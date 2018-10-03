US military

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France."
By REUTERS
Trump has the legal authority to direct government embassy "security assistance officers," both military personnel and civilians, to do more to help drive arms sales.
Islamic State has been gathering recruits in the region.
This memo is not the official guideline; the official guideline is expected to be announced in the next few days.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The video bashes Democrats and the media and celebrates Trump's achievements.
By REBECCA MONTAG
Trump: McMaster is a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The success in pinpointing and stopping "lone wolf terrorists" will be a major issue brought up in IDF chief's upcoming visit to the United States.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Tzipi Hotovely made televised remarks describing American Jews as naive and sheltered.
By JTA,HERB KEINON
"It feels really great to be around people who know what I’m going through."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The US Army would then be the first army outside the IDF to use the system.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The technology works on-demand by trapping humid air inside the device, then cleaning and drying the air and extracting the resultant clean water.
By SHARON UDASIN
The flight follows a week of heightened rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang.
Trump administration has not provided any increase in military support aside from police training and a modest bump in support from USAID, Hernandez told Reuters during an interview in New York.
The US warship was sunk by a Japanese torpedo in the final days of the second world war.
The overflight was in response to North Korea's latest missile test.
This decision reverses the year-old Obama-era policy, issued by former defense secretary Ashton Carter, that allowed transgender citizens to join the military as well as undergo gender reassignment surgery during their service.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
Ikaika Erik Kang was arrested by the FBI on Saturday following a year-long undercover probe, according to the FBI.
UN figures show an estimated 800 million people live in extreme poverty and suffer from hunger, with fragile and conflict-torn states experiencing the highest poverty rates.
Kim Jong-un: Time has come to settle accounts with US imperialists; N. Korea on high alert following US bomber display.
Decision leaves the United States with one aircraft carrier in the tense Gulf region; Panetta warns budget crisis threatening security.
Suicide bomber in police uniform attacks NATO patrol in Afghanistan's volatile eastern Khost; 37 civilians injured.
Baltimore man wanted to send message that soldiers would be killed unless the country stopped its "war" on Islam.
Deal was held up due to US legislators' concerns over deteriorating relations between Israel and Ankara; Turkey is seeking SuperCobras.
Government should not sacrifice US military capabilities in order to ease budget woes, must remain versatile and flexible, says Petraeus.
If approved, the deal would increase the number of Abrams tanks in Egypt from around 1,000 to 1,130; Congress must approve deal.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Brennan on seeing raid: "One of the most anxiety-filled periods of time"; CNN reports bin Laden lived in home where killed for last 3 years.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Statement contradicts earlier comments by John Brennan that al-Qaida leader used wife as human shield; PM: "This is day of victory for justice."
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER AND REUTERS
High-ranking officials seen in Situation Room watching live strike on al-Qaida leader; Brennan: "It was one of the most anxiety-filled periods of time"; US warns Islamists will try to carry out retaliatory strikes.
US forces were prepared to take al-Qaida leader alive, but believed he would resist capture; PM calls assassination "a victory for justice and freedom"; US warns Islamists will try to carry out retaliatory strikes.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
US Nat'l security official says there was a danger of engagement by Pakistani jets that were scrambled during operation; US forces were prepared to take bin Laden alive, but believed he would resist capture.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
US president: "We will spare no effort in learning how this outrageous act took place"; 2 US soldiers killed as gunman opens fire in Frankfurt.
Gunman opens fire in US Army bus; 2 dead, 2 injured in attack; 21-year-old from Kosovo arrested; not known if attack linked to terrorism.
Head of US Joint Chiefs of Staff tells CNN Iran is lying about nuclear program being "peaceful"; calls on Wikileaks to stop releasing info.
Pentagon report says, "our strategy is beginning to have cumulative effects, security slowly expanding" but calls progress "uneven."
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
At least three service members discharged for being gay began the process to re-enlist after Pentagon announcement.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Obama admin's worst fears about July disclosure of almost 77,000 secret US war reports have failed to materialize.
Pentagon officials say the unarmed drone was in international airspace when Iranian warplanes opened fire on it.
The US warns Iran it will continue surveillance flights in the region and that the military will protect its assets.
Fridovich to the 'Post': Emphasize imposing additional sanctions, int'l resolutions to increase Iran’s isolation.
Official state news agency reports two officers killed in largely secretive army maneuvers in southwest of country.
