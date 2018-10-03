03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israel has slowly limited movement from Gaza, reducing the number of exit permits by 51% from 2016 to 2017.
Soldier allegedly stole laptop computers from the "Mavi Marmara," and sold them to other soldiers.
Yonatan Shapira, Reut Mor and Elazar Elhanan may have "violated lawful order" onboard Gaza-bound 'Estelle' ship, court says.
Navy seizes Finnish-flagged ship carrying 30 pro-Palestinian activists after it refused to change course, tows it to Ashdod.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
Navy seizes ship carrying 30 pro-Palestinian activists to prevent it from breaking Gaza blockade.
AFP reports soldiers already on board The Estelle ship carrying pro-Palestinian activists seeking to break Israeli blockade on Gaza; CNN reports ships surround vessel; IDF yet to release statement.
Gov't officials say envoy to UN Prosor gave "free publicity" to activist ship 'Estelle' with letter to Secretary-General Ban.
Egypt's decision to reopen border with Gaza effectively means there's no longer a security blockade on the Strip.
IDF: Lebanese group will target cargo ships within 30-km radius of Israel to try to get them to refuse to sail there during war.
Officials say blockade in place to stop smuggling and manufacturing of arms, not related to Hamas' captivity of Gilad Schalit.
Spokesman says the crossing has already been mostly closed for two years, operating only two days a week as a transit point.
Activists aboard ship docked in Syria plan to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza to bring $1 million in supplies.
PM’s apology timed to make reconciliation palatable to public; Ankara billboards thank Erdogan for upholding Turkish pride.
Egyptian website reports that Israeli delegation left Cairo after discussing security in Sinai.
Turkish daily reports J'lem permits entry of construction materials as part of easing of blockade agreed, gesture to Turks.
Israel to begin allowing 20 trucks with construction materials enter Gaza daily; blockade easing part of ongoing ceasefire dialogue.
Turkish prime minister revives plans to travel to Gaza, hints he could make visit alongside Abbas, 'Today's Zaman' reports.
Pro-Palestinian activists, arrested aboard the 'Estelle' while trying to break Gaza blockade, are sent back to their homelands.
Signatories on joint appeal, including Amnesty Int'l, WHO, claim blockade is violation of international law.
Netanyahu and Lieberman meet with EU foreign policy chief in Jerusalem; FM: "We must keep an eye on Iran's activity in Iraq, Syria."
EU foreign policy chief visits the Strip ahead of meetings with Netanyahu, Lieberman, calls for lifting the blockade.
Balad MK asks Knesset Speaker to cancel House C’tee discussion on whether she should be prosecuted for boarding Mavi Marmara.
Six activists who sailed to Israel in attempt to break Gaza blockade deported, AFP reports; remaining 21 undergoing court proceedings.
Washington says US citizens who take part in efforts to deliver material support or other resources to Hamas could face civil, criminal penalties; IDF not expecting violence, but prepared for any scenario.
Flotilla arranged by Irish, Canadian pro-Palestinian groups; "We don't believe they are seeking violence, but the IDF is ready," source says.
"Freedom Waves to Gaza," consisting of Canadian, Irish ships, carrying 27 activists claiming to be non-violent, set to reach Gaza later in week.
Statement to Human Rights Council disputes Palmer Report, says blockade summarily punishes Gazans, infringing upon human rights.
Turkish embassy in DC: Ankara will seek to prosecute Israeli soldiers, officials responsible for "crimes" committed during 'Marmara' raid.
Talks continue, despite harsh disagreement over 'Marmara' apology; PM says legitimacy of Gaza blockade needs to be acknowledged.
Activists with Hamas ties to be on board; organizers say Greek gov't created obstacles for some vessels in response to Israeli pressure.
Group says some of vessels facing delays because of administrative obstacles created by Greek gov't in response to Israeli pressure.
Shurat HaDin aims to prevent blockade breach by bringing lawsuits in the US against companies offering services to participating ships.
Canadian foreign minister urges activists to deliver aid through legal channels; Navy drafting operational plans for flotilla.
Activists undettered by Ban’s call to stay away; ships should be allowed through, some IDF officers say
The Turkel C'tee says with humanitarian aid, import restrictions do not constitute collective punishment since they are imposed for security reasons.
By DAN IZENBERG
Blocus et murs ne suscitent pas les mêmes réactions selon qu’ils viennent d’Israël ou d’ailleurs
By MICHELE MAZEL
Le Hamas n’hésite pas à imposer des blocus afin de servir ses intérêts
Canadians activists plan to start construction with the Palestinians this summer, aim to break out of the coastal strip.
In 1,935 days in captivity, what has the soldier missed? Has he heard of his family's efforts to lobby for his release? The Arab Spring? Facebook WikiLeaks?
Background: Answer: If it clearly intends to illegally enter another country’s waters – as soon as it leaves its port of origin.
Security and Defense: This time, the Navy has been preparing rigorously for the operation.
Swedish and Norwegian backed 'SV Estelle' set to sail from Oslo to Gaza; organizers hoping more ships will join.
Pro-Palestinian activists are warned of risks of breaking blockade, but Foreign Minister says government not responsible for their actions.
Ankara releases its findings on 'Mavi Marmara' raid; accuses Israel of blatantly violating international laws.
"Step up pressure on Israel to stop building settlements by pushing for greater Europe-wide transparency on food products exported from the West Bank."
Foreign Ministry says the 'Irene' will be rerouted to Ashdod Port; vessel expected to arrive off Gaza coast late Tuesday morning.
US ship aimed at running Gaza blockade named after Obama’s book.
Int'l body accused of "collaboration with the Israeli occupier."
Quartet envoy asks Lebanese Gaza-bound ships to reconsider journey.
Barak says Lebanese Gaza-bound ships will be "stopped at sea."
"Gazans see no change in status, aid dependency," UN's John Ging tells BBC; "move no more than political easing of pressure on Israel."
Chief of staff tells Turkel Committee soldiers took great risks to handle foreign activists with care; probe welcomes all witnesses on boat to testify.
Ashkenazi tells committee soldiers took great risks to handle foreign activists with care; probe welcomes all witnesses on boat to testify.
Former Israel Air Force pilot Yonatan Shapira claims he was physically assaulted by IDF soldiers during the maneuver.
Balad MK slams gov't's "pirate assault" on Gaza blockade runner.
Maj.-Gen tells Turkel C'tee decisions made for protection of Israelis.
Deputy FM defends Gaza blockade in 'Wall Street Journal' op-ed.
Television producers face flak for false report, say “not customary to pressure people to produce conversion documents before interviews.”
When a proper standard is universally applied, Israel’s record on human rights shines in comparison with the records of nations and groups supported by the fools and hypocrites on these boats and planes.
in UN report, James Rawley says that continuing embargo will seriously harm the "livelihoods of families in Gaza."
Hamas officials, PM confirm Israel doubles fishing limit for Gazan fisherman on coast following Egyptian brokered truce.
Haniyeh reiterates contention that Gazans not involved in attack which killed 16 Egyptian guards; calls on Morsy to "regain lifeline for Gaza."
Hamas criticizes Egypt for blocking oil supplies; fuel crisis has caused lengthy electricity blackouts.
Egypt deal comes after Gaza's lone power plant shut down as smuggling fuel through Sinai stopped, Ma'an reports.
Lack of fuel smuggled in from Egypt shuts down plant that supplies two-thirds of Gazan energy.
Ahmet Davutoğlu advises delaying of flotilla departure to see how situation in Gaza changes with opening of Rafah, 'Hurriyet' reports.
Gaza border officials say number of travelers allowed to cross into Sinai has fallen since opening of border; Egypt denies limit has been set.
Minister blames Israeli foot-dragging on agreement for direct delivery; PA manages its own postal services but all letters pass through Israel.
Improving the lives of people improves the prospects of peace, argues Quartet envoy.
Israeli general sees future plan where private builders approved by PA receive building supplies; hopes to further ease blockade restrictions.
Ship is 20 miles from Gaza coast; activist aboard the boat: 2 Israeli Navy ships have escorted us for half an hour.
Ship is 25 miles from Gaza coast; Navy expected to intercept the boat carrying Jewish activists and divert it to Ashdod port.
Palestinian trade deficit with Israel cited as principal barrier to sustainable economic growth.
Gaza shopping center sparks debate over blockade.
Silvan Shalom: Currently 250 to 280 trucks a day head to the Strip.
Report: Religious, political figures board blockade-breaking vessel.
IHH: We will go again and again until Gaza blockade is lifted.
First large convoy of trucks to enter Gaza after easing of blockade.
Balad MK argues IDF ordered Gaza naval blockade two days after ship departed from Turkey; IDF responds: Blockade was imposed in January 2009.
Defense Ministry claims exposing "red lines document” that outlines caloric intake will have chilling effect on internal deliberations.
Part one of findings will address: Whether blockade of Gaza is legal, IDF's enforcement of blockade, examination of flotilla participants.
If the Turks still insist on sending an aid ship later this month, they might think of rerouting it to Egypt or Syria.
By DAVID ROSENBERG
The proposition that the Strip remains ‘occupied’ by Israel has recently been refuted by an unexpected source – a UN Security Council resolution on Libya.
By EUGENE KONTOROVICH AND PAULA KWESKIN
In Gaza, we felt a bond with the people; we saw an opportunity to engage with them regardless of political constraints.
By DANIEL BARENBOIM
This month, we learned that the closure will, for all intents and purposes, expire. And nobody, not even Schalit activists, has uttered a syllable of protest.
By FRIMET ROTH
Free passage between Gaza, Israel and the West Bank is a difficult prospect for both Palestinians and Israelis.
By JUSTIN SACHAROFF & DEBORAH DANAN
Greeks say vessel detained last week while refueling will now sail to the island of Rhodes, activists vow final destination is still Gaza Strip.
Speaking from 'Mavi Marmara', IHH spokesman says of IDF, "They will not attack. We don't believe they will repeat the same big mistake."
Commando 13 warship peacefully diverts yacht from Gaza after illegally enters waters; IDF spokesperson calls boat "provocation."