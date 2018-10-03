03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Iconic musician urged band to make 'Like a Rolling Stone' and perform in Israel on European tour this summer.
By DAVID BRINN
New clip debuted on Dylan's website created by Israeli digital agency Interlude and directed by Vania Heymann, the "viral guru of the Israeli web scene."
Jewish culture news worldwide: More Passover videos from singing MKs to a Ramones cover band; Every Woody Allen stammer, ever.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Even though leader Mark Knopfler isn’t involved, members of Dire Straits will perform in Tel Aviv.
Biographers of Dylan, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, explain how Judaism permeates his work.
By ROBERT GLUCK/JOINTMEDIA NEWS SERVICE
3-time Grammy Award winning drummer loses fight with cancer at 71; Helm played in legendary rock group The Band.
By REUTERS
Paul Simon's Ramat Gan concert was like a completed crossword puzzle – all the pieces fit together making perfect sense from the outset.
It didn’t take long for tension to be broken, giving the audience whatever it had been denied a few weeks before at Bob Dylan's show.
Woodstock Revival 3; Kraft Stadium, Jerusalem; July 14
The ‘voice of Brazil’ returns to Israel after a lifetime of contribution to revolution in politics and music.
Popular singer/songwriter Yael Deckelbaum will be channeling her love of Janis Joplin and Joni Mitchell on Thursday night at the third annual Woodstock Revival in Jerusalem.
We don’t need the bard from Minnesota to patronize us with a “Shalom"; we should be thanking him for the gift of his songs.
All the trepidation about Bob Dylan was put to rest about halfway through his first song at Monday night’s Ramat Gan Stadium show
Normally headlining their own shows, tonight Asaf Avidan and Rickie Lee Jones will open for Bob Dylan, who has served as a major influence.
Zombie scare in Tel Aviv; Rickie Lee Jones to join Dylan; Channel 1 airs new fashion series.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The children of Bob Dylan gathered on Tuesday night in Tel Aviv to pay tribute to the man who changed the face of popular music.
American folk-music legend Paul Simon is coming back to Israel for first time since '83 show to promote new album "So Beautiful or So What."
On Dylan’s 70th birthday, local artists both veteran and upstart are gathering to put their spin on some of the musical legend’s classic tunes.
Dylan, who is coming to Israel in June for the first time since 1993, has songs for all members of Israeli society, from secular leftists to haredim.
By ALAN D. ABBEY / JTA
The legendary 69-year-old songwriter and performer to do show in Israel for first time since 1993.
Flutist Tibi Golan embodies the wandering spirit.
By BARRY DAVIS
For over 30 years, the annual springtime Jacob’s Ladder Festival has been
a fixture of Anglo entertainment.
We should overcome our natural inclination to chalk up the guitarists cancellation to the anti-Israel bogeyman.
ByDAVID BRINN
Evolero will be the host platform for creating a strong networking community during Gov. Deval Patrick’s Massachusetts-Israel Innovation Partnership Mission 2014.
Jewish rock legend is one of two artists at the 60th annual Grammy Awards to win a Grammy after their passing.
By JTA,RANDALL ROBERTS / LOS ANGELES TIMES
"The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend," Sara Danius said in a blog post.
Dylan has not acknowledged the award at any of his performances in the week since the Nobel committee’s Oct. 13 announcement.
By JTA
Dylan also has not made a public statement about the honor, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
“It certainly is a prestigious award, and there’s no question that he deserves it,” said Himmelman, who is married to Dylan’s daughter Maria
Tulsa is also the home of a museum dedicated to folk singer Woody Guthrie, one of Dylan's early influences.
Retired professor says policy decisions should be based on national interests, warns that worrying too much about how decisions would impact BDS.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Beit Avi Chai gets serious about comedy.
Petty redeemed the promise of rock & roll to provide inspiration, elation and solace, of never forgetting the wonder of youth and of looking at life with a twinkle in the eye and a smirk on the lips.
The musician still needs to deliver a lecture in order to receive the $927,740 prize.
Musician-turned-lecturer Peter Himmelman pens a new book on unlocking your own creative mind.
Cultural icon’s connections to Judaism, Israel permeate lyrics.
By BEN FISHER,DAVID BRINN
Lyrics of Dylan's anti-war song "Masters of War" read at Remembrance Day ceremony at Oranim Academic College.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A 'Jpost' column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: Magicians vs. Nazis; Jewish Geishas; Bob Dylan to play in Ramat Gan.
Building owner Brenda Shafer-Pellinen reaches out to fans online; building hasn't been used as shul since 1900s; asking price $119,000.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
To celebrate Bob Dylan’s 70th birthday as well as his upcoming concert, some of Israeli’s top musicians will perform his greatest hits.
By COMPILED BY SHAWN RODGERS
This year’s DocAviv Festival is strong on nostalgia – but surprisingly relevant to today’s younger generation as well.
A collection of essays challenges and supports the stereotype.
By RACHEL MARDER
One of rock's most respected bass players and former fellow bandmate, Harvey Brooks shares his experiences working with Bob Dylan.
Bob Dylan continues to tantalize, antagonize and mesmerize as he turns 70 and returns to Israel.
Despite their uncertainty, none of the diehard Dylan fans would even think of giving up the chance to see the master in action in Israel.
Contrary to reports claiming the brother put the teen up to the crime, the indictment confirms that the boy himself initiated the attempted murder.
By BEN HARTMAN
Does Israel’s reality TV have any connection to our political reality?
By YONATAN SREDNI
While authenticity is as rare as diamonds and superficiality is superfluous like cubic zirconia, both can be equally worthless.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Mystery, magic and misconception about the creative process.
A state built on coddling vicious murderers and allowing school buses to be fired upon cannot exist.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
1983 song offers a rare declaration of full-throated Israel support by a mainstream American rocker.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
After sharing the stage with Robert Plant and Bob Dylan, Jerusalem-born musician comes home for a performance at the Tower of David.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM