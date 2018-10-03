alternative health

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Barzilai says hunger striker now being fed by hospital and his health improving, as IDF steps up readiness amid fears of escalation.
By BEN HARTMAN
Established three years ago by Bar-Gil, IBDF offers scholarships to children aged 12 through 18.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
US federal and state tax may then be creditable against any Israeli tax on US-source income and gains, pursuant to comprehensive rules of the US-Israel tax treaty. But US penalties cannot be credited in Israel.
By KEVIN PACKMAN,LEON HARRIS
Weissglass credited Abbas with bringing about a change in Palestinian attitudes after taking over the leadership of the PLO in November 2004.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The use of innovative technology may provide an avenue for treatment of diseases.
The mineral-rich Dead Sea is renowned for its legendary healing powers and a favorite winter break destination for Israelis. Not visiting anytime soon? Discover how you can harness them from home.
By JWG
Alzheimer’s, the most significant cause of dementia in the elderly population, is a neurodegenerative disorder.
"It’s a matter of life and death. Legislation and enforcement can save lives."
Contrary to common belief, most plants are not cholesterol-free.
The experiment took place in a special room in which the Egyptian fruit bats that Ulanovsky works with are free to fly about.
“The university is committed to the professional training and orderly studies of the students and will do its utmost to minimize harm to them,” the university spokesman said.
The study examined PTSD symptoms among nearly 1,300 adult Israeli civilians exposed to missile attacks.
Mice experiments show common food additive could slow nerve degeneration in neurodegenerative diseasesץ
The results of the study show that, in general, patients who received the combination of complementary medicine and standard care showed a reduction of 60% in their anxiety level.
Food service heads say state subsidies cover wrong products, ignore special items such as gluten-free baked goods.
Pain experts also suggest that the electrical stimulation of the nerves can help the body produce natural painkillers called endorphins by blocking the perception of pain.
The youngsters are thus able to maintain as much of their daily and educational routine as possible while absent from school.
Medical professionals protest changes in bill, health budget.
Cardiovascular and lipid disorders are the leading cause of death in the US and the second, after cancer, in Israel.
Studies on survivors of traumatic events have suggested that exposure to stress may indeed have lasting effects on subsequent generations.
Patients’ and doctors’ personal experiences influence how they decide on what treatment to undergo or prescribe. A book by Harvard Medical School physicians investigates and explains.
To understand how E. coli is able to survive in the presence of such an effective predator, the researchers created two different environments for the bacteria – open and fragmented.
A new popular book by a prominent Florida dermatologist explains everything you ever wanted to know about dermatology.
Hadassah researchers: Reduction should serve as a example for other countries.
Health Q&A
By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Blood pressure is affected by genetic and environmental components, such as nutrition and physical activity.
The meeting provides an opportunity for international professionals to share the latest findings on health system readiness for disasters and emergencies of all types.
Hepatitis C treatment, PET scans for prostate cancer, herpes vaccine among 83 new additions
“The treatment improves the functioning of the limbs and eases psychological problems due to disfigurement,” Dr. David Friedman said.
Is there a yoga regimen to strengthen our oculars?
The program aims to reduce the need for the elderly to move to special housing and to instead receive services directly at their homes.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Eighty-three percent of older people said they are not willing to be exposed to other people’s tobacco smoke.
Combining elements of acrobatics and yoga, Israelis meet in parks around the country regularly to share their passion for Acrobalance.
By CAROLINE FRANK
The device is stuck to the skin between the elbow and the shoulder in a discreet way.
How Watsu water therapy is being used to treat trauma
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Rachel Koenigson is working toward a core mission of health for everyone.
By ELISSA EINHORN
Shai Brenner is a Tel Aviv jazz saxophonist who devotes several hours a week to lightening the emotional load of sufferers from serious ailments of various ages.
By BARRY DAVIS
Exploring the choice of some women to give birth at home, and the midwives who support them – despite Health Ministry obstacles.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
“So at the age of 16, I came to Israel...I came not knowing any Hebrew and learned fluent Hebrew. That set my path toward wanting to make my life here and help contribute in whatever ways I could.”
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
A NIS 23 million Beit Melabev facility for dementia victims opens in Givat Masua.
Meretz protesters say government funding must go to "the sick and not the settlements"; hospital occupancy rate actually lower than in previous winters.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Dr. Ronit Aloni Clinic practices sex surrogacy, which involves pairing patients with trained sexual partners. The theory is simple: It takes two to tango.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Judy Siegel-Itzkovich interviews two experts.
