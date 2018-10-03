ayelet shaked

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Several right-wing lawmakers echoed Liberman’s comments.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Israel's backing of an independent Kurdistan has brought it into the center of the debate raging across the Middle East.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Measures like allowing Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank seem to be Israel's way of saying they're ready to come to the negotiating table.
By ARIK BENDER,JPOST.COM STAFF
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked speaks in the midst of a fierce debate with regard to the possibility that Israel might advance or even pass legislation to annex Ma'aleh Adumim.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The story of the Japanese city of Tsuruga, where thousands of Jews were rescued from certain death, has been under the radar for decades.
By JOY BERNARD
Bill to impose liability on tobacco companies could garner up to NIS 40 billion for health system and social needs.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The ministry has invested most of its efforts into the labeling reform, but has not taken measures to educate people of all ages about which food is healthy.
One of the only times Ayelet Shaked backed down from a confrontation was over appointing Esther Hayut to be the next chief justice when Miriam Naor steps down in October.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"The Jewish state is not a state of Halacha.”
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked also spoke about the security situation on Israel's northern border.
By MAARIV ONLINE
The justice minister and Supreme Court president vowed to do more to combat coordination between judges and prosecutors.
Photographs of the texting between Pozansky-Katz and Shaham-Shavit appeared to show them planning how many days of detention various suspects in Case 4000 would get.
Netanyahu endorses parliamentary commission of inquiry.
By GIL HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
The results will be sent to the attorney-general Monday night and announced publicly on Tuesday.
"I knew practically in real time about the meeting with Mandelblit and Nir Hefetz at the house of Dan Margalit. There was nothing improper about this meeting," Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said.
Shaked and Hayut reached a deal on two justices: Stein for Shaked, and Grosskopf for Hayut.
It is unclear if Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Justice Esther Hayut have reached a deal.
The Judicial Selection Committee will fill two spots on Thursday.
Ministers responsible for rule of law lament “erosion of the presumption of innocence.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
No holes in coalition support for Netanyahu remaining in office until Attorney General determines his fate.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked suggested the state focus more on being Jewish than democratic.
"We are surprised and disappointed that you allow a public official to use his public status in order to work against the legitimacy of women’s service in the IDF and against female equality."
By JEREMY SHARON
The bill’s explanatory notes say that the legislation is intended to prevent Israel from becoming a monarchy.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked urged the protesters to demonstrate outside her Jerusalem office instead of near the attorney-general’s home.
Opposition MK Tzipi Livni slammed Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's move Sunday.
"When you prevent a Jew from saying the Kadish prayer for his mother in the name of freedom of expression it is no longer democracy but violent bullying.”
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked argued that, like other senior positions in ministries, the minister should be able to make the final decision as to whom should be hired.
The weekend wasn’t as wild or as weird as past write-ups would have one expect
The state attorney hinted that there may be more former allies of top officials turning into state witnesses
Media reports had no consensus regarding two clear leading candidates.
Public and private bodies in Israel and the Palestinian Authority are eligible to receive grants for projects if the meet the EU-funded NGO's criteria.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Government approves Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s no-pay, no-enter initiative.
Shaked said that the High Court’s ideology was too much based on purist philosophical principles in the clouds, detached from the daily repercussions of its decisions.
Hayut says ministers, MKs disrespecting the court should be ashamed
The protest is being organized by journalist Yoaz Hendel, Netanyahu’s former director of communications and public diplomacy and the chairman of the Institute for Zionist Strategies.
The national debate over judicial activism has swung wildly in both directions.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,LAHAV HARKOV
“Transparency is not against democracy,” said Shaked.
This has angered Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Tourism Minister Yariv Levin
Ex-justice Weinstein accuses Shaked of pressuring attorney general in Breaking the Silence case.
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said the bill was intended to silence the comptroller and that under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “every day that passes we become less of a democracy.”
US will have access to Israel’s internal database for Israelis suspected of serious crimes.
“We need to set boundaries in our discourse. Not every woman is a victim and not all men are potential predators... The finger is very light on the trigger, we need to make some order in this jungle.
Polygamy has been illegal in Israel since 1977, but in practice, authorities have looked the other way. Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has spearheaded a cabinet plan against it.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has seen protesters gather outside his house for close to a year now, demanding that he indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara.
The Israeli tradition of a strong and independent court must remain unchanged said Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu in his speech.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
There are several iterations of the proposed Basic Law: The State of Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People, but all declare Israel to be the nation-state of the Jewish People.
Bill drafted by David Amsalem states that a current prime minister cannot be investigated unless probe is of serious crimes or crimes which could cause significant harm to Israel's security.
Education minister Naftali Bennett told his party that leadership has a price and called for Bayit Yehudi to be more accepting of a broader segment of Israeli society.
"I do not want to live in a state in which there is no judicial review and in which people can disappear in the night. We don’t want to be there."
Supreme Court has overturned cabinet decisions and legislation in recent months that would have prevented drafting more ultra-Orthodox men.
The proposed assault on the judiciary by two of Bayit Yehudi’s top leaders has two main prongs.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,GIL HOFFMAN
The Herzliya conference, attended by more than 1000 participants, didn’t feature Israeli speakers alone.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Justice Minister would like to see a legal program that will enable Palestinians to work in Israel, replacing the migrant workers who come to the country illegally.
Ayelet Shaked speaks to the 'Post' about a law that could alter how Israel's legislation applies to Judea and Samaria, but its critics say it's unconstitutional and tantamount to annexation.
The Supreme Court president is controversially decided by seniority.
State Comptroller Joseph Shapira warns of Knesset threat to his office.
The choice to become a whistle-blower is a hard one, but in some cases the hard decision is honored by the Israeli state.
The new bill would discount the gender of the divorced parent in child support.
In the opposition, MK Shelly Yacimovich (Zionist Union) said the ministers’ calls for death penalty are an attempt to replace decision-making.
The justice minister removed the bill from the Knesset's agenda, calling it 'damaging.'
When legislators exhibit such disdain for the country’s legislative body, is it any wonder the average citizen does too?
By YOHANAN PLESNER
Current Chief Justice Miriam Naor and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked disagree on how the court’s top judge should be selected.
The bill would enable former ministers, MKs and mayors of big cities to be appointed to directorates of state-owned companies.
Breaking the Silence CEO Yuli Novak said that this move will not intimidate the NGO from continuing their actions.
By UDI SHAHAM,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Justice minister calls for joint effort to combat polygamy; Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Sharia Courts Chief support change.
Annual gathering of the top names in Israel's diplomacy and defense world being held Tuesday-Thursday.
Rivlin: Judges a bridge between traditional values and those of the present era
"We're trying to change the legislative reality in the Knesset," Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked offered, but critics slam her suggestion as a move that would create a situation of "apartheid plus."
"The only way to stop us is to end the occupation," Breaking the Silence said in response.
This is not the first time Naor has sparred with Shaked.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JPOST.COM STAFF
“I see being a bureaucratic official as something to be proud of as true service, the servers of the public.”
Female qadis serve in the Shari’a courts in Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt and Jordan, but not in Iran, said Shaked – and up till now, not in Israel.
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked: Trump is a partner in fighting anti-Israel UN Resolutions.
Of the 25 judges and court registrars officially appointed Wednesday by President Reuven Rivlin, together with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Supreme Court President Miriam Naor, 15 are women,.
The justice minister and Bayit Yehudi star-MK said that the connection was strong even under the Obama administration, despite disagreements over the Palestinian issue.
The only problem with the poll is that its sponsors know very well that there is zero chance Shaked will join the race by next week’s April 9 deadline.
Overrides Justice Ministry lawyers.
Shaffir urged to vie for Labor leadership
First-time offenders caught with cannabis will now face fines, rather than incur jail time.
By UDI SHAHAM
Shaked biggest winner in selection of four new Supreme Court justices. Naor cuts deal rather than risk Knesset nuclear option.
Deadlock may lead to separation of powers battle
Every US president in recent memory has committed during electoral campaigns to moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem only to relent on the promise when taking office.
Sources close to Shaked said, due to an argument over single a bill, the justice minister decided to hold the voting and try to settle the disagreement.
Opposition lawmakers say that this is another form of political silencing.
Although the High Court of Justice had ordered the demolitions, many settlers believe that the Bayit Yehudi party could have done more to prevent them.
Following in Trump's footsteps, Guatemalan president announced his country plans to move embassy to Jerusalem.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
President Jimmy Morales made the announcement his country would follow Trump and move its embassy to Jerusalem on Facebook.
By REUTERS
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked addressed some of the major threats emanating from Israel's neighboring countries, warning that Syria's Assad has to counter the growing Iranian stronghold.
Digital technology was not yet in vogue, when veteran military correspondent Ron Ben-Yishai for half a century covered wars in Israel and abroad.
Good news for the rule of law.
By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
The Weizmann Institute Scientific Club held an event at the Tel Aviv Hilton Hotel that was hosted by chairman Shimshon Harel, owner of America Israel, and CEO Yael Goren-Wegman.
By MICHAL GALANTI
It’s a known fact that many cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy lose their hair for a significant period of time.
What is Zionism's responsibility to those who are seeking a better life, but might not be Jewish?
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
All political parties that received the requisite electoral support to enter the Knesset accept the idea that Israelis and Palestinians will continue to live together.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It was surprising to witness the firm opposition to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked’s seemingly reasonable suggestion that seniority cease to be the criterion for choosing the Supreme Court president.
I find myself siding with Shaked and Levin in this case.