03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
PA minister: Arab inaction has encouraged U.S. to hold onto Jerusalem moves
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Tensions have spiked recently over an Israeli border wall, Lebanese offshore energy exploration, and the growing arsenal of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
By REUTERS
Israeli officials acknowledged that Israel and the UN do not see eye to eye on the effectiveness of the UNIFIL force.
By HERB KEINON
Israel's UN envoy praised a "significant diplomatic achievement" following the vote.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Speaking to reporters, Haley also voiced concern that nuclear inspectors were not granted access to Iranian military bases.
EU chief speaks after Hezbollah hit two Israeli military vehicles with anti-tank missiles, killing two IDF soldiers and wounding seven on the Israeli side of the Lebanese border.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon says Israel received a message — via UNIFIL — that Hezbollah was not interested in further escalation.
PM's adviser: UN observers did not report Hezbollah's guerrilla armaments as required, Israel needs self-sustained security.
Beirut complains to UNIFIL that security barrier being erected on border near Metulla violating Lebanon's sovereign territory.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Wall being built in area surrounding Metula; IDF: We are working to reduce tensions, improve security situation.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Wall being built in area surrounding Metula, according to Israel Radio; IDF: We are working to improve security situation.
UNIFIL commander sets up urgent meeting with IDF and LAF representatives after Lebanese soldiers claim Israelis crossed border.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Israel seeking to avoid repeat of last year’s Nakba Day when about 100 protesters succeeded in crossing into the state.
Concern follows France, Italy decide to withdraw significant number of troops from the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon.
Report: Hezbollah statement calls gunfire exchange on Lebanon's border "surprising and provocative," equates it to attacking all of Lebanon.
By YAAKOV KATZ, LAHAV HARKOV AND JPOST.COM STAFF
PM: Soldiers actions justified; IDF says troops were patrolling border when Lebanese soldier opened fire on them; no Israeli soldiers wounded.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND LAHAV HARKOV
Attack shows Hezbollah afraid UN peacekeeping force will search Lebanese villages for weapons, Defense officials say.
Military training for scenario in which Syria defends protesters attempting to rush border following PA statehood bid in September.
IDF used “unnecessary force” against Palestinians who tried to forcibly enter Israel from Lebanon in May, UN report says.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Report from Ban Ki-moon's office is based on UNIFIL investigation; blames protesters for stones, petrol bombs, Israel for live fire use.
Northern Command sources say there are expectations that Palestinians in Lebanon will travel to the border to participate in protests.
The renewal states that UNIFIL will continue to consist of 11,000 inspectors and soldiers. Its budget amounts to $100 million a year.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
'Asharq Al-Awsat' cites meeting between Livni, Lavrov as discussing alternatives to transfer of S-300 missiles to Syria.
34-year-old man who jumped over the border fence handed over to the Red Cross, set to return to Israel next week.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Man who jumped over the border fence being held in prison in Tyre; reportedly in good condition, not settled when he will return.
Lebanese media reports Israeli citizen caught jumping border fence south of city of Nakoura, being interrogated by security forces.
Alan Shatter says Israel should distinguish between NGOs and gov’t; UN forces on Golan, south Lebanon not going to 'disappear.'
Liberman tells interlocutors in NY that as long as Abbas is PA chairman there is no chance of Israel-Palestinian peace deal.
UN sec.-gen. notes border breach originated on Syrian side, calls for all concerned to "refrain from provocations," prevent escalation.
WikiLeaks doc.: Norway laboratory for understanding Israel’s difficulties in Europe: The country sanctifies dialogue, has an aversion to force.
Following one of earliest Israeli invasions of Lebanon, UNIFIL arrived to oversee IDF withdrawal.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
A former top US official argues that those who back away from the idea of defensible borders for Israel are making a mistake.
By ELLIOTT ABRAMS
A sniper ambush in the North; rockets in the South; and in the east, suggestions that Iran has the S-300.
Were the clashes on the Lebanese border this week really the work of a single, over-zealous officer?
By JONATHAN SPYER
Tensions have been rising between elements of UNIFIL and supporters of Hizbullah.
NATO’s search for purpose following the collapse of communism may be
leading it right into the heart of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
J'lem officials accuse Ireland of leading EU opposition to placing Hezbollah's "military wing" on continent's blacklist.
Lebanese soldiers deployed in the area brings quiet.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
UN report says it found no proof of allegations of Hizbullah Scuds.
Troops from Turkey will join UN patrol in Lebanon for another year.
According to proposed plan, Israel to leave northern part of village; UNIFIL to be tasked with preventing infiltrators, terrorists.
All four commanders assured Peres that they regarded their assignments as an important mission, and that they were no less interested than Israel in keeping the peace.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
26-year-old said to be suffering from depression; man’s father found a suicide note; helicopters and ships scouring area.
By RON FRIEDMAN
IDF releases video from Friday's explosion in the Lebanese village of Shehabiyeh showing people removing rockets from a building.
Diplomat says Hizbullah’s military build-up in region has been force's most serious challenge.
By JORDANA HORN
IDF is making it difficult for terror group to launch attacks along the border like in 2006.
