antisemitism

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Palestinian intelligence chief undergoes successful heart operation
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust survivor, 83, has belated bar mitzvah to remember lost family
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The condemnation came more than a week after Farrakhan described the Jewish community as his “enemy.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
“Minister Farrakhan’s statements about Jewish, queer, and trans people are not aligned with the Women’s March Unity Principles."
By JTA
Nehlen asserted that he is still a member of the Republican Party in an email.
Barack Obama was a US senator from Illinois at the time the photo was taken.
For Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, the course exemplifies the relevancy of the Shoah for generations to come.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
"Because of this, the European people loathed the presence of the Jews in their countries and longed for them to leave."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
The US-based Jewish Voice for Peace hosted the convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh at its spring 2017 conference in Chicago.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Successful passage would make it 12th state to have anti-boycott law.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
French president tells Jewish leaders that recognition must wait for final status agreement with the Palestinians.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Actress under fire for broader comments on 'hassidic community.'
By AMY SPIRO
Cornell William Brooks, former president of the NACCP, wrote on Twitter, "antisemitism is the yeast of a rotten hate cake."
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Polish-Israeli relations kicked off to a rocky start in 2018 when the Polish government announced a bill that would make it illegal to accuse Poland of complicity in the Holocaust.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Justice Department statement does not say whether 19-year-old Israeli citizen would be extradited to the United States.
By REUTERS
Platform claims decision against yellow star profile picture was an error.
Jewish groups condemned attempts since the incident made by Provincial Secretary Faiez Jacobs of the African National Congress to justify the statements.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
There were 1,986 acts of antisemitism in the US last year.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Samuel Woodward, charged with murder of Blaze Bernstein, took part in Atomwaffen's 'hate camp' training.
NGO monitoring situation in wake of rise in antisemitism following passage of Holocaust law.
Police are looking into a possible antisemitic motive.
In one tirade against his biological mother, Cruz said: “My real mom was a Jew. I am glad I never met her,” according to CNN.
US is top offender in online antisemitism and Holocaust denial, according to study.
The FPO, which was founded by ex-Nazis in the 1950s, came third in last year's parliamentary election.
Palestinian family violently attacked Jewish doctor and wife.
Meanwhile, after another Premier League game on Sunday, footage of Liverpool fans saying antisemitic slurs at Tottenham Hotspur players surfaced.
"The AfD is a great hope for many people, not only in Germany but also for us in Israel and in many Western countries."
Antisemitism has resurfaced amid the debate over a bill that would criminalize suggesting complicity on the part of the Polish nation or state in Nazi Germany's crimes.
Attorney and pro-Israel activist Alan Dershowitz says he would not have campaigned for Obama had he known about the photo.
The FPO, which says it abandoned Nazi ideology espoused by its founders in the 1950s, entered government last month as a junior partner of Sebastian Kurz's conservatives.
This is the second annual CST report in a row that has found record levels of antisemitism in the country.
London team’s new campaign seeks to end the ugly displays that continue to tarnish the beautiful game.
By RON FRIEDMAN
The comment comes amid tensions between Poland and Israel over the legislation, which is meant to assign sole responsibility for atrocities on Polish soil to German Nazis.
"The person was excluded from the provincial party leadership as well as the SPO."
The actor portraying Jesus promised "the biggest film in history."
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident Tuesday night.
"Indifference is a virus that is dangerously contagious in our time."
Murder suspect Samuel Woodward routinely referred to himself on social media and in chat logs as a 'National Socialist' and 'antisemitic.'
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
France has one of the most robust anti-BDS laws in Europe.
Racist hate speech is illegal in Austria.
The Rhode Island-based man released an apology on Friday.
The university’s gym teacher also told this student to “cross himself” and “get baptized” when he asked for permission to skip a class for Yom Kippur.
On Friday, the World Zionist Organization released a survey comparing perceptions of antisemitism; 51 percent of respondents in Europe said wearing Jewish symbols in public made them feel unsafe.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Two of the leading voices in the Jewish world discuss the current state of ties, their vision on future opportunities and the challenges of Jewish communities in Europe and beyond.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“In recent days, numerous serious incidents have begun occurring in the Paris region."
U.S. channel said remark 'made it past our team'
One of the fliers reads “Join the United States Army and Fight for Israel.”
The firebomb thrown at the El Ghriba synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba caused minor damage and no injuries.
Basel Art Museum owns 120 drawings and prints potentially worth millions of dollars, that belonged to Curt Glaser.
ADL slams op-ed, says apology is not enough.
"Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews,” the definition says.
By GIL HOFFMAN
She says she did not say "Hurry up, you Jew," but rather "Excuse me, I have to get through"
Delta airline's managers have a long history of making antisemitic comments and ridiculing Jews.
No one was hurt in the fire, but it caused severe damage to the affected stores
The move is the second measure applied in recent weeks against a high-profile Labour official accused of antisemitism.
Magierowski acknowledged Poland made a few "PR mistakes" in the rollout of the new legislation, and expressed gratitude for criticism from the Jewish community.
By KASIA KLIMASINSKA/BLOOMBERG NEWS
Greer Fay Cashman discusses Russian Jews, a new documentary, and the Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Mike Sivier charges Sunday Times of libel after he is described as a Holocaust denier.
Cyber Monitoring System provides real-time interactive maps of online antisemitic activity.
Esawi Frej sends protest letter to UN secretary-general.
Veteran right-winger Elyakim Haetzni offers a fresh perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
By GOL KALEV
Such was the title of a recent conference in Vienna.
By BARRY DAVIS
ADL: This racist content incites hatred against Jews.
"I also like to think that there is good in all people, but Hitler is pure evil," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.
She called the desecraters "the scourge of the earth"
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
Trump "lives" to sleep with the wives of his close friends.
"Hurry up, Jew. I got places to be," Jacqueline Kent Cooke allegedly said to the family.
By LAURA DIMON AND ADAM SHRIER AND GRAHAM RAYMAN / NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
The actions of the Women’s March co-chairs are hardly surprising given their refusal to include antisemitism among the long list of social justice causes they associated with feminism from the start.
By EMILY SCHRADER
It has become customary to expect rabid comments during Farrakhan’s peroration at the Nation of Islam’s annual Saviours’ Day event and this year’s – which took place last weekend – was no different.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
In January 2005 a photo of Obama with Farrakhan emerged. Taken by Askia Muhammed at a gathering of the Congressional Black Caucus, the photo was buried for 13 years.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The miraculous turn of event we celebrate on Purim did not really leave the Jews in a secure position.
The Italian football federation announced following the Lazio incident that a passage of Anne Frank’s diary would be read aloud before upcoming Series A matches, together with a moment of silence.
By ROBERT R. SINGER
What the government needs to do is request clarification of antisemitic statements, work with the Jewish communities design a working plan for their countries to combat antisemitism.
By PETER LERNER
The Poles want to rewrite another portion of Jewish history.
By DANIEL GORDIS
Will the countries of Europe see the need to seize the imperative? Or will the easier path of looking the other way cause Europe to fail its Jews twice within memory?
By DANIEL S. MARIASCHIN
Israel is the Jewish state, but it has its thieves and prostitutes, no different than the Netherlands, China or America.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Antisemitism must be treated as sui generis, on its own merit.
By ALAN BAKER
The Anti-Defamation League’s latest global survey of 102 countries and territories found 26% percent of adults are “deeply infected” with antisemitic attitudes.
By EARL COX
It’s easy to see the self-pitying, moral rot motivating Poland’s see-no-evil-speak-no-evil Death Camps Law; it’s hard to scrutinize ourselves for own moral sloppiness.
By GIL TROY
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
I love my country, and its people, which is why I have dedicated my life and career to improving it. Criticizing one’s government is not just a right, but a civic duty.
By YONATAN GHER
It is disconcerting that European memory is so short.
Should Israeli politicians continue to disassociate themselves from Europe’s extreme right-wing populists?
By ARIEL MUZICANT
On many college campuses throughout America, proponents of Israel are intimidated.
