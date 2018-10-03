03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The band has released two albums, and has appeared at festivals, conferences, academic institutions, concert halls in over 30 countries worldwide.
By BARRY DAVIS
“Following a complex and professional cleanup conducted by the Environmental Protection Ministry, the northern coast has been returned to the public.”
By SHARON UDASIN
Only 47.4 percent of Israel’s beaches were deemed “clean” to “very clean” in the latest Clean Coast Index, a collection of measurements issued periodically by the Environmental Protection Ministry.
On Thursday, the ministry stressed that "the responsibility for cleaning up beaches is in the hands of the local authorities."
NGO's attempt to stop beach side construction.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Anyone who wants to reclaim their right to free beach-side relaxation should follow Zalul’s list carefully.
Fears abound as well that many of the additional hotels will be built along the country's beaches and prime coastal real estate.
Beaches around the Kinneret will start their summer bathing season on April 22, In Tel Aviv, Netanya, Herzliya, Rishon Lezion and Ashkelon, beaches will have partial service from April 24.
Groups said legislation would allow for “uncontrolled construction” and hamper efforts to carry out proper ecological and archeological assessments.
"We turn to you, as the minister of finance of the State of Israel, in an appeal concerning the entire public, to take the actions necessary to save Palmahim Beach."
Tel Aviv University researchers have discovered that a chemical commonly contained in sunscreens and other cosmetics may be very bad for the environment.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“The sewage discharge constituted a real danger to beachgoers and to the land and marine ecosystems,” ministry statement says.
US Ambassador Dan Shapiro launches nationwide cleanup efforts on Thursday with embassy staff members.
"The coast is a precious resource and we cannot allow private entities to control it," said Environmental Protection Minister Avi Gabbay.
Environmentalists responded with fury to the plans, which are slated to be discussed among planning institutions next week.
"If we don't win here, the sand that is currently saving the cliff will be thrown into the deep sea," says Environmental Protection Minister.
BDS and Pro-Palestinian activists lament the glorifying of "Israeli policy of settlement construction."
By JOSEPH STRICH
Colleagues believe Sotloff's kidnapping by ISIS-affiliated terrorists in 2013 in Syria was one of opportunity and not a deliberate targeting.
By JTA
Malgré les quelques progrès réalisés ces dernières années pour endiguer les différents problèmes qui menacent le littoral israélien, les moyens financiers et humains manquent toujours
By SIGAL BEN DAVID
An initial law banning driving on beaches, passed in 1997, enables courts to convict those guilty of driving on beaches, as well as revoke their licenses for a period not exceeding 120 days.
Funds to help with maintaining purity of undeclared beaches and open spaces along the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea shores.
If passed, bill would require all yet-to-be built construction plans approved more than eight years ago undergo an additional review.
Although the city was instructed to open 11 beaches out of 13 over the weekend, only a handful were open.
The number of beaches to receive Blue Flags this year is more than double those to receive the recognition in 2013.
New project aims to bridge the legal and institutional gap in the implementation of Mediterranean Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) protocol.
Court decision says building resort could cause "irreparable harm" to the beach, one of the last beaches remaining in nature state in Israel.
It is dangerous for a non-lifeguard to attempt to save someone who is at risk of drowning, but if there is no other option, use a float or other lifesaving device while doing so.
HaGal Sheli in Tel Aviv and Bat Yam teaches at-risk youth how to surf.
By PAMELA PELED
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
Francois Englert of Belgium shares prize for his role in the discovery of the "God particle" with Peter Higgs.
By DANIELLE ZIRI AND REUTERS
The special will air on September 19 on TBS.
By AMY SPIRO
Fresh fruit, tan lines, unique views, and... jellyfish.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
How far is the Israeli city willing to go to welcome Britney Spears?
By ARIANE MANDELL
With summer upon us, funding and manpower are still lacking to reduce pollution dumped into the sea, but there is also some good news.
In three separate occurrences, strong eastern winds swept away or overturned three younger people as they floated on inflatable mattresses on the Sea of Galilee.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The entrance to Jaffa was turned into a makeshift bus station as hundreds of Palestinians arrived in private buses.
During the twelve weeks of swimming season so far, lifeguards have worked shorter hours due to sanctions.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Environmental Protection Ministry deployed 15 inspection teams throughout the country’s seaside hot-spots, as part of the 2016 Clean Coast program.
The 10-meter-long whale was first spotted around 9:00 AM off of Tel Aviv's Gordon Beach before swimming northward toward Haifa.
Beachgoers pay little notice to black flags as lifeguards ‘strike’.
By BEN HARTMAN
The legislation would also move approvals for beach-side constructions from Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon to the committee itself.
Drop anchor in the beautiful harbor of Nahsholim.
By SHAWN RODGERS
"We are aiming to go train abroad to prepare the best way we can," champion Itzik Horesh's trainer says.
Football club was furious with the ruling and promised to lodge an appeal.
By ALLON SINAI
With most companies closing their doors for Election Day Israelis are eager to take advantage of their extra vacation.
For years sand mining has been a major source of income for organized crime figures.
Building plans would have deprived Israelis from free-access to one of "the most beautiful and special beaches in Israel," Deputy Environmental Protection Minister says.
Drowning is also more common among Arab boys than their Jewish counterparts.
When the first rains arrive each winter season, large quantities of waste flow from municipal drainage systems to country's beaches.
Thousands of volunteers expected to take to the country's beaches this week, collecting waste that piles up as a result of garbage dumping, heedless vacationers.
Beach accessible to the disabled
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Haim Watzman’s new book, ‘Necessary Stories,’ is a collection of 24 selected pieces from among the more than 100 he has published here in 'The Jerusalem Report' over the past nine years.
By HAIM WATZMAN
Haredi rabbinic and political leadership, along with community’s media, has roundly denounced creation of simulated beach in the capital.
By JEREMY SHARON
Rabbi Boruch Rozmarin is the first full-time cleric for the island's 500-strong Jewish community.
By SAM SOKOL
Conservative or flashy, beaching it up requires the right garb.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Take time off in the middle the week to relax and rejuvenate at a spa in the heart of Tel Aviv.
By JOSHUA LEVINE
Sailing on a luxurious liner offers a chance to practice the art of taking it easy.
By BEN G. FRANK
Riina and Esa from Helsinki chose Tel Aviv as a wedding location because "it seemed like a great mixture of urban atmosphere, beach and great cuisine."
By LIAN MATIAS/HATUNOT BLOG
From nature reserves to an open-air market, Netanya is more than just a beach destination
By MEITAL SHARABI
"You will notice an abundance of charming coves, archeological finds, secluded romantic niches and stone quarries."
"I found myself at the Nahsholim boutique hotel on Dor Beach, and discovered that it’s still possible in 2015 to be pleasantly surprised in Israel."
Aiming to protect their customers through every stage of life, sisters Sigal Bar-On and Nurit Harel of Fischer Pharmaceuticals uphold the company’s passion for philanthropy and social responsibility.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Former Israel Museum director Martin Weyl presents a new photographic exhibit exploring the dangers of sun exposure in Israel.
The seashore is a great place to enjoy nature in the summer, since the pleasant sea breeze keeps temperatures low even when just a few meters inland it’s boiling.
Israel is home to a multitude of fantastic beaches. Here are five of my favorites.
This home is five minutes from the town but in a quiet and secluded area
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
A round-up of news briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
A central city challenges Eilat as a magnet for local and international tourism.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Casting off with Sail Tel Aviv-Jaffa 2016, Israel’s largest sea festival.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
The sea daffodil, or havatzelet hahof, is a flower that blooms in the harshest of the hot weather on the seashores of our country and is a close relative of the narcissus.
By ITSIK MAROM
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
The historical southern city is rapidly growing and tourist friendly.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
On two walks at Palmahim, discover the other creatures that enjoy the scenic beach.
Ashkelon is fast becoming the new capital of the South.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
The sea has not yet completed its work of art sculpturing, and the shapes continue to evolve slowly in front of our eyes.
Ashkelon Mayor under attack by surfers from around the country.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Rich gulf states have not absorbed refugees from Syria and Iraq and are now facing criticism.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The mayor, who is temporarily suspended, was arraigned in October 2013 on charges of taking around NIS 900,000 in bribes.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Beaches along nation's coast officially open, life guards return to their stands.
Suspect attempts suicide by swallowing pills; police have not been able to question her because of her condition.
Tel Aviv weather forecast reaches upper twenties; extreme drought still plaguing entire region.
Practice can cause serious damage to nature areas and brings illicit money to the black market.
“Our problem with the Arabs is not a quarrel about a piece of land or territory, but they refuse to believe that we have a right to exist at all.”
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The campaign against the vacation village sends out a clear message in favor of civic responsibility and the empowerment of the “little guy” that is thee foundation of a healthy democracy.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Our media should be ashamed of itself.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
War is a brutal and horrific thing, but when one’s nation or civilization is under attack, one simply has to take sides.
By DANIEL GORDIS
A staggering number of events took place over the weekend as three teenage yeshiva students went missing, presumed kidnapped by a terror group.
By DAVID BRINN
A mixture of paradise and roughing it, the Central American destination has no shortage of off-the-beaten-track adventures.
By DARREN PINSKER
Aruba has become an ‘in’ destination for travelers who love nothing more than beautiful hotels, wonderful beaches and good weather year-round – with some Jewish life to boot.
Spending time on the fascinating island of Barbados pulls back its sandy, sunny exterior and shows its rich cultural heritage.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The melting pot of the Florida west coast provides a plethora of culinary and leisure activities.
By BEN G. FRANKS
Facing an unseasonable heat wave over the weekend, Israelis cooled off in beaches across the country.