Israel tells European countries: Arms sent to Lebanon used against us.
Rule applies to Hamas in Gaza as well as the LAF.
Watch footage of: IDF maps, footage of group's bases in South Lebanon.
Exclusive: UNIFIL chief says situation in Lebanon far more stable now.
UNRWA – the UN agency dedicated solely to the Palestinian refugees – prolongs the conflict by fetishizing the “return” of Palestinians.
By ANNE HERZBERG
Guterres arrives for first visit as secretary-general
While getting briefed about the current security state on Israel's northern border during her Israel visit, Nikki Haley was exposed to a rift between the IDF and UNIFIL concerning Hezbollah.
By JOY BERNARD
Congressional sources say Israel has made an initial request for its annual US defense aid to increase to as much as $5 billion.
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
Two editors temporarily resign after boycott campaign over alleged involvement in a divorce-related blackmail case.
By SAM SOKOL
“In the evening we never leave the barracks because the Lebanese forces are not friendly. However, that is when things happen."
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
UNIFIL officers are quoted by The Daily Star as saying that they believe the Spanish peacekeeper fell victim to the so-called “Hannibal Procedure.”
Officials in Damascus file a complaint to the UN against Israel, claiming that the IDF strike on three of its outposts was unjustified; say Israel assisting "terrorist organizations" in the Golan Heights.
By YASSER OKBI,JPOST.COM STAFF
Lebanese FM Adnan Mansour says Israel stationed "very sophisticated espionage devices" along border.
Terror group increases displays of force against peacekeeping patrol in south Lebanon, hints at readiness to up aid to Assad.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Hezbollah leader says UN secretary-general's "concern" over its weapons caches "pleases" him.
Group responds to French FM Juppe's claim that Syria urged roadside bomb which injured 5 French peacekeepers.
French FM Juppe says he believes roadside bomb which injured 5 French peacekeepers carried out by Hezbollah at Syria's urging.
Lebanese opposition MP says Syria attacked French peacekeepers because France is destabilizing Syria.
At least seven wounded, including two passersby; attack follows May, July attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Two peacekeepers lightly wounded, several vehicles damaged as resident throw rocks in town of Srifa.
By OREN KESSLER
UNIFIL civil affairs director: Italy may reduce troop levels, stresses importance of finding perpetrators of bombing, 'an-Nahar' reports.
Lebanese newspaper says terrorists took advantage of power vacuum in Lebanon to launch attack; Hezbollah may have also been a target.
Diplomats tell Lebanese media blast comes after Syrian FM threatened EU it would regret decision to impose sanctions on Assad regime.
Bomb aimed at logistics convoy blows up UN vehicle on highway leading to southern Lebanese port city of Sidon, security sources say.
WikiLeaks cable shows then-defense minister told US envoy of willingness to "hit back" at militia.
Move follows huge gas reserve discovery along the unclear naval border, subsequent Lebanese requests for help from UN.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Beyond providing the Iranian president with a venue where he can speak without being heckled, he is coming to Lebanon to deliver a warning.
"US envoy told LAF about IDF's plan to another border incident."
UN probe of Lebanon border clash clears Israel of instigation.
Israel and Lebanon trying to speed up marking of border on the ground.
IDF response to incident was "measured, correct and immediate."
Investigation shows IDF did not violate the Blue Line.
By HERB KEINON ,JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV KATZ
LAF alleged to have used UNIFIL-requested delay to plan ambush.
IDF to meet with Lebanese Army and UNIFIL officials.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV KATZ
UN Peacekeepers in southern Lebanon attacked.
The most recent related “disarmament,” of Hezbollah in Lebanon following the 2006 war, is considered a colossal failure.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
UNIFIL is called an “interim” force, but it has been in Lebanon for 40 years.
By NIKKI HALEY
The reality is the UN has never prevented genocide and crimes against humanity, it has merely kept the spotlight off what the genocidal regimes are doing.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
In light of the Katyusha attack from Lebanon Sunday, Israel's best strategy is to maintain a high level of deterrence.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The world is constantly held up by terrorists and nowadays it tends to give in to the narrative being imposed on it.
By BARRY RUBIN
Terrorists are never short of meaningful dates or excuses to spill blood in the name of what they aver is justice.
The international community cannot credibly feign ignorance of the incontestable evidence of turbulence brewing in Lebanon.
The enemy ignores Prime Minister Netanyahu’s threats – quite rightly.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
America can do the most to avoid escalation.
By JERUSALEM POST EDITORIAL
UNIFIL proved impotent to stop border clash.
The UN, US and EU should tell Lebanon the truth – that it was the aggressor and Israel the defender in Tuesday’s bloodletting.
By LARRY DERFNER
The best way to bring peace: help end Hamas rule.
By EDITORIAL
A roadside bomb hit a UN vehicle in Lebanon, injuring 3 UN peacekeepers.
Roadside bomb hits UN troop carrier on bridge in Sidon; wounded come from French contingency; circumstance behind blast still unknown.
Residents of village on Lebanon border take to the street in protest: We are fighting for the village so that it won’t be divided.