tourism numbers have gone up since 2014 Gaza war.
The number of vacations booked to the Catalan region by Israelis has dropped 23%.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
'Forbes' featured Tel Aviv and Beirut as great tourists destinations for the fall of 2017 in the same article.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
An Israeli was released Wednesday from a day of detention in an Egyptian jail after two M16 bullets were found in his bags Tuesday night.
By HERB KEINON
There are basic things that every rental car consumer should consider – from before driving off the car lot to the post-return period.
By MARK FELDMAN
Called the “Queen of the Antilles,” Jamaica is known as an island of tropical vegetation, delightful climate, sun, sand and sea.
By BEN G. FRANK
The Israeli Nature and Parks Authority operated shuttles in Ein Ziv in the Galilee; overnight parking lots expected to be full to the max.
The Ministry of Tourism says the number of tourists to Israel is rising but it does not include day-trippers.
Tourism injected $3.4 billion into the Israeli economy from January to August 2017.
O'Brien enjoyed an immersive experience during his stay here, with a joy that far surpassed most celebrity visits.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Bones Vibe is looking to bring five dogs – and owners – on a free trip to Israel
Anyone around the world is invited to vote in the competition, and choose from the 63 countries marketing themselves as premiere destinations.
The man, a tourist in his 30s, had been missing for two days.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
One can imagine the clink of glasses and gay evenings that took place here at the turn of the century.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN
At Zichron Ya’acov’s Habayit gallery, artists with multiple sclerosis interface with the public.
By BARRY DAVIS
Visitors, mostly from the US, come to learn from the IDF's experienced trainers how to deal with potential terror threats.
Go wild, book lovers of Israel!
By GALIT EDUT
Despite the lone-wolf attacks, Israel continues to experience a record number of visitors.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
With the summer tourism season underway, the trend shows no signs of slowing down.
By SHARON UDASIN
On Sunday, the cabinet overturned a January 2016 decision that would have created a prayer space at the Western Wall for men and women to pray together.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
Parks, recreation, and great food.
By TALY SHARON
Id al-Fitr, the joyous holiday ending the fasting month, starts Sunday
By BEN LYNFIELD
The setting was so beautiful and the food so appealing that pedestrians stopped to look, thinking this was a coffee shop.
Some 349,000 foreigners visited during April – a record and an increase of 38% over the same period last year.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
By MEITAL SHARABI
It is not often that one gets the opportunity to speak to top-level athletes at all, let alone predominantly ask them about their impressions of Israel.
The annual festival held during the anemone blossoming season in the northern Negev offers guided tours, performances, culinary treats and so much more.
Drop by drop, in total darkness, the beautiful rock formations slowly took shape.
By ITSIK MAROM
If you’re in the mood to take a walk among olive trees, read this.
The East Jerusalem Development Company will be organizing a number of fun adventures and surprises during Hol Hamoed.
Exploring French Ashdod.
Thailand has much to offer for those seeking a family vacation the children will never forget.
By REVITAL HORESH
But the real stars are the cows...
The hotel industry, like many others, is still very much a male-dominated affair. Four women in the business talk of the field from their perspective.
By JOY BERNARD
The best Israeli tourist attractions around Beit Guvrin.
Where to go for fun in nature in the hot midsummer after dark.
This Golan stream is fed by a number of springs, including Ein Kanaf, where there are magnificent stone arches, plenty of trees and spaces for a picnic.
The whole country becomes Jerusalemites to celebrate half a century of reunification
Cyprus' stunning views, friendly people and tasty food welcome you.
After some more sightseeing, you’ll be ready for dinner.
The place echoes with history, but no ghost disturbs my peaceful sleep that night.
By MIRIAM KRESH
For people with disabilities, planning a trip can be a nightmare. Accessiblego.com seeks to change that.
Art picnics during the summer and a street-ball tournament.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Looking down at Jerusalem evokes a sense of history and a glimpse through the eyes of many conquerors over thousands of years.
The kingdom intends to offer visits to historic sites such as Mada'in Saleh, a 2,000-year-old Nabataean city carved into the rocks of the northern desert.
Saudi Arabia plans a luxury resort with eyes on the foreign tourist market.
The easyHotel franchise was launched by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou in 2004, now operates in Britain, six other European countries and the UAE.
A memorable week in the Caribbean aboard the 5,000-passenger ‘Norwegian Escape’.
The pair is expected to visit other famous sites around Egypt during their stay, according to the ministry of tourism.
While still somewhat unknown to Israelis, Paraguay has become the fastest-growing tourist destination in South America.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The concept for the Condé Nast travel feature is "Tel Aviv, the avant-garde city."
We need a revolution in tourist sites on the Golan, in the same way that the once standard and prosaic chicken has given way to gourmet delights in Israel’s hotels and restaurants.
By BARBARA SOFER
In a water-scarce region like ours, human need for water is always going to come before the needs of nature.
By CLIVE LIPCHIN
Colombia now annually attracts over 2.5 million tourists, bringing in almost $6 billion.
By MEREDITH HOLBROOK
The property, which was initially Russian Church property, supported by Russian royalty and nobility, was handed over to the Russian government.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israel needs reliable allies in the White House – and its own weapons at the ready.
By GIL TROY
The hotel is located near the beach, on the beautiful Netanya promenade often called “The Netanya Riviera,” a popular vacation destination for European Jews, especially French ones.
“We are grateful to the Israelis coming here. They are our best clients and they bring in lots of currency. They love our popular music.”
Valencia and its surroundings are often ignored when planning trips
to the Iberian Peninsula. It’s time to take a look
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Lance Bass and Jamie-Lynn Sigler touring the Holy Land.