03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The portrait, which depicts Christ in vivid blue and crimson robes and holding a crystal orb, is one of fewer than 20 da Vinci paintings still in existence.
By REUTERS
The 16th-century oil paintings by the Flemish master Joachim Patinir were handed over Monday in Paris to the descendants of Herta and Henry Bromberg.
By JTA
Margarete Oppenheim's collection has been described as one of Germany’s largest and most valuable.
Transforming hate into street art, Ibo Omari has an answer for hate.
After Amsterdam, The Hague witnessed the largest deportation of Jews from the Netherlands.
By EMILY BOULTER
The art, worth a total of more than $1 million, is believed by prosecutors to have been looted from Greece and Italy.
"Nature made me a citizen of the world,” said Polish-born Jewish artist.
Earlier this year, the original collector's descendants saw an opportunity to reclaim the lost piece.
By EYTAN HALON
His works have been exhibited around the world, including throughout Europe and in Israel, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
Artistes, musiciens et écrivains juifs qui reviennent à une pratique religieuse sont souvent
face à un dilemme : comment concilier leur art avec leur cheminement spirituel ?
By EBIN SANDLER
La Biennale de Jérusalem présente un éventail d’expositions des plus admirables
By MORDECHAI BECK
Exploring identity, belonging and the future of Scottish Jewry.
By BARRY DAVIS
Connecting with techniques from centuries ago can set the imagination and spirit soaring.
By NATALIE CHETBOUN
What would things look like if Jewish people from Arab countries designed Israeli state symbols?
The Wolfson Museum of Jewish Art at Heichal Shlomo hosts ‘This Too Is Possible’
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
David Kroyanker’s paean to his beloved Jerusalem is an enriching joy to behold, which offers a fascinating peek into this unique and ever-evolving city.
eremy Shafer is keenly aware of the possibilities offered by manipulating the two-dimensional stuff into all manner of shapes, on all kinds of scales.
The artificial ambiance of the world’s most recognizable Holocaust center, says Altaratz, also helps to bring in the funding needed to keep it going.
Sossie Vanek has arrived.
By CARL HOFFMAN
'We now have a community in Israel, and it seems we aren’t too bad at this cartoon caricature creation business.'
An Exhibition that draws the eye and the heart
Elisheva Mazia steps up as the new general director of the Khan Theater
By PEGGY CIDOR
Under the directorship of Gil Goren and with a NIS 12 million grant from Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav, the Pyramid Art Center aims high while recognizing a troubled past.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Rolling Stone:Peggy Cidor's round-up of city affairs
"I can tell you that making graffiti in Jerusalem is suicide," says artist. "People are not supportive. You can get stones thrown at you and you get reported to the police."
Traveling to the country with the world's largest Muslim population to promote Israel and coexistence through art might seem daunting to some - but not for this organization.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The lawsuit is one of many seeking to reclaim art taken or sold after Adolf Hitler took power in Germany in 1933.
The art had been seized during WWII and labeled "degenerate."
Fauda, the international sensation that dramatizes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Israeli intelligence efforts broke a record by taking home 11 awards.
By AMY SPIRO
Sculpstress Etti Abergel intertwines the immigration narrative with her own in her new solo exhibit in the homey Negev Museum of Art.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
On Wednesday, concert organizers announced that Colombian singer and songwriter Maluma will be returning to Israel this summer.
An exhibition explores the world of ‘bad guys’ who share a name.
Nothing this year is likely to be as bizarre as last year’s mishap when the presenters mistakenly announced that La La Land and not Moonlight had won, but there could be a few surprises.
By HANNAH BROWN
Artist Boaz Arad is the second teacher at the school to be accused of sexual misconduct.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A former student came forward and spoke of her four year relationship with Arad which started when she was 16.
By SARAH LEVI
The exhibition ‘Motion Trap’ is on display in Tel Aviv.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Rina Schenfeld premieres two pieces in Tel Aviv
The Oscars ceremony is set for March 4.
Inspired by Japanese butoh, Tamar Borer reaches new mastery.
By ORA BRAFMAN
The artistic photographer’s works, which were curated for Israel’s first museum-photography exhibition, will be on display in Jerusalem through the beginning of February.
By GALIT EDUT
After the 1917 revolution when Russia became the Soviet Union, a massive shift in culture took place, according to Coates.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
Artist Maya Attoun pays homage to Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.
A new book examines how the Israeli visual art world can dismantle the way politics is discussed.
The genre-defying Israeli megastars will bring their unique lyrical beats and pure synergy to Tel Aviv’s Barby Club.
“If I think about why I do performance, it is because it allows me to research things that have been on my mind, questions I have..."
By MICHAL GALANTI
How a painter was able to return to his art after a fire destroyed thousands of his paintings.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ukrainian born painter Zoya Cherkassky will present a series of works from the last eight years under the title of “Pravda.”
A new exhibit brings Palestinian and Israeli photographers together with 50 Palestinians who were born in 1967.
Actor James Franco is set to direct and star in a biopic of prolific Jewish poet Shel Silverstein.
Renowned Israeli director Ran Tal’s latest documentary takes a look behind the scenes at the Israel Museum.
“By the grace of God (or Jesus), this work was done."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
A Jerusalem confab questions the role of museums in the digital age.
By JOY BERNARD
“Thirty years after his death, Warhol is still an enigma.”
Beit Mazia hosts the Jewish Festival for Contemporary Art.
This year’s Bezalel prize winner for photography, Barak Rubin, presents his solo show that explores the creation of myths.
Israeli movies come to Manhattan.
Although it appears somewhat unusual now, Lela Migirov’s life began conventionally enough.
The Herzliya Museum of Contemporary Art grants Guy Goldstein the Keshet Award
By SHAWN RODGERS
“Just as a choreographer can start with a piece of music in order to create, I am starting with the painting by Bosch."
By NERIA BARR
Ido Bruno will take over after Eran Neuman's very short reign.
Should the Jewish community celebrate a century since the Russian Revolution?
By JULIE MASIS
Some of the world's best tattoo artists have arrived in Israel to help victims of terrorism turn their scars into memories they can wear proudly on their skin.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
JSO’s Frederic Chaslin reflects on five years at the helm and his dream of a symphony hall in the capital.
By MAXIM REIDER
During his time in America, Zemach learned a great deal and after his return home became one of the leaders in the field of live entertainment.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Tmuna Theater kicks off its annual International Festival featuring dance, theater and live music.
By HELEN KAYE
The Friendship Circle’s latest art project paired special needs youngsters with some of Jerusalem’s leading photographers and artists.
By RUTH BELOFF
Photography expert Tom Langford gives his advice on how to turn an average shot into the perfect photograph.
The walled off hotel.
By TRISTAN DAVIS
A Jerusalem gallery owner has built an international reputation in his field of art.
Szyk evokes hope for his people in a powerful fashion.
By DAVID GEFFEN
The latest exhibit at the Jewish Museum in New York explores feminist themes.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Different strokes for different folks
By LIANE GRUNBERG WAKABAYASHI
Trained and specializing in movement, dancers often find staying put more challenging than even the most technically demanding steps.
The capital’s Mikro Theater sets its own standards.
Jerusalem Biennale features an admirable array of exhibits.
Art must, by definition, feed off life.
It seemed like an impossible task.
From environmental and transportation reforms in the North to deep, imaginative art in the Center to good ol’ turkey dinners in the South, there is plenty be thankful for this week.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The monochromic drawings are a wonder to behold and suggest some hidden paradise betwixt rich foliage and blissfully wayward vegetation.
Klub7 is a collective of artists, most of whom hail from Halle in former East Germany and now exhibit works in Tel Aviv
The Chabba Gallery is a unique art gallery in Herzliya.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Many tourists who travel to America want to see the faces of the country. In Washington, the National Portrait Gallery is just the right spot to discover the people who have defined America.
By BEN G. FRANK
How a $450 million painting became part of a Qatari misinformation campaign against Saudi Arabia.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
This week's social news.