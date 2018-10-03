alan gross

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Alan Gross sued the US government for negligence after serving 5 years in Cuban prison for providing Internet equipment to Jewish Cubans under a US program that Cuba viewed as subversive.
By REUTERS
"There will be more Jewish brothers and sisters coming to Cuba to interact with their peers on the island, resulting in increasing help coming from the Jewish Federations."
By SAM SOKOL
Freed Jewish American prisoner in Cuba addresses media hours after return to United States.
Cuba arrested Gross in 2009, and later convicted the USAID subcontractor to 15 years in prison for importing banned technology, trying to establish clandestine internet service for Cuban Jews.
Wife of Jewish-American contractor jailed in Cuba for crimes against the state hopes Obama will release him in second term.
Jewish-American has been jailed since 2009 and is serving a 15-year sentence for setting up Internet networks in Cuba.
Lawyer for Gross says his health is deteriorating, Cuba says he is eating healthy meals, exercising.
Washington renews calls for Jewish US contractor Alan Gross's release, says he has lost 100 pounds since arrest.
State Department says it deplores Cuba's exclusion of Gross from list of 2,900 prisoners to be released.
Jewish American Alan Gross not among thousands to be freed in a sweeping amnesty ahead of papal visit.
Group of 19 US senators, 72 House representatives collectively petition Havana on 2nd anniversary of Jewish American's incarceration for subversion.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Spokesman Jay Carney says time for US contractor to return home, accuses Havana of trying to use him as a pawn.
Wife of Jewish American joins rally outside Cuban Interests Section in Washington DC.
Following Israel prisoner swaps that freed over 1000 for Schalit, Grapel, US rejects Cuban exchange offer to release "spy" Alan Gross.
Petitions and diplomatic visits to free Gross include Jewish leaders and former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson.
Imprisoned US aid contractor Alan Gross speaks during appeal against 15-year sentence for crimes against Cuban state.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
US State Department, Conf. of Presidents and AJC condemn ruling on Alan Gross after Cuba accuses him of engaging in "subversive" activities.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER AND REUTERS
Cuban president given honor of lighting the first candle; no discussions on Jewish-American held in Cuba on suspicion of spying
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Haifa won just four of its first 12 games of the season.
By ALLON SINAI
No one can say there is no variety in the life of a president.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Agenda includes meeting with jailed Jewish US contractor and possibly with Castro; lawmakers seek way forward in stalled ties.
By JTA AND REUTERS
Family of Alan Gross, sentenced to 15 years in prison in Cuba for "crimes against the state," seeking tens of millions in damages.
By JTA / RON KAMPEAS
Citing possibility that jailed American-Jew has cancer, rabbis request early release for Gross, serving a 15-year sentence.
By JTA
Lawyer claims that Alan Gross, incarcerated in Cuba, potentially suffering from "life-threatening" untreated cancer.
Supporters of the Jewish US contractor imprisoned in Cuba call for low-level concessions for jailed Cuban spies in the US.
Pontiff asked to intervene on behalf of Jewish-American aid worker imprisoned in Cuba for more than two years.
Following judge's decision to allow convicted Cuban spy to visit ailing brother, wife of Alan Gross hopes Cuban gov't will grant her husband similar request.
Document says Jewish American tried to avoid detection by using US tourists to transport sophisticated satellite Internet gear to Cuba.
Cuban Jewish leaders celebrate the holiday with jailed Jewish American Alan Gross, who is serving 15-year sentence in Cuban prison.
Goal to make Alan Gross "a household name so that people know what is going on, so that there will be more outrage,” wife tells "Post."
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Wife of Jewish-American, Alan Gross, makes appeal at General Assembly: Write lawmakers, take action on 2nd anniversary of his arrest.
Washington official declines to comment on report that US offered Cuba prisoner exchanger deal to win the release of Alan Gross.
Leaders of Cuba Jewish community spent time with Maryland native who has been jailed for almost two years on charges of “undermining the state.”
Bill Richardson arrived in Cuba to secure release of Alan Gross at behest of local authorities, but efforts to meet prisoner have been rebuffed.
DC Jewish Community Relations Council petition appeals to Cuba's leadership to release Gross before Rosh Hashana.
Alan Gross's lawyer slams decision, says his family remains hopeful for release; ADL, US Jewish groups call on Havana to release Gross.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Alan P. Gross sentenced to 15 years for crimes against the state.
Alan Gross is awaiting results of an appeal of his conviction; wife says family situation is worsening, urges his release.
Gross is serving 15-year prison sentence for "crimes against the state for distributing laptops and connecting Havana Jews to Internet.
Alan Gross' family say it will hold special seder to raise awareness about his imprisonment; former top Cuban judge discusses case.
By REUTERS AND Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Former US president does not succeed in securing Jewish USAID worker Alan Gross' freedom; Gross accused of violating media and visa laws.
Former US president to meet with Raul Castro and Jewish community in visit to Havana; Alan Gross was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
A swap for Gross would be popular in the Jewish community but not in the Cuban-American community, which rails against any deals with the ‘terrorist regime’ in Havana.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Purely from a humanitarian standpoint, Alan Gross should be allowed to go home.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The editor of a respected newspaper should spell out his positions at the start of his tenure, and make his voice heard. So here is my “wish list.”
By STEVE LINDE
The American response to Gross’s arrest and conviction in Cuba has been long on talk, but short on actions.
Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson arrives in Cuba on a private trip to seek the release of American aid contractor Alan Gross.