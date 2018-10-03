03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israelis allegedly sought to prevent Jewish-Arab relationships.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Meanwhile near Beersheba police lift previous warning of security situation near Beersheba.
"It is the internship and mentoring that makes this Program different from other programs," says academic chair.
These are three of the hottest start-ups in Beersheba.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The structure, comparable in height to an 80-storey building, is now under construction in Plot B of the ambitious Ashalim Solar Field 35 km. south of Beersheba.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
An emergency team from the Environmental Protection Ministry was called to the scene and carried out an inspection of the area.
Historians have recorded how General Allenby had given each of his soldiers a Bible, and he was often found on his knees looking for direction from above.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Two hundred and fifty college students from more than 100 US campuses will also take part in JNF’s College Summit.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Des célébrations en grande pompe. Le 31 octobre prochain marquera le centenaire de la conquête de Beershéva.
By BARRY SHAW
A reunion of the extended Slutzkin family on Dec. 31 at the ANZAC Memorial Center in Beersheba brings the story of Jews in Ottoman and British Mandate Palestine to life in a very personal way.
By KKL-JNF
Over the Sukkot holiday, hundreds of thousands of visitors from both Israel and abroad set out to spend time in the heart of nature in KKL-JNF forests and parks.
KL-JNF and JNF Australia to inaugurate museum dedicated to turning point battle.
“Abraham was the first person to plant a tree in Beersheba and we are following in his footsteps.”
Researchers found that male and female physicians selected critically ill patients differently when they initiated treatment in the emergency department.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
"The new facilities will have a significant impact on the health of heart patients in the periphery."
The database will immediately improve services, the researchers said, and make possible integration of the research team into the clinical team.
The ministry is also planning the construction of an additional hospital in the Negev.
More than half a million people have tuned in during the last two days and watched the Soroka-University Medical Center operations.
“This partnership will allow PayPal to leverage BGU’s top-notch researchers and years of groundbreaking research."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
New Zealand's recently-elected prime minister Jacinda Ardern may make the trip, though this remains uncertain.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
From the state’s perspective, Beduin homes are illegally built, and it is not their land.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Britain and Zionism, Music & Muse and DJ Marshmello.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IKEA today began operations at its new Beersheba branch, the chain's fourth in Israel.
By MICHAL RAZ-CHAIMOVICH / GLOBES
Killer's sisters notified police after he sought their aid in disposing of the body.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Beersheba will not only be aiming to win on Saturday, but will hope to do so in comfortable fashion and pick up some much-needed confidence.
By ALLON SINAI
30,000 housing units to be built in Negev towns.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Israel has become the target of continuous, sophisticated and dangerous cyber attacks.
By JOE CHARLAFF/THE MEDIA LINE
The teams will meet again this Saturday night.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Defeat to Lugano in Switzerland ends Israeli champion’s chances of reaching Europa League round-of-32
"My extended family keeps kosher and they ask me all the time - what about us, what about your family, we can't eat your food," Segev said.
By AMY SPIRO
The climax of the day came later in the afternoon at the reenactment of the Light Horse Charge.
"It is important that we recognize the Australians that fought here. It is important that they get noted."
By HERB KEINON
His words came amid tension that Islamic Jihad may try to retaliate for the destruction of the tunnel and the killing of a number of its men inside the tunnel.
The events will be attended by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and New Zealand Governor General Dame Patricia Reddy.
Malcolm Turnbull said he hopes to strengthen defense and security ties with Israel.
The fallen soldiers of the Battle of Beersheba will be honored by New Zealand Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.
Concerts, yoga, and film festivals!
With patience, hard work and the right investments on the soccer pitch and beyond, Beersheba is becoming a vibrant equal to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
By URI LEVY
After nearly four decades on the bench, retired Supreme Court judge Jacob Turkel is presiding over a completely new enterprise: the EMET Prize.
The Giro d’Italia, which takes place annually, is watched by hundreds of millions of viewers in 194 countries.
Two-time reigning champ falls to Mac Haifa • Atzili brace leads yellow-and-blue at Kiryat Shmona.
The government has tried for years to get Beduin groups to live in state-planned communities.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
After first-leg victory over Maribor in Champions League, Israeli champion kicks off against Netanya
The drivers nearby witnessed the event and claimed that they were traveling at speeds of 80 kilometers an hour.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Go wild, book lovers of Israel!
By GALIT EDUT
Israeli champion still with plenty to do in return leg after settling for tight 2-1 victory at home.
Israeli champion kicks off against Hungarian side Honved looking to improve on last year's progress
The debate in the media and press and on maps and at Knesset meetings is all very interesting, but seeing it from the air or on the ground shows the real challenge.
The past and the future conflict in all Chekhov’s plays, but not quite to this extent.
