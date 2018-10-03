03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Angry politicians threatened to pressure Netanyahu to rescind the decision, which would prevent workers from breaking ground on new housing projects.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"We are living on top of each other – there is nowhere left to build.”
By ADAM RASGON
The possibility of building a 28-unit apartment project at the site, was raised in May 2014 by the Ministry of Construction and Housing.
The CBS releases it’s quarterly report as the United Nations Human Rights Council is set to vote on a resolution condemning Jewish building over the pre-1967 lines.
While some experts argued that TAMA-38 restorations destroy the historic value of the buildings in the city, others argued that it makes the buildings more livable and accessible for active use.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Event featured number of speakers and exhibits that attempted to show ways in which historic buildings can be properly restored and maintained.
Overall Israel's economy suffers from low productivity, and is dragged down by inward-looking industries that are less exposed to global competition.
By NIV ELIS
IDF will take over TV, radio broadcasts, send text message alerts issuing instructions on what to do during a quake.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Railway will be destructive to nature and landscapes that have thrived since the biblical era, says Parks Authority.
By SHARON UDASIN
JPost special feature: A Library of Congress collection of photographs that document Israel before the creation of the state.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
"Interests of the Chinese government do not necessarily coincide with Israeli interests," the builders' letter stated.
By MAX SCHINDLER
“I want to do things that make better cities and places.Whether it’s in Israel or abroad, all of the world is in front of me.”
By KAYLA ROSEN
One of the city’s most ‘dysfunctional’ buildings is getting a new lease on life – as part of celestial, eco-friendly Jerusalem.
By Gil Stern Stern ZOHAR
Set to permanently alter Jerusalem’s skyline, Daniel Libeskind’s 39-story Pyramid Tower is controversial, to say the least.
By PEGGY CIDOR
As new buildings sprout across Jerusalem, the city is losing its gap-toothed smile.
Rehavia maintains its tranquil, upper-class aura to this day.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
AVIVA BAR-AM
Emergency personnel responded to reports of a collapsed roof at a construction site.
By UDI SHAHAM
If the Bursa’s rebirth proves anything, it’s that nothing is impossible.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Despite Trump’s request to "hold off" on construction in contested areas, Gallant affirms: "It will happen."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Decision stemmed from a desire to avoid straining relations further with the Obama administration.
The identities of the three dead men have not been released and the bodies are at the L. Greenberg Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir in Tel Aviv for identification.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Weinstein criticized the authorities for insufficiently supervising construction sites and not protecting workers from their dangers.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Despite the lack of signs of life and rising death toll, rescue workers continued digging frantically on Tuesday evening.
Muhammed, the construction worker stuck in the rubble, is married with two children and had travels from his hometown Duma to Tel Aviv for work every weekday morning.
An initial report by Economy Ministry safety administration revealed that the construction company building the lot, Danya Cebus, had a history of violations.
Announcement comes after 15 Arab home demolitions.
Regavim seeks to prevent construction work performed by Israeli Arabs and Palestinians without permits.
By JEREMY SHARON
One of the new communities to be named after Daniel Tragerman, the four-year-old killed during last year’s war.
By HERB KEINON
The Eden Tower was designed by celebrated Polish-Ameerican architect Daniel Libeskind, in coordination with Israeli architect Yigal Levi, and will be built over the former Eden Theater.
NGO says architect previously signed a petition condemning Elad’s excavations in east Jerusalem.
Incident is fourth such residential demolition in east Jerusalem neighborhood in one week.
49-year-old Aziz Awisat was also accused of aiding the enemy in wartime.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
foreign building in Israel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Sharansky: Schechter develops Jewish identity in Israel and abroad.
By JONAH MANDEL
Start-ups want to solve the worldwide shortage of affordable housing by 3D printing, but is the market ready?
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
Israeli cities and local authorities have seen low-rise housing construction on a large scale.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
According to a plan deposited recently with the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee for public objections, a fourth Azrieli tower is to be erected.
The Great Synagogue was the first spiritual-religious center of the evolving moshava – agricultural colony – while Haviv School was the first Hebrew-language-based institution of its kind in pre-stat
By BARRY DAVIS
Tel Aviv’s upcoming Tu Be’av program is all about love.
Urban renewal is gaining traction as a means to increase the number of housing units in high-density areas, but many bureaucratic obstacles remain unresolved.
High-rises of up to 100 stories are in the works in Tel Aviv.
In the interest of integrating art into the broader social context, the Israeli Center for Digital Art in Holon considers it vital to collaborate on the local, national and international level.
By GRAHAM LAWSON
'Dede,' 'Wonky' are 2 of TA's growing number of street artists - at times seen as a scourge, at times almost embraced by authorities.
By INBAL AHARONI
Her grandmother’s hotel in Safed and a meeting with the Dalai Lama were the two inspirations for the work of architect Nili Portugali.
By YONI COHEN
Reporter's Notebook: Drill may be less for earthquakes, more for “practical scenarios, such as missiles falling.”
By BEN HARTMAN
Ministers participate in drill as IDF takes over TV, broadcasts, issuing instructions on what to do during an earthquake.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
IDF takes over TV, radio broadcasts, sends text message alerts issuing instructions on what to do during a quake.
It’s time for Israel to act once and for all. It’s time to send the UN home.
By JOSH HASTEN
Managing the “neighborhood chaos” while constantly fueling it is tantamount to playing a cynical game with the lives of all Jerusalem residents.
By YUDITH OPPENHEIMER
In recent weeks, the administration has warned various government ministers that any construction of housing for Jews in Jerusalem will be viewed with hostility by the administration.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
In late 2015, Israeli retail industry does not make any progress, while fashion and food chains encounter difficulties.
By REUVEN SHIFF
Haifa is experiencing the phenomenon of “urban decay” – whereby a previously functioning city, or part of a city, falls into disrepair.
By EHAB ABOU HOUSIEN
News from around the Jerusalem.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN