angela merkel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
On Saturday, Ivanka briefly sat in her father's chair during a session on African development, as the World Bank president spoke.
By REUTERS
The Jewish first daughter's potential trip would reportedly include tours of local vocational training centers.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Reem Sahwil made headlines earlier this month when German chancellor told her she couldn't remain a refugee in Germany during television appearance.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Uzi Ramirez, the informal king of the local indie music scene, shows off his eclectic style in his latest English album.
By BARRY DAVIS
"Without directly interfering in the legislation in Poland, I would like to say the following very clearly as German chancellor: We as Germans are responsible for what happened during the Holocaust."
The Chanel designer caused a major controversy after advising that Germany close its gates to Muslim immigrants.
By JTA
“Antisemitism - both on the far right, and with its new mask of anti-Zionism on the far left – is rising across the globe - including in parts of Germany."
By ARIEL WHITMAN
The anti-BDS motion is a setback for BDS activists.
Polish MEP Janusz Korwin-Mikke and Italian MEP Gianluca Buonanno have been suspended for ten days and fined 3,060 euros.
German chancellor pays tribute to Hungarian Jews of Holocaust.
Rally against anti-Semitism in Berlin draws 5,000; German chancellor: "It’s our national and civic duty to fight anti-Semitism."
By MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT,BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Chancellor says she hopes as many Germans would join her at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on September 14 for the rally.
Les attentats islamistes n’ont pas connu de « trêve des confiseurs »
By MICHELE MAZEL
"It is clear to everyone that the chancellor is going into her last term."
Officials in J’lem say it distances Berlin from specific policies, not from Israel
By HERB KEINON
A negotiating source said the SPD would get the foreign, finance and labor ministries under the deal.
It is "inconceivable and shameful that no Jewish establishment may exist without police protection," Chancellor Merkel said in her statement.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Numerous Jewish leaders and institutions had been calling for the appointment of such a commissioner, whose role would be to develop and carry out programs aimed at combating anti-Jewish attitudes.
SPD leader Martin Schulz and other senior figures in the party are touring Germany to sell the blueprint.
FDP Leader Christian Lindner tells paper that authorities should be able to deport unaccompanied minors who resisted "educational measures" and caused problems, if their families could be identified.
Rami Elyakim, the husband of Dalia and who himself was wounded in the attack, was one of the authors of a letter taking Merkel to task for her government's failure to stop the terror attack.
Impasse leaves post-war Germany in uncharted territory.
Failure to form a government in Europe's largest economy could have implications for everything from euro zone reforms to relations with post-Brexit Britain.
Damaged by her handling of the 2015 migrant crisis, Merkel's conservative bloc won 32.9 percent of the vote.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) stunned the establishment by finishing third and entering parliament for the first time with 13.5 percent of the vote.
By REUTERS,ARIEL WHITMAN
"A dialogue should also consist of talks with positions that one does not share," says Green Party MP
Hungarian FM: "Politics has raped European law and values."
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"I could imagine such a format being used to end the North Korea conflict. Europe and especially Germany should be prepared to play a very active part in that."
Socialist candidates says Palestinians educated to hate Jews must understand that Germany supports Israel.
Just over a fifth of the population - 22.5 percent - were first or second generation immigrants with at least one parent born without German citizenship
Daughter of US President Donald Trump used G20 to advance her women's issues agenda.
Burkas "should be banned wherever legally possible. It does not belong in our country," Merkel said to applause.
The resolution also acknowledges that the German Empire, then a military ally of the Ottomans, did nothing to stop the killings.
The demonstration came five days after 90 women reported being robbed, threatened or sexually molested at the New Year's celebrations outside Cologne's cathedral by young, mostly drunk men.
Bavaria under strain as thousands of refugees flow in.
Reem, who is from Lebanon, has lived in Germany for four years and had told Merkel in fluent German that she wanted to study there, but that it was uncertain whether she would be allowed to stay.
“I have goals like anyone else," Reem, the young girl, told Merkel.
The deal reached after all-night negotiations in the Belarussian capital Minsk included a cease-fire that would come into effect on Feb. 15, followed by the withdrawal of heavy weapons.
Netanyahu is scheduled to address the Davos conference on Thursday evening.
Critics of Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev said she was trying to give a platform to her party leader Netanyahu ahead of what could be an early election.
By GIL HOFFMAN
In a stab at the AfD, Netanyahu calls on Germany to strengthen elements owning up to responsibility for the past.
At a Rosh Hashana toast in his office, Netanyahu told workers that Israel has many friends in the world, and “another friend, Angela Merkel has just won the German government elections.”
Likud lawmaker Yehudah Glick calls to reach out to AfD Party.
By LAHAV HARKOV
An objective observer can fathom why German elections matter for Israel.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin urges German Chancellor Angela Merkel to recognize the threat posed by Hezbollah on Israel's northern border.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
The PM did everything he could so as not to violate Shabbat traditions while attending the funeral of former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, but his attendance didn't escape the attention of critics.
By JOY BERNARD
The long-term trend for Israel is a turning to the east and a search for relationships in India, China and elsewhere.
German officials suggest the meeting was nixed as the two governments felt they were too far apart on the issue of Mideast peace to make such a convening worthwhile
Merkel has said repeatedly that the building of Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian land is counterproductive for the goal of establishing a peaceful and lasting two-state solution.
