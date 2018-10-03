Ultra-Orthodox

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"We came to express our solidarity with what happened to the family."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Haredim and Arabs must be integrated into society and
economy to take the start-up nation to the next level.
By GILAD MALACH,NASREEN HADAD HAJ-YAHYA
The purpose of the film is break stereotypes of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and show them as a real human beings instead of a reclusive, marginal group.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Abby Stein can’t remember a time when she didn’t feel that she was a girl, living in a sect where boys and girls weren’t even allowed to play together.
By ED STANNARD/NEW HAVEN REGISTER
A long list of VIPs were honored for their excellence in a variety of fields while remaining committed to their values.
By YAIR ETTINGER
30,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews are estimated to have traveled to the Ukrainian town of Uman for Rosh Hashanah.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The hotel manager apologized, but added that Jews were the only guests causing problems.
By JTA
The chief of the controversial sect reportedly died after drowning in a river in Mexico.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The leader of the Ultra-orthodox sect tells French Jews that immigration to Israel makes Jews 'too secular.'
By JEREMY SHARON
While noting the children are 'confident in thinking for themselves', refusal to introduce LGBT issues raises concern they are not receiving 'the best' education.
By JOSH DELL
The issue surrounding a more egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall faces opposition by the ultra-Orthodox in Israel.
Les propos très controversés sur les femmes dans l’armée tenus par certains grands noms du mouvement national-religieux pourraient présager d’une nouvelle guerre des cultures
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Beaucoup considèrent que la ville préfigure l’aggravation du conflit entre laïcs et religieux
By HANNAH KATSMAN
Les récentes manifestations contre l’incorporation des étudiants de yeshiva sont le résultat d’un schisme au sein du monde harédi
Technologie et réalités économiques ont de profondes répercussions sur la communauté ultraorthodoxe qui est en pleine mutation
The percentage of religious smokers experiencing withdrawal symptoms on Shabbat morning, after a night without cigarettes, was significantly lower than on weekday mornings.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Switching to another health insurer by Internet is a hit.
Pop music was blaring loudly, even though the street is on the edge of an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Save the children: Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
It seems that satisfaction with life is also related to the tendency to trust others.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
"Progressive education in the haredi world is very tricky. Any culture change is scary. Even the word progressive is threatening.”
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The Old City’s Fifth Quarter Gallery showcases collaboration and ritual.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman commented on the incident on Twitter, calling it a "horrifying sight."
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The teens also coerced the ultra-Orthodox Jews into reciting a Muslim passage and condemning Prime Minister Netanyahu.
By UDI SHAHAM
BBC documentary ‘Canvey: The Promised Island’ spotlights group of hassidim who seek to create a new community in an unlikely place
By AMY SPIRO
ZAKA international director: Work exposes volunteers to such traumatic scenes that only a select few can cope.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"Leaving the community is hard. It's a drastic step. All your life you're in black and white."
By EYTAN HALON
“It won’t happen that women will be excluded from the public domain.”
With presentations in both English and Hebrew, the third annual Tahel Conference is expected to host some 600 attendees.
By SARAH LEVI
Efforts to reach an agreement are expected to recommence on Friday morning.
A compromise was found whereby only non-Jewish workers would carry out the maintenance work.
The police studied the most effective problem-oriented community policing theories and implemented them into practice.
Police arrested several of the protesters.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Haredi MKs vow legislative override.
90 of the 120 men arrested have been released, though smaller-scale demonstrations have continued.
Group seeks to lift veil from taboo topic in communities ruled by strict Jewish law.
An investigation opened after an Israeli police officer confronted the crowd when his vehicle was pelted with rocks by anti-conscription protesters.
Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar most recently inveighed against Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, arguing that any interpretation of the Talmud hinders its study.
The current government has more than doubled the budget for stipends for full-time yeshiva students.
"We must not allow such situations to get out of control and for violence to be used unnecessarily," says police commissioner.
Some of the protestors called male security personnel “Nazis” and female personnel “shiksas,” Yiddish for non-Jewish woman.
Supreme Court has overturned cabinet decisions and legislation in recent months that would have prevented drafting more ultra-Orthodox men.
By GIL HOFFMAN
At the heart of this conundrum is a deep cultural conflict within Israeli society.
Three haredi (ultra-Orthodox) men were arrested for rolling burning tires toward the home of a man who hung a poster critical of the grand rabbi of the Gur Hassidic community.
It is true that the Israeli army is not meeting its induction goals.
By ASAF MALCHI
One ultra-Orthodox man approached a secular protester who was filming the event and appeared ready to assault him.
The incitement campaign has been led by the Jerusalem Faction,a group that has virulently and oftentimes violently opposed any haredi conscription to the IDF whatsoever.
Will the cabinet’s decision on the Kotel and conversion affect Jewish support from the Diaspora?
By MARK WEISS
The company, which was recently sued for forcing a woman to change seats after a request by an ultra-orthodox male passenger, says the airline is not alone in this regard.
The haredim may be celebrating a victory, but Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid and his secularist agenda stand to gain from their aggression.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Leaders call to scrap bill, warn of crisis between Israel and Diaspora.
The haredi parties are extremely concerned that the High Court will intervene on the side of those demanding a state-recognized egalitarian section.