By HELEN KAYE
Israeli champion’s continental run ends in Istanbul following 2-1 defeat to Besiktas in second leg.
“The reason it is so widely remembered in Australian military history is because it was audacious and courageous.”
Beersheba was looking to join the Maccabi Tel Aviv side of 2014/15 as the only teams to claim the championship, State Cup and Toto Cup in a single season, with the reigning champion already securing the latter title earlier in the campaign.
Last-place Reds fall in Kiryat Shmona • Leader Beersheba hosts Bnei Yehuda minus Buzaglo
Southerners extend Premier League lead to 10 points • Bankrupt Hapoel Tel Aviv given 9-point deduction.
Reigning champion fails to win for second straight match, drawing 1-1 with struggling Reds at Turner.
“We tried different things in the second half but all the changes confused the players and I confused myself. You can’t win every match and we will now need to try and start a new winning streak.”
Beersheba completed an unprecedented double against Inter after also claiming a 2-0 win at San Siro at the start of the campaign.
Reigning champion thrashes Ashkelon while Maccabi Tel Aviv and Maccabi Petah Tikva can only manage goalless deadlock.
Although there has not yet been an exchange of ambassadors between the two countries, the respect accorded to Turkish Charge d’Affaires at the Turkish memorial indicated a change in the air.
Maccabi is still trying to get used to being the challenger and will enter Sunday’s match as the underdog.
Condensing the years-long Jewish exile, symbolized by the legendary river Sambatyon, into a 30-minute composition is an ambitious and courageous undertaking.
By URY EPPSTEIN
Southampton faced off against Hapoel Beersheba Thursday evening, drawing a 0-0 tie.
Kepasa is a happening place in Beersheba.
By BUZZY GORDON
The Beersheva Theater gears up for its new season of productions
Four young adults realize their vision of turning their house into a home for all.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Hapoel knocks off six-time reigning Greek champion on strength of Shir Tzedek’s late tally.
Following scoreless draw in Greece, Israeli champion controls own destiny heading into second leg.
After thrilling 3-2 home victory, Israeli champ travels to face Sheriff with great chance to advance.
The organizers of the parade canceled the march in protest, and will instead hold a demonstration outside of the city's Municipality.
By LAURA SIGAL
It was said that the greater Beersheba area will have a million residents in a few years, compared to 650,000 today. But planning and building a new hospital takes seven to 10 years.
Businesswoman Alona Barkat has transformed the fortunes of the Hapoel Beersheba soccer team, ending a 40-year wait for a championship that marks the city’s rising self-esteem.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
"An individual’s desire to help others and to contribute to society is the motivation behind the charity."
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
Beersheba had to wait 77 minutes for the breakthrough on Monday.
Beersheba hosts its first gay parade
Will Israeli Arab youth be tempted to join the ISIS battle in the peninsula?
By YOSSI MELMAN
Celebrating the Battle of Beersheba Centenary with Australia and New Zealand
The premiers of Israel, Australia and New Zealand will lead a massive celebration in Beersheba at the end of October.
The parents and son are all smiles as they talk about their successful aliya while sitting in the living room of their penthouse apartment close to the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
The reason prioritization is harder to do is that the reform moved the responsibility over mental health care from the Ministry to Israel’s HMOs, which have their own procedures and priorities.
By TALI KORD
Approaching the centenary of the Battle of Beersheba, we delve into the Australian stake in the creation of the State of Israel.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
News briefs from around the nation.
A round-up of news from around the nation.
Hapoel Beersheba’s championship win is one for the record books.
Holocaust memorial unveiled in Holon.
By RACHEL YEGER
Mark Sofer, ambassador-designate to Australia, has said good-bye to old friends.
The battle of Beersheba and the Balfour Declaration are now 100 years old, how do Australian-Israeli and British-Israeli relations look today?
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The road to excellent Israeli-Australian relations.
By ISI LEIBLER
Why is this event so special?
Israel and the international community should also help improve Palestinian governance and support anti-corruption and institution building efforts, Ya’alon says.
By ILAN EVYATAR
Rivlin feels so much at home at Hazvi Yisrael that he forgoes presidential formalities and shows up without suit or tie, and, like many Sabras and veteran immigrants, came in an open-necked shirt.
Finally, we turn to the people of Beersheba, the fans of the team, who also come from all backgrounds, equal in the fervor they demonstrate in support of their team.
By DOV LIPMAN
Beersheba and Mitzpe Ramon offer visitors a plethora of activities, including a restored railway station, alpacas that eat from your hand and local chefs with flair.
A round up of the latest happenings around the country.
He was thrilled to discover from a Dutch rabbi that his great grandparents were very religious Jews and known for their community work.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH