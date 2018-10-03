avi dichter

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Defense Ministry exposes Palestinian terror price list of how much prisoners get on crime scale.
Should Israel take advantage of this right, or could it make matters worse?
Home Front Command is testing simulator which enables local authorities to drill their responses to rocket, missile attacks.
Home Front Defense minister says Palestinians are "trying to drag Israel to a situation where there will be dead children."
Former Shin Bet director says Israel should take control of Strip for several years to dismantle terror organizations.
Former Shin Bet director Avi Dichter to the 'Post': "I'm glad he spoke out"; Mossad official says Dagan has the right to express his opinion.
Outgoing Mossad chief tells Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee: Iranian nuclear threat, global jihad are major challenges to Israel.
Civil Defense Minister Dichter says the Lebanese terror group draws large portions of its funds from European capitals.
Angered by criticism appearing in the press, Netanyahu asks Likud ministers to stop leaking information to the press.
British gov't amended law used by activists to obtain arrest warrants for alleged war crimes aimed at Israeli dignitaries.
Home front defense minister, who left Kadima in August, accepts PM's call for him to join the Likud, calling it "a natural move."
Netanyahu addresses crowd of 350 new immigrants at Ben-Gurion Airport, welcomes Kadima MK's decision to accept new role.
Right-wing rebel Schneller calls Dichter's appointment "positive surprise," Likud MK: Kadima is like sinking ship.
MK will leave his party to replace Home Front Defense Minister Matan Vilna’i at request of PM, Barak; says this is how he can best serve Israel.
MK will leave his party to replace Home Front Defense Minister Matan Vilna’i at request of Netanyahu, Barak.
Sixty-one MKs from every faction in the Knesset sign legislation to protect their assistants' rights.
Vice Premier presented his proposal to replace Tal Law to 6 Kadima MKs, leading MK Othniel Schneller – to announce his support.
Mofaz takes wind out of sails of critics with appointment of Bar-On, Livni’s top backer, as Foreign Affairs and Defense chair.
Final list of candidates for March primary: Livni, Mofaz and Dichter.
Netanyahu says meetings chaired by Kadima candidate Shaul Mofaz are "backdrop for the Kadima primary."
Former Shin Bet chief says he sees "supreme importance in Kadima entering the coalition as soon as possible."
Former Shin Bet chief says Kadima has deteriorated under Livni's leadership, would bring party into ruling coalition.
Kadima leader instructs party’s legal authorities to investigate whether it would be possible to hold a leadership race as early as March.
“The Arab world and democracy are two things that have trouble connecting,” MK Dichter tells defense organization.
Livni responds that she initiated investigation into wrongdoing; Dichter calls damning report "tip of the iceberg."
Kadima MK Avi Dichter made it from Sharm e-Sheikh home safely despite a bullet hitting helicopter’s rotor.
"We need to elect leader soon and not too close to general election when we shouldn't be fighting amongst ourselves," says MK Avi Dichter.
"The purpose of this law is to anchor the basic values of Israel as a Jewish state," says Kadima MK Avi Dichter, who proposed bill.
Budget passing gives political boost to Livni, but Sheetrit says "meeting was a joke because we didn’t get to see what’s really in the budget.”
Faction meets following damaging report that showed party wasting its taxpayer funding and not letting its MKs know how it is being spent.
Half the party’s Knesset faction backs petition demanding budget transparency after TV probe.
University students interrupt former Shin Bet chief, calling him a "war criminal" and saying "we'll see you at the Hague."
In 'Post' interview. outgoing minister says Israel will only strike Iran "if the sword was clearly at our throats."
American former aide to Dichter wounded by Hamas sniper sues Arab Bank for providing financial support to the organization.
Two events on opposite ends of the feminism spectrum celebrating Israel's democracy and Int'l Women's Day.
Rightist Likud MK Tzipi Hotovely came out in support of granting Israeli citizenship to the Arab population of Judea and Samaria.
Livni rules out compromising with political rivals.
The three candidates who ran against Livni for the Kadima leadership in September 2008 all support holding another primary by the end of the year.
MK Nissim Ze’ev: Recent growth in haredi enlistment to the IDF is "very significant."
We should learn from US tolerance, MK Ben-Simon says; caucus is a result of project connecting Israeli politicians with US community leaders.
East Jerusalem Arabs aren’t worried about being too affected by new Loyalty Oath Law, but they are concerned about new legislation that would prohibit Israelis married to Palestinians from living in Israel with their spouse.
Robert Magnus talks to the ‘Post’ about his career in the US Marine Corps,
sharing his views on the complexities of Iran and his admiration for Israel.
‘Playboy Israel’ makes its debut today as Hugh Hefner praises "core values" Jewish state shares with men’s magazine.
Playboy founder was speaking to mark launch of Israel edition of his famous men's magazine.
'As in the past, Keren Hayesod will always stand by the State of Israel for every need,” says organization's world chairman Sandberg.
IDF to simulate natural disaster scenarios of earthquake and tsunami in an exercise on Oct 21.
In meeting with home front defense minister, official says separate bomb shelters would solve issues of scarcity, integration.
Exclusive: Institute for Zionist Strategies says Arabic is not an official language according to Israeli law.
It is high time a serious debate took place on what exactly we mean by “the national state of the Jewish people,” in both religious and civic terms.
The key question on whether the US and Iran is yet to be answered.
