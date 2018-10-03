03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
With an exhibition by artists from the former Soviet Union,
director Joshua Simon is injecting new life into the Bat Yam
Museum for Contemporary Art
By GRAHAM LAWSON
These neighbors are scary but worth getting to know.
By HANNAH BROWN
Tayo Chef Dagim in Bat Yam offers patrons a tasteful harbor of chic
By ELIEZER SHERMAN
A neighborhood pub atmosphere, combined with good food and reasonable prices, make Keg a great place to hang out.
By MICHAL TOIBA
Zahava Goldfoot, 66 - From Johannesburg to Bat Yam, August 2008.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
24-year-old Andrei Pshenichnikov, a reported left-wing activist, sentenced to serve in prison after illegally crossing into Sinai.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Egypt detains Bat Yam man upon his arrival to the country; Foreign Ministry: We are making efforts to find more details.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Supreme Court justice was questioned under caution regarding Bat Yam mayor Lahiani's fraud allegations; case closed for lack of evidence.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
NIS 235 million endeavor will reinforce 466 apartment units and add 343 more.
By NADAV SHEMER
69 reported cases of hepatitus A – almost 20 percent of them diagnosed in young drug-addicted and homeless men.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The event was organized by the Estee Lauder Group and the Israel Cancer Association to raise awareness.
Scientist ridicules the media for getting so excited about it.
By JUDY SIEGEL
HaGal Sheli in Tel Aviv and Bat Yam teaches at-risk youth how to surf.
By PAMELA PELED
Youth, 19, argued with grandfather prior to alleged stabbing; originally in serious condition, receives treatment at hospital, in moderate condition.
Remand extended for Bat Yam resident suspected in at least 2 rapes.
By BEN HARTMAN
Soon after the crane fell, Magen David Adom paramedics arrived at the scene, which was near a shopping center at the Ra’anana junction.
By MAX SCHINDLER
An investigation is looking into the circumstances regarding the incident.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Willi Dorner’s
‘Bodies’ is performed
at the March Hare Festival
in Bat Yam.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Igor Shohat, one of the injured told Channel 2 that he narrowly escaped death when the crane collapsed on his car, while he was parked on the side of the road.
Magen David Adom reports at least 4 hurt, including one in serious condition.
Lahiani began his eight-month jail sentence in December at the Hermon Prison for breach of public trust and fraud.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
A killing of a young man by police will likely be of limited interest to those outside of his immediate circle.
Performance initiated by group of street artists called Prizma Ensemble.
Judge says state must deter employers from hiring illegal Palestinian laborers, due to threat of "lone wolf" attacks.
48-year-old faces sentence on breach of public trust and fraud.
Bat Yam resident is of slim build and about 5'9" tall with blue eyes and white hair; he was last seen wearing a blue jacket and light-colored pants.
“Cargo Cult,” an exhibition in Bat Yam, features works by a number of Israeli artists inspired by a tribal practice.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israel's bold experiment in communal farming plows with confidence into second century.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
As a wave of racism sweeps the nation, the political establishment remains deafeningly silent.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Once a poor relative of Tel Aviv, Bat Yam and its coastline are now very much in demand.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
The former poor suburb of Tel Aviv has come into its own as a vibrant innovator of culture and education.
Michal Negrin, an Israeli designer who sells her creations around the globe, is still the little girl who loves dollhouses and angels, and dreams of plenty.
Once a year Bat Yam takes on a very different appearance and persona, as the annual International Street Theater & Art Festival kicks off.
By BARRY DAVIS
This suburb of Tel Aviv boasts gorgeous sea-views, reminiscent of the French Riviera.
Handpicked artisans at the new studio and retail facility also volunteer in local
schools, teaching skills from PhotoShop to knitting.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/WWW.ISRAEL21C.ORG
Bat Yam is no longer considered Tel Aviv’s poor relation, but prices there are still cheaper than in the metropolis
Virtual high school to open in the North
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Welding engineer Leonid Feigenson has won acclaim with his invention – sculpting steel rods into monolithic, solid forms. And his town of Bat Yam is reaping the rewards.
By LUBA VIKHANSKI
As the summer bathing season opens, ‘Metro’ takes a look at some of TA's very different bathing beaches, and those of its neighbor, Bat Yam.
Swarms of the beautiful insects are following their noses to this city, attracted by its array of specially installed new aromatic plants.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN / ISRAEL21C
The recent wave of protests against Arabs, foreign workers, Sudanese asylum seekers has brought together representatives of Jaffa’s Jewish, Muslim, Christian communities.
28-year-old shoots wife and then takes his own life; woman is an employee of the Israel Prison Service.
Victim stabbed outside mini-market he owned by brother, after two fought over few thousand shekels difference in price of a used car.
The killing last September took place about a year after a string of murders in the Tel Aviv area.
“I just murdered my wife” veteran Border Patrol officer tells police; Police discover body of another woman in Bat Yam.
Police say Lior Amsalem stashed guns in Bat Yam kindergarten in ongoing power struggle in Israeli organized crime.
For second time, Tel Aviv court extends remand for the comatose tourist shot by police in Bat Yam.
Defendants allegedly brought women from Russia and Ukraine to work in Tel Aviv brothels.
The factory manufactured food products under the label “Carmel: Good Products From a Good Home” and other labels.
Police say "connection with Jaffa graffiti being examined"; Danino meets with Jaffa Arab community heads to ease communal tensions.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Supreme Court justice accused of providing free legal advice to Bat Yam mayor, suspicions of bribery unsupported.
No evidence found to back up suspicions of bribery on part of Supreme Court Judge Yoram Danziger who was questioned in affair.
Channel 10 news: It is unclear whether police want to stop investigation because of Supreme Court judge's innocence, or lack of evidence.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Danziger will be grilled over links to Bat Yam Mayor Shlomo Lahiani - currently under investigation for alleged corruption and bribery.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK AND JPOST.COM STAFF
People protest to "keep Bat Yam Jewish" and against trend of Jewish girls dating Arabs; activists hold opposition rally condemning racism.
Eighteen international fighters and seven Israeli warriors will come together in the cage to battle for supremacy in the first sanctioned MMA event to take place in this country.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF