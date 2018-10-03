albert einstein

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Chinese growth miracle has ended its most intensive phase and much more moderate rates of growth should be expected henceforth.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Can there be a hostile takeover by robots and computers?
By SHLOMO MAITAL
A geneticist who saved the citrus industry from collapse, a researcher involved
in the development of a drug worth billions of dollars but who gave it all up for
her husband’s career.
By ETTAY NEVO
The owner will donate the letter to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.
By JTA
The picture shows Albert Einstein with pig’s ears, an antisemitic theme that was first depicted in 13th-century Germany.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the international human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center had sharply criticized the Ulm authorities.
"I do not have any hope left for the future of Europe."
By DANIELLE ZIRI
"I do not have any hope left for the future of Europe," wrote Einstein.
By EYTAN HALON
Four letters written by Albert Einstein will be sold to the highest bidder.
By AMY SPIRO
The Hebrew University stands to benefit from the latest sale, since Einstein bequeathed his estate, including the use of his image, to the Jerusalem institution.
The letters will be sold in a live auction with participation online by the Winner’s auction house in Jerusalem.
A new TV series peels back the layers of Albert Einstein’s groundbreaking theories, and turbulent life and times.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
British Justice Minister Gove, supporting UK withdrawal from EU, makes comparison ahead of referendum on issue.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Town of Yavne is hoping to make the so-called “Global Center for Jewish Excellence" international tourist center as soon as 2018.
By SAM SOKOL
Une nouvelle série télé met en lumière la personnalité et la vie d’Albert Einstein
Astronomers discover echoes of cosmic inflation of universe after explosion of space-time, 13.8 billion years ago.
By REUTERS
World expected to pounce over collection, which includes 80,000 documents iconic theoretician bequeathed the university.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVITCH
New experiment appears to debunk measurements which flew in the face of Einstein's Theory of Relativity.
New Worlds: Scientists still searching for gravitational waves in space-time fabric considered the "sounds" of the universe.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Dean at Tel Aviv University does not believe Albert Einstein will be disproved by scientists in Geneva in speed of light belief.
By JUDY SIEGEL
Brain science is clearly the field of the future, and one to persuade one’s children to pursue.
By STEVE LINDE
The innovative work pays tribute to Einstein.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Universities and research centers across Israel are preparing for National Science Day celebrations.
Initiative to mark scientist’s legacy, promote scientific education
The official announcement of the California Institute of Technology, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Max Planck Institute in Germany.
BGU scientists put the same atomic ‘clock’ in two places at the same time.
Two professors who are expert in the theories of the father of modern physics have produced two new volumes to mark the centenary of The Foundation of the Generalised Theory Relativity.
Astronomers use Einstein's Theory of Relativity to discover a planet outside our solar system, named Kepler-76b.
Hebrew University’s Einstein Archives is computerizing 80,000 documents – some scientific, some private.
Poll reveals substantial portion of the public feels more resources should be allocated to science and research.
Exhibit marks Israel Academy of Science’s 50th anniversary and genius physicist’s 131st birthday next week.
...through a Hebrew University expert.
US company challenges university's claims to Einstein's brand, says Hebrew U has gone too far in trying to profit off famous physicist.
By JORDANA HORN
Hebrew U professors board commuter trains, give lectures on Nat'l Science Day.
By BENJAMIN SPIER
The auction house said Albert Einstein, then 42 and soon to win the Nobel Prize, wrote the letter to Elisabetta Piccini, a chemistry student half his age.
'Wonder Woman' will be competing in the category against 'Baby Driver', 'Dunkirk', 'Logan' and 'War for the Planet of the Apes.'
Treasure sold for $1.5 million came from descendant of recipient.
The National Geographic's 10-part series 'Genius' explores the tumultuous personal life of one of the world's most famous scientists.
Monument marks 100 years since theory of relativity published, 60 years since physicist’s death.
Chelsea Clinton featured as guest speaker at Canadian Friends of the Hebrew University dinner in Toronto where the announcement for the museum was made.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Einstein wrote to Zionist leader Arthur Ruppin who was fundraising in the US.
