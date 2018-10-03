animal rights

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
The Vienna-based Four Paws International, which has long described the Khan Younis Zoo as the worst in the world, rescued the animals from desolate conditions last Wednesday.
By SHARON UDASIN
Critics called the policy of shipping live cows and sheep by boat from Australia or Europe for slaughter in Israel animal abuse.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg says the practice “causes suffering to hundreds of thousands of animals annually and has not managed to lower prices.”
CEO of Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council says Australian livestock exporters take several steps to make the trips comfortable for animals.
Australian activist: There’s no need to transport livestock halfway around the world just to be slaughtered.
"The cattle were unloaded from the vessel and the import shipment was canceled."
"Our inspection of slaughterhouses is rising to the next level...we must increase monitoring and enforcement or else these cases will not change," says agriculture minister.
The Red Sea dive will be the first in a series of such protests around the world.
BirdLife: Millions of birds killed around Mediterranean each year.
Fricker’s alleged belittling of the Holocaust triggered outrage in Switzerland, causing him to resign on Saturday.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Ritual slaughter has come under attack in a number of European nations, with the practice banned in several.
By SAM SOKOL
Israel is also researching methods to reduce the necessity of animal experimentation.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
No children under the age of five should be given nuts, peanuts, seeds and other hard foods to eat whole.
Platform for screening and evaluating small molecules as potential drugs for various human genetic disorders uses human pluripotent stem cells as a model system.
A total of 340,330 animals were used for medical and other studies last year compared to an average of 309,015 in previous years.
Following a Channel 10 undercover investigation of the Soglowek poultry slaughterhouse, Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel immediately decided to shut down operations.
The Kelev Tov project is part of the Shekulo Tov nonprofit; it is the only program in the country that integrates people with mental health problems to employment working with animals.
By KEREN PREISKEL
A Transportation Ministry law raises the hackles of dog owners.
"Animals have the right to live with dignity," Livni says, speaks of intention to transfer authority over animal welfare to Environmental Protection Ministry.
“The program was meant to help animals but it turns out it is helping reduce violence in general”.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Camel accidents have taken the lives of fifteen people since 2008 and injured 350 others.
By BEN LYNFIELD
The protest's organizers say that it is one of the largest of its kind in history.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Maltese ship is carrying some diseased livestock, claims animal-rights group.
By NICOLE BAUKE
The court ordered the Agriculture Ministry to provide answers to claims of the animal rights organizations by the end of October.
Poor conditions lead to health risks, say Israeli authorities. Animal rights activists clamor for livestock to get humane treatment.
Air pollution levels dangerously high as Israelis end up kindling blazes two nights in a row following rabbinical intervention concerning Shabbat.
Animal rights group argues noise and dust would harm species
The escaped primate, named Conner, was described as a small, 17-year-old male of the capuchin species.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Curiosity delayed the flight at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport.
Activists fought to end exports, minimize experimentation on macaques
An abnormal number of the calves died during a flight from Hungary last week.
Since 2008, the Chief Rabbinate has spoken out against the shackle and hoist practice, encouraging the use of the rotating pens instead.
Organizer: It’s time to think about the relationship between humans and animals.
Zoological center volunteer claims rodents kept in crowded, cruel conditions.
Today is international ‘Animals Are Not Freight’ day.
Most of the animals at the event milled around nonchalantly, both running free in the dog park and socializing on leashes as their owners explored the booths.
The 10-meter-long whale was first spotted around 9:00 AM off of Tel Aviv's Gordon Beach before swimming northward toward Haifa.
Primates comprised just 1.5% of animals for experimentation.
President Reuven Rivlin and his wife Nechama host event for canine companions seeking adoption.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The relocation of the lion to a zoo near Tulkarm was facilitated in a joint effort by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Gaza Ministry of Agriculture.
"This is the dog that existed for thousands of years, exactly as he is now," breeder says.
The bill also singles out the responsibility of the senior executives in a corporation – such as a slaughterhouse – that handles animals, to prevent abuse.
While the Agriculture Ministry has long maintained that it should enforce Animal Welfare Law, activists have argued that the Environmental Protection Ministry would be preferable.
PM calls to change canine quarantine laws.
By HERB KEINON
Animal rights activists dissatisfied with the measures, say they fail to provide adequate protection against animal abuse.
Police launched an investigation into the arson.
Both victims suffered moderate injuries and were rushed to hospital.
The amendments would establish the comprehensive obligation of an animal owner to safeguard an animal against abuse and provide for life's necessities.
All carts drawn by animals will from now on be prohibited from traveling on urban and intercity roads throughout Israel, the Transportation Ministry announced on Sunday.