The ninth annual Juniper Cobra drill scheduled to take place from March 4-15, will be the largest IDF and US European Command joint exercise taking place this year.
The company is one of three contenders for US tender for a new-fighter trainer program.
The rocket defense system has proven extremely useful in the past years when it shielded Israel from barrages of rockets launched from Gaza.
The estimated cost per tank is $350,000.
“This is the first time that we have an American flag flying in an IDF base.”
Sources close to the family of Maj. (res) David Zohar were quoted by Yediot Aharonot that said the family had rejected the conclusions of the report.
Israel is the first country to receive the advanced stealth planes outside the US and once the jets land in Israel, they will not leave the country, excluding combat missions.
Islamist attacks in Europe, North America drive increase in demand.
Heroes to Heroes launches a pilot trip exclusively for female veterans.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The deal is expected to clock in at around $38 billion over ten years.
Saul Kagan, former executive director of the Claims Conference, speaks to The Report.
By JERUSALEM REPORT STAFF
A journalist and a marine pen a moving joint memoir of life in battle.
By JONATHAN SPYER
"We're going in a direction of hiding facts and shading and shaping facts in reaction to a lot of pressure to show fast results."
Washington has angered Ankara by providing arms, training and air support to the Syrian Kurdish forces.
There have been periodic confrontations between Iran's and the US's militaries in the Gulf - a major trade route for oil - in recent years.
The vice president's staff said Iran policy will top his agenda in meetings with Israeli officials, and will dominate his remarks to the Knesset.
Turkey's foreign minister claimed US President Trump had said the United States would not further arm the Kurdish People’s Protection Units in Syria.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ties between the Shi'ite-led governments in Tehran and Baghdad have become stronger, and Iran has acquired growing influence in Iraq.
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they had made further gains against IS a day after announcing an operation to capture northern and eastern parts of Deir al-Zor province.
The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated for the United States and Afghan government over the past few years.
The Trump administration is still trying to define its goals.
By ZVI MAZEL
In an exclusive interview with the 'Post,' Brig. Gen. William A. Turner discussed efforts to defeat ISIS, who are operating from within densely populated areas in Iraq.
The failed missile attack on the USS Mason began around 7 p.m. local time, when the ship detected two inbound missiles over a 60-minute period in the Red Sea off Yemen's coast, the US military said.
Islamic State's last major city in Iraq is under threat as American forces increase ahead of planned operation.
Sources affiliated with JN reported on Twitter that "Abu Firas," whose real name is Radwan Namus, was killed alongside his son and six JN jihadists in the Idlib village of Kfar Jalis.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Top US military officer says Tehran giving arms to groups who are attacking US troops; talks underway about keeping some soldiers in Iraq.
Rocket attack on US military base in Baghdad is worst single toll for American troops in Iraq this year.
Militants kill a government worker in a highway ambush and wound four more.
Two Reuters employees apparently killed by US Apache helicopters.
The power makers in Syria are now Russia, Iran, and Turkey.
By DANIEL BUCKSBAUM
Headlines matter. The one in question – “Hotovely insults US Jewry, then apologizes under pressure” (November 24) – is entirely misleading.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
One thing is clear: if the US continues to neglect its “friends” and allies in the region – those on the front line in the fight against ISIS – the damage to its credibility will only increase.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Israel, a blessed land, is defended by the toughest tribe on earth.
By BRIAN WRIGHT O’CONNOR
A show of strength, such as the recent Tomahawk strikes in Syria, can do wonders to ward off potential threats and bolster allies, without boots on the ground.
By DOUG LAMBORN
We decided to act, and we created the Pinsker Centre for Zionist Education – a coalition of young people and students who seek to organize events on campus.
By DANIEL GROSS, ELLIOT MILLER AND JONATHAN HUNTER
Iran would probably not keep the strait closed for long, but it could harass shipping in the area for an extended period of time.
By SIMON HENDERSON
The Iranian president risks repeating the late Iraqi leader’s mistake: convincing his enemies that he’s too dangerous to ignore and must be removed.
By D. BLOOMFIELD
Are there any circumstances in which US President Barack Obama will order a military strike on Iran’s nuclear installations?
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
In many ways, 20th century Jewish soldiery symbolized the complex integration of Jews into their given countries.
By SHLOMO BRODY
Obama says he's "outraged" by attack; 2 US soldiers killed as gunman opens fire in Frankfurt airport; Kosovan arrested in airmen's deaths.