Security forces should have 'no mercy' when dispersing ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protestors, wrote former Israeli Police Major General Amit Arieh in a Facebook post.
Issues surround sanctions against recalcitrant husbands.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett said that integration of ultra-Orthodox students into Israeli academia contributes to society as a whole.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A third of the population is forecast to be ultra-Orthodox.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman described the campaign as “intolerable” and said that the country could not allow such incitement to pass.
In 2017, we have to ask: Who is ultra-Orthodox? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox society? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox identity within the Israeli sphere?
By LEE CAHANER
"People are looking in our direction now to find that modest kind of look, which is very interesting to see."
By REUTERS
The comments evinced heavy criticism from President Reuven Rivlin, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and ultra-Orthodox political leaders.
The absence of women from haredi newspapers, websites, and other forms of media has become a well known and now almost unremarkable phenomenon.
‘Tikkun’ is both revolting and revealing.
By HANNAH BROWN
Dr. Michal Shaul researched the issues that haredi society faced at the end of World War II and their response during the first decade following Israel's establishment.
More than 40 protesters violated public order by shouting, rampaging and damaging property in front of Rabbi Moshe Havlin’s home.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Ultra-Orthodox filmmaker Rama Burshtein on the surprising success of her award-winning romantic comedy ‘Through the Wall’.
Avratech-Ravtech platform could eventually train and employ thousands of haredi men, if the state and other institutions give it sufficient backing.
Shas chairman questions why Reform, Conservatives have no attachment to Western Wall. Comments termed “ugly and crass” by Reform leader.
“In television today, people are taking their time telling stories, so we don’t have to explain all the rituals. We will just show it.”
By SHAWN RODGERS
It is important for us to properly understand the ability of ultra-Orthodox society to adapt to contemporary challenges in order to design policy for the future.
By GILAD MALACH
It is incumbent on the non-ultra-Orthodox to reach out to the Haredim with wisdom, understanding and patience to gently encourage integrating their young people into modern life.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Naama Kelman, the Jewish state’s first female rabbi, speaks about shifting attitudes toward the Reform movement in Israel.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
What kind of state does the younger generation want?
By MATAN DANSKER
The erosion of Modern Orthodoxy will have a negative impact on the majority of the identifying Jewish world.
By SHIRLEY ZAUER
Much of the Talmud, which is the basis for all codes of Jewish law, is a record of rabbinical conversations between the rabbis who often shift gears abruptly as they engage with one another.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
Vinig became a feature of Culture Club via the show’s host, Shifra Kornfeld, who recommended her for a position after having met her while working on a project in the past.
By RUTI ZUARETZ / MA'ARIV
First-time novelists tackle a heartbreaking tale of loss and searching for meaning that spans cultures.
Technology and economic realities are having a profound impact on the
haredi community. Will the resulting changes make it weaker or stronger?
Crossing from the world of Orthodoxy to the secular one is not an easy task, but organizations like Hillel, try to make it less difficult for those who take the leap.
By JOY BERNARD
How to groom a city by making its artists feel at home: Jerusalem’s city center as an example.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Any ideas for a more peaceful coexistence?
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
“The attacker seemed to rush towards two Orthodox Jews,” says source familiar with investigation. “He really, clearly wanted to kill a Jew.”
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The groups that suffer from police brutality are diverse, which makes it difficult, if not impossible, for them to work together.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The equality of national burden effort isn’t meant to be a dispute with the ultra-Orthodox; its goal is to deal with a problem that isn’t going away.
By YAIR LAPID
"Whatever the Orthodox statistics are, it is the healthiest, fastest growing Jewish movement, in all its forms."
By RAYMOND APPLE
People have every right to be angry about the government’s move. It just reneged on its agreement, and that isn’t right. Substantively, though, the government didn’t change the status quo.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Invest now in a plan (not a deal), that will pay off for real instead of mourning a regressive deal.
By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Government decisions on conversions and egalitarian prayer are deepening a divide – but there are opportunities if we can learn to smarten up.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
When a leader breaks out of the box for a principle, we call that courage; when a leader breaks principle for expedience, we call that cowardice.
By GIL TROY
There should be something that makes being Jewish Jewish – otherwise it’s just Jew-ish, a cutesy little affectation. Meanwhile, memo to the Orthodox Right: modernity happened.
For more than 2,000 years of exile, the sages recognized that there are many faces to Judaism.
Back in the European shtetl most Jews didn’t spend inordinate amounts of time thinking about the nuances of keeping kosher etc.
By BRIAN BLUM
More Torah is being studied on the continent than at any time since the discovery of the New World by Christopher Columbus.
By MICHAEL FREUND
A culture of schnorring and a generation of beggars have grown up in our midst, and they are, sadly, an embarrassment to Judaism.
By STEWART WEISS
The program, eventually called the Jewish Connection, created opportunities for bringing together groups that were suspicious of, and antagonistic to, each other.
By BARBARA SOFER
Meet Pamela Peled, Tzippi Shaked and Danit Shemesh, the authors behind 'Three Ladies, Three Lattes.'
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN,THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
The question should not be ‘what is Orthodox?’ but ‘what is true?’ Is it a good idea?
By AHARON E. WEXLER
Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions on percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric.
Thuogh hassidism in America is flourishing, hassidic masters have not always been so enamored with “the land of the free.”
By LEVI COOPER