The Princeton University Press has launched, in cooperation with the Hebrew University, The Digital Einstein Papers.
The project will be administered by the Eilat-Eilot Renewable Energy Initiative.
By SHARON UDASIN
Albert Einstein
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
"The word God is for me nothing more than expression, product of human weaknesses," Einstein writes in 1954.
Documents to go digital as part of year-long project; archives are "an asset whose worth is very difficult to gauge," university professor says.
By BEN HARTMAN
Today in the shower (where, oddly, a lot of my best insights take place), it suddenly dawned on me that good, mindful dating involves a lot of forgiveness.
By EVA
US District Court rules against university in favor of GM in a case involving ad for its Terrain vehicle.
By GLOBES
In all, 75 artifacts were shipped from Jerusalem to Taipei.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Genius is an immensely interesting, entertaining and educational series. But its misrepresentation of America’s refugee policy can only diminish its educational value.
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
To avert the risk of a second Revolution, France's next president will have to do what currently seems impossible: unite the French people.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
Those who oppose the national identity of the Jewish people in Eretz Yisrael, Jewish sovereignty, Zionism, oppose the “life equation” that defines Israel’s mission and its existence.
By MOSHE DANN
Excuses won’t bring the slain back to life. Vigilance beforehand can prevent murder.
By JPost Editorial
He has expressed no hesitation in exploiting international mechanisms to achieve political goals.
By ANNE HERZBERG
The Palestinian leadership in Gaza used tons and tons of cement to try to bring Israel down, rather than build up their own quasi state. They failed.
By LIAT COLLINS
To ensure that such voices do not dominate Israel’s public sphere, everyone who rejects the racism of fear must speak out and act against its manifestations.
By SHLOMIT HARROSH
Behind it are deep and elusive ideas relating to the mitzvot that seem logical to you, and even more so in regard to the ones that do not.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Netanyahu will be a victor if the unity agreement is scrapped, Hamas is weakened, and – it’s a big if – if he can be gracious in his victory and resist the temptation to gloat and overplay his hand.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Five days after three Israeli teenagers were abducted by Islamic terrorists, there was still silence from EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
By BATSHEVA NEUER
I ask, who is afraid of transparency and accountability? The answer is not peace and human rights organizations.
By DANYA COHEN
It would be of great tribute to Israel as a whole if Dalia Dorner was to be the country’s tenth president.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Today’s spray-painter could easily devolve into tomorrow’s terrorist. Therefore, it is time for Israel’s law enforcement authorities to crack down across the board against all “price-taggers,” be they Arab or Jew.
By MICHAEL FREUND
It almost seems as if in recent years our greatest source of pride in the economy is the sale of Israeli companies to overseas interests.
In the cadences of translated Yiddish and Ladino and in the echoes of those voices of poetry and song, a living memorial must reach from our time down the ages to come.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
In a debate I had with Christopher Hitchens at the 92nd St. Y I was told, in essence, that the Jews were simplistic. They had to hear from God not to murder or steal?
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Is the current Palestinian position their final word on the matter?
By ALEXANDER YAKOBSON
In reflection, I realized that the whole rather awkward conversation had a lot to do with my misguided notion of car-ness
By NATAN LEVY
Americans must be vigilant to expose its advocates and uncloak their prejudice using the legislative tools at their disposal.
By DANNY AYALON
Like Obama, Einstein shared the liberal desire to perfect the world – what Jews refer to as “tikkun olam” – literally, “fixing the world.”
By MICHAEL WIDLANSKI
LETTER FROM AMERICA: I probably should leave Bonanza-land and forget about getting published by one of the large publishing houses
By MICHAEL M. COHEN
What do they all have in common? Zionism.
Gerbi couldn't contain her French rival suffering an ippon after just one-and-a-half minutes.
By ALLON SINAI
The two-page letter, dated April 15, 1950, and postmarked from Princeton, is addressed to Einstein’s best friend Michele Besso.
It was a century ago that the German-born Jewish physicist presented his groundbreaking formula to the Royal Academy of Science in Berlin.
By ARIEL ZILBER