According to 'Der Spiegel', Berlin has grown exasperated with Netanyahu, who is perceived as an obstacle to a two-state solution.
Netanyahu said the only way to promote peace was “through negotiations without preconditions, directly between the two sides."
'The Jerusalem Post' asked Jewish organizations in Europe and the United States to assess Merkel’s decision.
Edelstein: Support for the policy is unfortunate, most Israelis think it is very unwise.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Edelstein and German chancellor discuss ISIS, European refugee crisis during meeting in Berlin.
Netanyahu to tell Kerry Thursday that PA incitement must stop.
Despite her overt friendship, many experts point to a more mixed sometimes contradictory policy on Merkel's part toward Israel.
German chancellor reiterates Germany's commitment to Israel's security in meeting with President Rivlin.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The connection between Israel and Germany has grown beyond its historical imperative, encompassing broad political, cultural, economic and military exchanges.
In this climate, boldness and resolution cannot prosper.
By AMIEL UNGAR
The discussion about the character of Europe emanating from the German election and rise of its far-right could trigger debates on more strategic issues.
By GOL KALEV
Simon Wiesenthal Center, ADL, B’nai B’rith, Union for Reform Judaism, and AJC release statements expressing their disappointment.
By SARAH GRUEN
The combination of an impulsive personality, big stick and dramatic change of Middle East policy may turn out to be highly potent.
By NIMROD HURVITZ
The case is being closely watched as Germany, a fierce critic of Facebook, is preparing legislation to force the social networking website to remove "hate speech" from its web pages within 24 hours.
More than a million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere arrived in Germany last year.
Germany's domestic intelligence agency said in its annual report that Iranian efforts to illegally procure technology, especially in the nuclear area, had continued at a "high level" in 2015.
Germany's Merkel says Iran violating UN missile regulations.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,LAHAV HARKOV
Kremlin's comments come after German Chancellor Merkel had criticized Russia's bombing campaign in Syria.
Germany's foreign intelligence agency, the BND, suggested that Saudi Arabia was becoming more "impulsive" in its foreign policy.
Germany will provide safe haven to 800,000 Syrians escaping the sectarian carnage that has ravaged their homeland.
Standing amidst the rubble of Syria's ancient city of Palmyra, the militants threaten Angela Merkel and vow to avenge "the blood of Muslims...spilled in Afghanistan."
By GIDEON GOREN
Der Spiegel says the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel tried to keep secret any information that links German firms to Syria’s arsenal of chemical arms.
Say what you like about Trump, he plows on, rejecting conservative tried and tested thinking, and is willing to explore uncharted waters.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
When the stream of refugees rapidly accelerated, Germany’s leaders should have realized that such a massive influx would have severe consequences.
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
For the first time, Israel cannot take newly reelected Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Germany for granted
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two countries' relations are strained.
By RAANAN ELIAZ
Naftali Bennett’s proposed Code of Ethics has sparked fierce debate. What can we learn from the late Christopher Hitchens?
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Like the protagonist in Lewis Carroll’s 1865 classic Alice in Wonderland, Merkel appears to have fallen down a rabbit-hole into an alternate reality, one where logic and common sense simply do not apply.
By MICHAEL FREUND
German politics became particularly boring during Angela Merkel’s 10 years in the chancellor’s office.
By TAL HARRIS
As the New Germans’ best friends, we must tell them from under our battle- tested Jewish nostrils that we smell calamity’s approach – and so does Cologne.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
It makes no sense for the Merkel government to pursue the EU labeling policy against the Jews of Judea and Samaria.
Germans also have a “Never again” lesson that they learn from World War II – never again must Germany make war.
Violence and incitement against European Jews reached new heights during Operation Protective Edge.
By JPost Editorial
The world must understand that destroying Israel is just the first step in the master plan of Hamas and radical Islamists
By Jerusalem Post Readers
In World War II, when England was being bombed with V2 rockets, it bombed the smithereens out of the Germans. Did it care if there were women and children in the buildings?
I wish the families of the missing teens that their faith in God will serve them well, or console them if worse comes to worst.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
It is upon each of us to “enlist” in the national effort, to increase the good and the light on behalf of the families, on behalf of the kidnapped boys, and on behalf of all of the Jewish People.
By RONEN NEUWIRTH
It only took the Taliban six months to move from the Bamiyan Buddhas to the World Trade Center. Al-Qaida is stronger now than ever before. And Iran is on the threshold of a nuclear arsenal.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The police personnel involved should be charged with criminal negligence. In the general handling crime and many other situations, police should be taught the importance and responsibility that their job entails.
Jerusalem has presented our media outlets with a special problem over the years.
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
The GOP may be tempted to try to hand Obama a major defeat, but do they want to go to the polls with Democrats accusing them of trying to take the country into another war in the Middle East?
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The obligation to condemn those crimes and to repudiate the perpetrators is shared by all members of Israeli society.
By JONATHAN ROSEN
I wholly agree with Fouad Twal, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, who claims that the “price-tag” activists are poisoning the air in Jerusalem.
I hate it when we give people labels based on a single statement or action, reducing the sum total of their lives to one event. Both Democrats and Republicans are guilty.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
A brief review of research from around the world about how we’re perceived discloses an entirely different understanding of our complex and vibrant society.
By JOANNA LANDAU
Merkel, elected to her position in 2005, has been called the most powerful politician on the planet and is the first woman to lead Germany.