A team of Israeli veterinarians are in Georgia after a severe flood destroyed the capitol city's zoo and killed 16 people.
The car was covered in pieces of dead chickens and blood dripped down the doors of the vehicle.
Dr. Alex Hershaft is visiting Israel to deliver a series of lectures to the public, engage with animal rights activists and meet with various dignitaries, including President Rivlin.
During the past six weeks, three poisoning cases have occurred, the most recent of which was discovered just last weekend.
Aiming to illustrate the suffering of cattle and sheep shipped to Israel from overseas, about 55 protesters took to the Eilat boardwalk on Wednesday night.
The company will also need to contribute NIS 1.5m. worth of food products to an organization that works to combat poverty in Israel.
Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel hosted "New Spring – New Hope," program held in conjunction with the Peres Center for Peace.
Two-year-old giraffe did not recover after undergoing surgery to correct a congenital defect in his penis.
The macaque monkeys were saved by Monkey Rescue, which saves animals from export for medical purposes.
Yael Arkin, general manager of Let Animals Live, described the “heartbreaking” conditions of the animals.
Three female rhinoceroses manage to wander outside the bounds of the zoo' facility.
Pit Bull and Dogo Argentino breeds were seized from home in Abu Snaan.
By BEN HARTMAN
From a past litter, the tiger Hannah has a surviving offspring who is living in a zoo in southern France.
By NATHAN WISE
Factory workers in central town of Tira were apparently raising some 20 puppies for use in dog fights.
Let Animals Live says the army has failed to provide vegan soldiers with food that matches their needs, even though the basic supplies are already available in military kitchens.
App was launched November 5 by the Agriculture Ministry with the aim of enabling an easy search for all veterinarians in Israel.
There are clear demarcations of cat colonies, whose character is reflected in Jewish populations.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Yuval Mendelovitz dedicates his life to dog rescue.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Eilat’s bird sanctuary works hard to offer the proper habitats and correct food sources for the 350 species of migratory birds common to the area.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
How to best care for your pet when it’s sweltering
This small bird is lesser known to Israelis but is definitely worth a look.
By ITSIK MAROM
Lions rescued from Mideast conflict zones transferred to animal sanctuary
By DANIELLA P. COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE
"This is not about politics this is not religious, this is pure human ethics.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The animals – 'Laziz' the tiger, five monkeys, one emu, one pelican, one deer, two porcupines, two long-legged buzzards and two turtles – were rescued from desolate conditions.
FOUR PAWS says it found ‘devastating conditions’ in Khan Yunis site.
The zoo, which was once a humming venue of school trips and family day visits, is now experiencing hard times due to conflict in the region.
So should we be grateful to Anonymous? Not really.
By MICHAEL GAERTNER
The growing plague of entitlement.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
“Something tells me it’s all happening at the zoo/ I do believe it, I do believe it’s true”.
Friedman: “Imagine reading a headline in the newspaper saying Israel is saving the world from hunger,” instead of what you usually read from the Middle East.
By BRIAN BLUM
The Kapparot battle reached a zenith this year when the “Alliance to End Chickens As Kapparos” filed a lawsuit to ban the practice in New York City.
By ELIYAHU FEDERMAN
Someone in the Obama administration called Bibi ‘chickenshit.’ Could this be what happens when two chickenshits collide?
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Local media reports that a Salzbur area man was sentenced to about 3 months in prison for violating Austria's Nazi Prohibition Act, which was adopted after WWII.
The quilled creature was wrapped in a blanket until veterinary services could arrive in the morning.
Social media flooded with picture of cats appealing to be saved from the Agricultural Minister's suggestion that the problem of stray cats be solved by sending them away.
The young lions are heading to an animal treatment center in Jordan.
Last year he was a runner-up at the California competition.
By REUTERS
Zookeeper Elad Herskowitz placed cameras inside the water troughs of a number of animals at the Ramat Gan Safari.
After a long absence of some 20 years, short distance migrant starlings have started to return to Israel in 2012, a phenomenon experts find difficult to explain.
Zookeepers were shocked to find that Dorit, a porcupine whose mother was killed after being run over by a car, was secretly meeting with a gentleman caller outside her holding pen.
Large bird shocks Israeli drivers after escaping from farm.
The wounded Gazelle was evacuated and saved.
University of Haifa’s ecology lab says rare tadpole may be result of pollution.
New on the screen: Barking mad and biting comedy, with a crime caper in between.
By HANNAH BROWN
A person found guilty of buying, selling or walking a dog in public could also get fined up to 100 million rials, or NIS 14,177.
Tinda the rhinoceros was suffering from a serious eye infection, made worse by swarms of flies constantly touching the eye.