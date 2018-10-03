03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Paul Ryan: Nuclear deal provides Iran "a patient pathway to a nuclear weapons capability."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Arab and Muslim delegates verbally harassed Israeli representatives and made noise to drown out their speeches, without intervention from the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s president.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Responding to her pro-Israel critics, Leila Hatoum tweeted "I'm not owned by corporate+ I don't worship the $ nor do i care what Zionists think of me."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Major news outlets all over the world have been accused of using unfair headlines when it comes to Israel.
The Palestinian Authority president refused to condemn the terror attacks and threatened to take Israel to the ICC.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
“There is now, finally and very belatedly, a broad consensus among economists and analysts of the Israeli economy, both in Israel and abroad, that the Israeli shekel is overvalued.”
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Discrimination is behind the low rate of labor force participation in the Arab sector, Yoram Ariav told the Caesarea Conference.
By SHAY NIV/GLOBES
'Wall Street Journal' say US Government Accountability Office set to release report suggesting bias.
By YAEL GRUNTMAN
Since the Facebook post on Saturday, more than 100 negative reviews of the business have appeared online.
By JTA
Elad Nehorai, who runs the Jewish blog Pop Chassid successfully raised money through crowdfunding to put a full-page ad in the New York Times to combat the media bias.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Ex-employee claims network, which purports to be objective, sets aside truth for its “pro-Arabic prejudices.”
After opening session, UN Watch head Hillel Neuer says council's report on Libyan human rights is "an insult to the victims."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“Ambassadors Online” will explore coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and attempt to rectify alleged bias.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Study finds that biased hiring and evaluation not sole reason for under-representation of women in science.
By CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Clip gets over 3 million views.
By NOAH RAYMAN
Human Right Watch leader refuses to label calls to erase Israel; compares mullah's remarks to those of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Media critics say they'll launch a watchdog website to counter bias against the Jewish state.
The Commentator said the BBC has a heavily disproportionate number of Guardian readers among its staff.
By JONNY PAUL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
News outlet ombudsman declares reporter Ginette Lamarche's coverage of Israel slanted, says she used unverified facts.
Smadar Bakovic from Neveh Ilan wins campaign against anti-Israel advisor in Warwick University.
By JONNY PAUL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Activists accuse BBC of "a consistently pro-Israel bias"; other publications had refused to publish advertisement.
Call Mid-East program "too one-sided," anti-Israel.
By EJP
Israel has long complained of the UNHRC’s biased treatment, which includes more condemnations of Israel than any other nation, including Syria and Iran.
Some calls have even been made to declare media outlets activities and funding to be illegal campaign contributions under the guise of being media publications.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Yesh Atid leader says what he saw in the British media could not just be "sloppy," because mistakes were constantly being made that make Israel look bad.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
A number of accidents occurred on Israel's highways on Saturday leaving one man dead and others injured.
Detailed analyses of Protective Edge published by the Israel government, as well as a number of independent groups, hope to counter a biased UNHRC report.
By Gerald Steinberg
A father, businessman, lawyer, Akiva Hamilton is as devoted to his
children as he is to defending Israel.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Maurice Ostroff: combating anti-Israel media each day.
The media in Israel is not very popular.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
With regard to “Islamic authorities, police spar over metal detectors” (July 17), the gall of Muslims protesting the use of metal detectors at the entry of the Temple Mount is breathtaking.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
All newspapers have agendas. The New York Times certainly does. It supports President Barack Obama and has never made secret its support for the Democratic Party candidates.
It is somehow not surprising that the UN should still be in some kind of doubt (denial?) regarding the nature of Zionism.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
There lurks, even in the media, the “watchdog of democracy,” factors that will prevent a story from appearing or will provide it a special spin.
Terra Incognita: A university professor who believes Israel created Hamas and argues that it is a victim of dehumanization by Israel, rather than the other way around, was supposed to provide an unbiased opinion on Israeli textbooks?
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Following the logic of the 'Washington Post' we should hope lots of Israelis are killed by terrorists as a way to pressure those obdurate Israelis to make peace.
By BARRY RUBIN
The bias against Jews of Ethiopian origin has infiltrated many aspects of society.
By JEROME M. EPSTEIN
A system is not in place that would properly protect the media consumer from the persuasive potency of the media’s power.
Media standards are deteriorating to the point where confidence in the news is weak.
Those that feel the paper is displaying a blatant bias toward Mitt Romney are rivaled by those who feel we bend over backwards for Barack Obama.
By DAVID BRINN
The BBC has managed to flabbergast even those Israelis who hadn’t expected minimal fairness from it.
The council consistently discerns nothing more urgent to occupy itself with than Israel’s alleged human rights abuses.
Some of Israel’s most important media personalities are coming out after the fact, admitting the media failed miserably in covering Schalit.
Which is worse, a government-controlled media or a supposedly free media that uses its power to undermine democracy?
The European Union remains the epitome of bias against Israel and therefore, in the eyes of most Israelis, cannot really be of influence.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS