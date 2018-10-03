angelina jolie

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Drums to replace Leftfield on August 31; Jolie on Pitt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"Move will hurt quality of life for all of us: in housing, in transportation, in energy, in agriculture, in forests, in open spaces and in nature reserves," SPNI says.
By SHARON UDASIN
It remains to be seen whether Rivlin who is 10 years younger than Peres was when he took office, will prove to be as energetic
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Grasso promised to raise his voice all over Italy, with the aim of gaining support for the safe return of the abducted youngsters.
Israeli experts weigh in on Angelina Jolie's mastectomy.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Jolie accuses international community of forgetting the Syrian crisis and implored them to work on finding a solution to end the conflict.
By NOA AMOUYAL
JPost column on hottest Jewish news: Brangelina may summer in Tel Aviv; Sean Penn, Nazi Hunter.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The actress says that Jordan can not bear the responsibility for these refugees on its own.
By REUTERS
"We cannot manage the world through aid relief in the place of diplomacy and diplomatic solutions," said Jolie.
"This is beyond something we have seen before," Jolie said. "We really have to have a very strong response at this time to this particular group."
When asked about Jolie's planned briefing, Syria's UN Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari responded: "She is beautiful."
Former prime minister Saad Hariri, who leads the Future Movement, is aligned regionally with Saudi Arabia against the Iran-Hezbollah-Syria axis.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
UN special envoy also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam, expressed hope that UN resolution to boost aid access in Syria would prove effective.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
In her capacity as UN special envoy, Hollywood actress hears gruesome accounts of refugees first hand in Jordan.
Davutoglu meets with top Syrian envoy, calls for reforms and stop to violence in Syria after saying he "saw the fear in the eyes of the people."
American magazine honors the opposition leader as "one of the most powerful women in the country, known for her honesty, integrity."
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
US magazine honors opposition leader as "one of the most powerful women in the country, known for her integrity."
In Jerusalem, oscar-winning American actor receives standing ovation, praises Israel, condemns terror attacks.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Tinsel Town heavyweights weigh in on the situation in Gaza; Jon Voight slams Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem for "inciting anti-Semitism."
By ELIA BERGER
Implying that Gazans are “denied dignity” by Israel is twisting reality, as Hamas is to blame for betraying its own people and condemning them to misery.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
Our prayers and pleas need to continue: Bring back our boys. Bring back the Nigerian girls. Bring back sanity. Before it’s too late.
By LIAT COLLINS
The way to nip the European neo-fascist movement in the bud is for Europe to become once again an alliance of self-governing nation-states.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
I hate it when we give people labels based on a single statement or action, reducing the sum total of their lives to one event. Both Democrats and Republicans are guilty.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
I have been proud to work with the Feuerstein Institute, which was founded by Professor Feuerstein, on a program which advocates for and counsels young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities toward marriage.
By JAY RUDERMAN
Foreign states should not be able to disobey and disregard orders of US courts, especially once they have already agreed to submit to the jurisdiction of US courts.
By SHLOMO CUNIN
The US lecturing Kagame would no doubt carry more weight if Rwanda did not feel itself being subject to double standards.
After the command never to forget, it’s time to add another pledge on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The roots of the Australia-Israel alliance can be traced back to the Battle of Beersheba, one of pivotal battles of the First World War.
By ARSEN OSTROVSKY
In the cadences of translated Yiddish and Ladino and in the echoes of those voices of poetry and song, a living memorial must reach from our time down the ages to come.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
In a debate I had with Christopher Hitchens at the 92nd St. Y I was told, in essence, that the Jews were simplistic. They had to hear from God not to murder or steal?
As the state and the Church prepare together for the pope’s visit in two months, it is incumbent on us to examine whether we act, speak and write in good faith.
By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
Rabbis and communal leaders must be honest with their flock about what Jewish Law demands.
By SHIMSHON HAKOHEN NADEL
An open letter from the founder of Life's Door, at the Institute of Radiotherapy, Tel Aviv Medical Center.
By BENJAMIN W. CORN
Despite Maccabi’s struggles throughout the season, Blatt claimed he always believed in his team.
By ALLON SINAI
A victory in Haifa coupled with a win over Maccabi Tel Aviv at Malha Arena next week will wrap up first place for Jerusalem.
Silent movie 'The Artist' only picks up one award from the Screen Actors Guild during star-studded ceremony.
Hollywood starlet Angelina Jolie traveled to the Turkish border Friday to meet with groups of Syrian refugees.