The Journal of Pediatrics publishes study saying that while genetics do have a significant effect on a person’s height, so, too, do environmental elements.
The condition has often been identified in women too late, when they already suffer from hypertension, kidney complications or protein in urine.
The products contain chemicals that comprise prescription-only Viagra and Cialis pills to treat impotence.
4 social organizations already benefiting from Ketura Sun profits: Innovation: Africa, Bustan, The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity and Red Mountain Therapeutic Riding Center.
By SHARON UDASIN
‘Though dry eye is very common, some people don’t even realize they have it or regard it as normal, so they don’t consult with doctors’
Up until recently, about 40,000 Beduin community members in the region – which spreads from Beersheba to Arad –have lived without trash cans and proper waste disposal systems.
19-year-old Lee Hasin had a benign brain tumor and was unable to be saved by surgery.
The companies will bear the cost of segments in the transmission system used only for export.
'Everyone is talking about it'
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Astrology for the week of JUNE 6, 2014
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
Why do we feel the urge to eat more during the cold months?
Part 2 of a two-part series
By DR. MIKE GROPPER
There are constructive ways to come to terms with your mortality.
By MIKE GROPPER
Readers get answers to their health questions.
When people are dancing together, the simha is a powerful distraction and remedy for the worries that participants may feel.
For patients who lack a physical diagnosis, validation from a doctor is an important step.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
CEO Orly Gal opens up about NATAL's range of services and why she sees her work as a 'mission.'
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Lesson 3: A smile can go a long way.
The vast majority of foreign caregivers are warm and wonderful people – and those of us in need of their help feel we could not get along without them.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Catching them from falling from the first floor is easy; catching them from falling from the eighth floor is next to impossible. Let them learn from their first falls.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
Let’s talk about the BRCA gene.
By PAMELA PELED
The question of cannabis use by people under the age of 21 and its effect on the brain is still controversial, because the younger brain is not fully formed.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY,JUDITH POSNER
Shamanism is gaining popularity as a way of serving Mother Earth.
By PATRICIA CARMEL
Favorite for President of Egypt says he would step down if the people revolted and would not wait for the army to force him from power.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Ultimately, decriminalization is only half the answer.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is acting correctly by speaking moderately and acting forcefully. In this fashion, we will get the most out of Operation Protective Edge.
By NACHMAN SHAI
One old reality that the parents of Naftali, Gilad and Eyal are not permitted to forget is that whenever Peres and his ilk express their dreams of peace, the rest of us in Israel should grab our children and run for cover.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Netanyahu will be a victor if the unity agreement is scrapped, Hamas is weakened, and – it’s a big if – if he can be gracious in his victory and resist the temptation to gloat and overplay his hand.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
G.K. Chesterton once wrote, “The ideal was out of date almost from the first day; that is why it is eternal; for whatever is dated is doomed.”
By JONATHAN YUDELMAN
The way to nip the European neo-fascist movement in the bud is for Europe to become once again an alliance of self-governing nation-states.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Jerusalem has presented our media outlets with a special problem over the years.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
Most disturbing in this strange saga is the hypothetical scenario wherein Newsweek is being exploited in a non-too-subtle attempt to besmirch Israel.
By JPost Editorial
A revolution, an electoral victory and a coup. What’s next for the Islamic movement in Egypt?
By TAYLOR KENNEMORE
We are family, and we have the Lone Soldier Center of Jerusalem to thank for that.
By YONI LEIBOWITZ
And while most people are perhaps not familiar with Republika Srpska (which the media refers to as the Bosnian Serb Republic), it is time for world Jewry to show greater appreciation for these largely unsung friends of ours.
By MICHAEL FREUND
During the term of the previous Knesset, prior bills which targeted Israel Hayom and which were opposed by the Prime Minister’s Office were not approved.
By DANIEL TAUBER
This is the legacy of the greatest genocide history has ever known. To be humane and never forget.
By YOSSI MELMAN
This is where their legations would have to be if they really believed in what they profess about the shape of a peace.
By ADAM DALES
20 years after the horrendous actions of Baruch Goldstein, it is time that the Israeli government regains control.
By GADI ZOHARI
This is certainly a cause that should be taken up by pro-environment Zionist organizations abroad as well as politicians representing Israel’s Anglo community.
By RONEN SHNIDMAN
We see other cultural differences when it comes to their starting points and expectations as they enter a room to negotiate.
By MICHAEL M. COHEN
The Jews and the Irish are model minorities trying to preserve tradition and community in a centrifugal world which dissolves people’s bonds to the past and to each other.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY