afghanistan

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US President Donald Trump said that America must seek “an honorable and enduring outcome worthy of the tremendous sacrifices that have been made” during the 17-year conflict.
By REUTERS
Mike Cernovich, an alt-right activist, suggested to his more than 300,000 followers on Twitter that Bannon was sacked to ensure that the White House raises troop levels in Afghanistan.
Yosef met with Apostolic Nunico Lazzarotto on Monday at the offices of the Chief Rabbinate in Jerusalem.
By JEREMY SHARON
The two were identified as Said al-Shurafa, an alleged former Palestinian terrorist, and his wife Reem al-Shurafa.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Indian priest was living in Afghanistan at the time of his capture, working as the Afghan director of the Jesuit Refugee Service.
By ARIEL COHEN
Glenn Selig was one of 22 people killed in a 13-hour siege by the Taliban on Saturday on the Intercontinental Hotel.
By JTA
Staff Sgt. Peter Taub, 30, was assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday.
By JTA,REUTERS
The Pulitzer Prize winner never embraced his "Jewishness" but "worshiped at the foot of culture."
By JORDYN SCHWERSKY
The Great Synagogue of Brody is a metaphor for Eastern European Jewry, written in stone.
By EITAN AROM
By BARRY DAVIS
The Heron 1 is a medium altitude and long-term endurance craft with a maximum mission endurance of over 24 hours.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
A Foreign Ministry statement said Wells "acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in eradicating terrorism" and "underlined the need for strengthening intelligence cooperation" to fight terrorism.
The group is known to maintain close ties to Al Qaida, the Pakistani Taliban and to the Pakistani military intelligence services.
By ANN M. SIMMONS / LOS ANGELES TIMES
The attack, the latest in a series to hit Afghan media groups in recent years, follows an attack on a private television station in Kabul last month.
At least 37 people were wounded and many patients and staff still missing, it added.
The longest war in American history is coming to an end.
By MICHAEL WILNER
“It was a life changing experience for me,” says Wild.
“Bank Hapoalim Carpet,” part of a trilogy titled “Cloth Merchants,” is the name given to the complete installation and is accompanied by a short documentary outlining the carpet's making.
By GRAHAM LAWSON
Yellow-and-blue star Zahavi misses a possibly decisive penalty in 79th minute and Beersheba remains in title race.
By ALLON SINAI
MK Dov Khenin (Hadash) said the repeated passing of bills meant to cause migrants to leave Israel "is being carried out on the backs of the residents of South Tel Aviv."
By BEN HARTMAN
Drugstores to test blood pressure, weight; Ministry starts campaign to take medicine properly.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Jerusalem has lost its way in recent weeks and currently finds itself just three points above the bottom two and the relegation zone.
Petition was organized by the Israel Allies Foundation, which has Israel Allies Caucuses in 31 countries.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Program to be paid for out of added monthly cost on arnona for every city municipal tax payer; joins programs in 55 other cities.
As always, there will be a graveside memorial service in Sde Boker.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As part of the new reform, an additional NIS one billion will be allocated towards providing additional learning hours.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
“That’s what people in Australia do in response to a major human tragedy” he told The Post.
The manner of the triumph against Bosnia made it truly memorable and significant.
Yellow-and-blue still trails undefeated Jerusalem, Rishon in standings ; Holon handles Haifa.
Will people over 40 suffering from presbyopia who need reading glasses for magnification soon be freed from having to wear them?
Despite unconvincing performance, Greens eke out 1-0 victory, while K8 and Beersheba continue to roll.
Emek Hefer industrial park incident leaves firefighter dead, 20 people injured.
By SHARON UDASIN,BEN HARTMAN
City would serve as a model that could be replicated in other areas in the country professor tells the 'Post.'
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Arab and Jewish youth work together to boost the quality of life of refugees in Greece through education. Despite the fact that as Israelis it’s not always easy to gain pupils’ trust, they find ways
By TALI KORD
In Kabul, it’s hard to find a girl who hasn’t been harassed by men on her mobile phone, but this can have far more severe consequences, especially if the men get hold of their victims’ photos.
By TAMARA BARAAZ
"The Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls on American officials to talk directly regarding a peaceful solution to the Afghan quandary."
"The US strikes support Afghanistan in reassuring its neighbors that it is not a safe sanctuary for terrorists who want to carry out cross-border operations."
After a three-year war with Islamic State, Washington wants to ensure the militants do not re-emerge
"We're going in a direction of hiding facts and shading and shaping facts in reaction to a lot of pressure to show fast results."
The Taliban have dismissed suggestions that they have been weakened by a new strategy to push back insurgents from major cities.
Almost three in four Afghans who return home after seeking sanctuary abroad are forced to flee again due to fresh fighting.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Taliban, seeking to reimpose Islamic rule after their 2001 ouster, issued a statement denying involvement.
More than 150 guests were able to flee as parts of the building caught fire.
Explosions and heavy gunfire were heard as a 13-hour siege on a luxury hotel in Afghanistan's capital came to an end.
It was not immediately clear what prompted Trump’s criticism of Pakistan but he has long complained that Islamabad is not doing enough to tackle Islamist militants.
More aggressive drone strikes that hit inside Pakistani territory are one of the steps that US officials have said could be taken if Islamabad does not end safe havens for militants.
At least five civilians killed in suicide bombing attack in Kabul.
In a bloody day for the province, a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing at least eight people.
Use of social media and mobile instant messaging services has exploded in Afghanistan over recent years.
Analysts and experts wonder what the future holds and if the US role has succeeded and is necessary.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The bombings are the latest in a string of violent attacks on the country's Shi'ite minority.
Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid rejected that as propaganda by the Western governments that helped rescue the family.
The events of the day that prompted the war on terror, which continues on today.
The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated for the United States and Afghan government over the past few years.
At least four people had been killed and three wounded while the public health ministry said separately that one dead and eight wounded had been brought to city hospitals.
"What should we expect from a government that has never tried to protect us?"
The Taliban criticized the Afghan gov. as "stooges," "lying corrupt leaders" and "repulsive sellouts" who are providing the US with overly optimistic "rosy pictures" of the situation in Afghanistan.
Monday's suicide bombing, which targeted government personnel, continued the unrelenting violence that has killed more than 1,700 civilians in Afghanistan so far this year.
"The significance is you kill a leader of one of these groups and it sets them back."
The explosion will add pressure to the fragile government of President Ashraf Ghani.
The United States is set to increase its role in conflicts from Somalia to Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and beyond.
The Taliban has published on one of its official websites an open letter aimed at US President Donald Trump, saying that "the responsibility to bring an end to this war also rests on your shoulders."
Iranian police reportedly pay little heed to the vast use of marijuana, which is vaguely mentioned in the country's harsh Islamic penal code.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Taliban member says group demands UN Security Council cancel a resolution freezing assets and limiting travel of senior figures.
"Its broadcasts and will have a negative impact on our youths, elders and community," says local.
Islamic State has seized swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, and the group competes with the Taliban for territory and recruits, say US officials.
Hafez Saeed was killed along with 30 other militants as they gathered in Achin district of Nangarhar province.
Earlier on Wednesday, gunmen opened fire at a meeting of prominent Muslim clerics in the southern province of Helmand, killing at least seven people
The unusual pact is a window into deepening anxiety in Afghanistan over reports of the Islamic State group radicals gaining a foothold in a country already weary of more than a decade of war with the Taliban.
Ghani warns, says danger of ISIS spreading in Afghanistan should not be underestimated.
About $1 million in CIA money was funneled to al-Qaida.
"Peace is a national issue, not only government's responsibility," says president.
“A large part of the moral corruption in this country comes from the introduction of dirty money into politics”.
Doctors say deaths were due to suffocation; witness says some of the fans were killed in a stampede after the police fired teargas.
Perhaps the “Israelite Spring” is finally upon us. While the path to peace cannot lie solely in defense, it may lie in the active reuniting of roots and dispersed family trees.
By BARUCH KOGAN,HARRY ROZENBERG
For Zarif to claim that his country is a broker of peace and stability in the region is ridiculous.
By FAHIM MASOUD
Women’s rights activist and critic of Muslim fundamentalism Ayaan Hirsi Ali speaks with the ‘Post’ about her latest book
If Channel 10 is closing, there is nobody to blame but Channel 10.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
These clearly expressed and substantiated thoughts in favor of the proposed legislation deserve to be read and reread, understood and supported.
A number of distinguished legal figures have leapt to denounce the measure.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Of course, it is difficult to turn down a prospective funder.
By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK
"Evil is evil, murder is murder, and to link such abhorrent acts of inhumanity with other problems that might vex Israel is to give them credence and justification."
Comprehensively advancing rule of law, joining the fight against Ebola and hosting APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
By GAO YANPING
Indeed, it is from this very realization by both Jew and “Arab” that an equitable, honorable and permanent solution will emerge to their decades-long antagonism.
Due to its long border with Afghanistan and its weak security forces, Turkmenistan is vulnerable to a jihadist offensive.
By MICHA’EL TANCHUM
I, too, am a Malala, and I, too, am a servant of Education.
By RASHIDUL BARI
As Lord Sacks has said, a society that cannot tolerate difference loses its humanity.
By JONATHAN ARKUSH