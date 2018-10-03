03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The small fleet of 2 vessels is slated to carry dozens of women from various nations, including Israel, with the aim of breaching Israel's naval blockade of the Strip.
By ARIK BENDER,JPOST.COM STAFF
The picture of Daniel Tragerman wearing Messi's No. 10 kit went viral following his death on Friday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Spanish sculptor Manel Alvarez exhibits his series of biblical stories.
By JOSHUA HAMERMAN
BDS Catalonia made the accusation one day after 14 people were killed in Barcelona.
By JTA
Deputy director of the Foreign Trade Administration, says the delegation’s 2,000 expected meetings at the event are aimed at linking Israeli technology to foreign companies in the mobile market.
By NIV ELIS
Israel sends 107 companies to world cellphone fair.
By DAVID SHAMAH
“Islamophobia and antisemitism have created this situation over time, and it is a vicious circle."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The Jewish community of Barcelona is upset by chief rabbi Meir Bar-Hen's interview published after last week's terror attack.
“I tell my congregants: Don’t think we’re here for good. And I encourage them to buy property in Israel. This place is lost."
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to the ministry’s situation room soon after the attack to monitor developments.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,TOVAH LAZAROFF,HERB KEINON
‘Their plan has been derailed but this has not stopped them’
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Other potential targets of the group included synagogues and public buildings in the Catalonia region, the magistrate said in a report after receiving information from prosecutors.
By REUTERS
Israeli officials say PA failure to invite Israelis to FC Barcelona's soccer exhibition in W. Bank, nixing idea for mixed Israel-Palestinian team is not in the spirit of sport, or of trying to get diplomatic process going.
By HERB KEINON
Former prisoners protest Schalit's attendance at Barcelona/Real Madrid game; Palestinian invitee refuses to attend.
Wikileaks: US planned to create counter-terror center in Barcelona; Catalonia described as "major Mediterranean center for radical Islamists."
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Blue I Water Technologies was previously active in Paris and Beijing, too.
By SHARON UDASIN
The impressive ceremony, which was organized by KKL-JNF Spain and initiated by the president of KKL-JNF Spain was attended by many prominent Spanish politicians and officials
By KKL-JNF STAFF
Protesters on Sunday turned out in the largest display of support for a united Spain since the beginning of the crisis in Catalonia.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy insists the region must give up the independence push.
The streets of Catalonia erupted into violence as national police burst into polling stations with batons, dragging voters away.
The referendum, declared illegal by Spain's central government, has thrown the country into its worst constitutional crisis in decades and raised fears of street violence.
Spanish police used robots to assess if Younes Abouyaaqoub's explosive belt was fake.
The driver abandoned the van and fled on Thursday after speeding along a section of Las Ramblas, leaving a trail of dead and injured.
Spanish security forces are still hunting for the van driver of the Barcelona attack.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
The operation came after a van attack in Barcelona on Thursday that left at least 13 dead.
One attacker was shot dead in a shootout with police, two people have been arrested.
German paper interviews woman who said she had relationship with Andreas Lubitz, the man French prosecutors believe locked himself into the cockpit of the plane that crashed into the Alps Tuesday.
Former Spanish police officer - previously arrested for Nazi-themed protest - scaled the walls of the enclose where 3 lions mauled him, according to local media.
Barcelona High Court judge downplays doubts over possible "risk" to believe Israel would back a country seeking independence, given the Palestinian issue.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Barcelona meeting postponed because organizers say "satisfactory participation" would be difficult without progress in Israel-PA talks.
During visit to Spain, Benedict defends attacks gay marriage; protester says church has "antiquated, homophobic and sexist hierarchy."
2 Spanish aid workers kidnapped almost 9 months ago return to Barcelona after multi-million-dollar ransom paid for their release.
Is ban of 'national pastime' political?
Barcelona will be coming to Tel Aviv on the back of the sacking of head coach Sito Alonso on Monday.
By ALLON SINAI
The number of vacations booked to the Catalan region by Israelis has dropped 23%.
At least 13 people were killed when a van plowed into crowds in the heart of Barcelona.
Maccabi looks to make it three straight continental conquests, keep Hadar perfect as coach.
In December 2010, Barcelona signed a major sponsorship deal with Qatar Foundation worth 170 million euros.
The independence movement faces stiff opposition from Spain.
By JON IMMANUEL
Numbering between 10,000 and 15,000, Barcelona’s Jews are not of the same opinion when it comes to Catalan independence.
By RABBI STEPHEN BERKOWITZ
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Will the "tycoon tax" ensure the ultra-rich are properly taxed?
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Maccabi Tel Aviv joins Barcelona, Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow in the Euroleague Final Four.
The Lebanese terrorist organization called out the Syrian-based terror group.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Fears remain while many have settled comfortably into their new homes outside of Middle East, find freedoms of expression stronger.
By DAVID E. MILLER / THE MEDIA LINE
Diplomatic sources say the cancellation has been unfairly blamed on stalled peace talks; other regional tensions are actual reason.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Among the gifts he received was a bipartisan vote in the US Congress to award him the Congressional Gold Medal.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Some 150 countries are currently involved in territorial disputes. Israel isn’t to blame.
By LIAT COLLINS
Antisemitism is fundamentally mythical, an irrational explanation of the world.
By CHAIM STEINMETZ
Spain has never occupied Catalonia. You only need to stroll by any Catalonian city to judge by yourself the nonsense of that idea.
By FERNANDO CARDERERA
War endangers both the global belonging and local interests.
By URI SAVIR
Barca’s so-called Peace Tour in the Middle East was all about the self-promotion of the club.
Being in the presence of greatness has the tendency to conjure up such feelings, and meeting Lionel Messi certainly qualifies as such a moment.
By URIEL STURM
Spanish champ concludes two-day trip to Middle East with more visits, ceremonies, clinics.
By SAMMY HUDES
The president says soccer "creates a horizon of hope for all children."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN AND STEVE LINDE
Maccabi Tel Aviv already knows who it will be facing in the regular season after Thursday’s draw in Barcelona.
Yellow-and-blue lose 74-71 in Barcelona, but progress thanks to Olympiacos.
The critics weren’t just sharpening their knives, they were already gleefully carving up the supposed corpse.
Maccabi Tel Aviv coach David Blatt and 1992 Barcelona Olympics silver medalist Yael Arad share their past Maccabiah experiences.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
TA will play 4 of its remaining 6 games away, including extremely tough showdowns at Olympiacos and Barcelona.
Spanish champions to visit in July for exhibition match against mixed-team of Israelis and Palestinians.
Yellow-and-blue drop to 2-5 in Top 16 following crushing 82-77 home loss.
"The game on Thursday against Barca will be of a completely different level," Blatt says after yellow-and-blue thump Hapoel Gilboa/Galil.
Competing in Judo for women’s under-63kg, Schlesinger hopes to be the first Israeli woman to win an Olympic medal in 20 years.
The 39-year-old Oscar spent the last two years coaching the Barcelona youth team after a successful playing career,
39-year-old Garcia spent the last two years coaching the Barcelona youth team.
The start of the clay-court season provided no respite for a struggling Shahar Pe’er.
The Greeks beat Unics Kazan 68-63, setting up a meeting with the yellow-and-blue in this season’s quarterfinal playoffs.
Maccabi secured its progress to the last eight of European basketball’s premier competition for the eighth time in nine years.
Maccabi beats Siroki of Bosnia 84-69 at Nokia Arena to improve to 17-1 in the Adriatic League.
Yellow-and-blue must overcome tough defense to beat the Catalans in Euroleague Top 16.
Blatt optimistic that Tel Aviv will finish among the top two in its Top 16 group.
Sinai Says: Blatt hoping last season's remarkable accomplishments, both on and off the court, won't prove to be a curse in disguise.
Maccabi Tel Aviv placed with Caja Laboral, Montepaschi Siena, CSKA Moscow; Barcelona, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Real Madrid get top.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Panathinaikos conquers Europe with 78-70 win; Maccabi coach Blatt: "Not every story has happy ending."
Yellow-and-blue fails in bid to win sixth European title, falling to Greek powerhouse in Barcelona final.
Mac TA set to tip-off against Real, with Panathinaikos and Siena rounding out Final Four.
"I think we are as ready as we can be," says Maccabi Tel Aviv coach David Blatt ahead of match up against Real Madrid.
Yellow-and-blue begins best-of-five series on the road against familiar foe in Vitoria.
23-year-old sets new Israel record in highjump of 1.94 meters in Paris.
Barcelona shoots the lights out in second half en route to 92-85 OT win at Nokia.
Run of blowouts in jeopardy as defending champs ready for 2nd meeting.
Yellow-and-blue rallies on the road over Mac Haifa; Jerusalem gets back on track in Netanya.
Tel Aviv leaves Barcelona loss behind, romps to easy 99-58 home victory.
Yellow-and-blue must rebound from Barca setback to stay in Euroleague Top 16 hunt; Blatt wary of "Roma's short roster."
Blatt's squad slipped up for only the third time this year, falling to the reigning European champions.
After dominant reg. season, TA hopes to make a statement vs Rubio & co.
Maccabi Tel Aviv will be one of the favorites to make it through to the quarterfinal playoffs.
Assulin, who left Israel for Barcelona at 13, made just one appearance for the senior Barca team in a Copa del Rey match, and will likely have to settle for place in the City reserves.
By ALLON SINAI AND AP
22-year-old fails to repeat record-setting qualifiers performance.
Twenty-two-year-old has high hopes for high jump final in Barcelona; Halevi out.
National Geographic places TA at number 9 in list of Top 10 Beach Cities; Barcelona, Cape Town, Honolulu take top 3 spots.
By YONI COHEN
Barcelona may not be known as a Jewish city, but remnants of its Jewish past still remain to be explored.
By TANYA POWELL-JONES
Last week, 3 airlines’ actions and a very angry CEO created confusion for all involved in the airline industry.
By MARK FELDMAN
The Spanish city has a rich Judaic tradition, and may be home to the oldest synagogue in Europe.
By ARTHUR WOLAK