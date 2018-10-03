catherine ashton

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
UN access to suspected site still elusive; Ashton, Zarif to discuss stalled negotiations in Istanbul this week.
By MICHAEL WILNER
FM: Despite struggles in Ukraine and Syria, Europe’s
foreign policy chief talks about ‘real danger to world peace’
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
EU foreign policy chief slams Israeli moves as "not conducive" to climate needed for peace talks; condemns Monday's fatal shooting of Israeli man in West Bank; calls on sides to exert restraint from undermining diplomacy.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
EU foreign policy chief meets with Zarif in Tehran, says that reaching a comprehensive agreement is focus of talks from now on.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Trip to Islamic Republic marks first by an European Union policy chief since 2008.
By REUTERS
Ashton "deeply concerned" by building permit announcement for 558 new housing units in east Jerusalem; US opposes "unilateral action."
By HERB KEINON
Ashton, Kerry, UN's Ban, and other leaders to discuss how to help both sides reach "difficult and bold decisions."
Jerusalem shuns words of 'biased former officials,' says the former officials are no longer relevant.
EJC chief decries letter as danger to peace process, which "hands one side a political victory."
Netanyahu, Ashton held 'difficult' discussion on matter Friday.
Israeli officials say failure to participate in Horizon 2020 program would cost Israel dearly in lost R&D funds.
European Jewish Congress chief in letter to leaders of EU states that they are not doing enough to proscribe Hezbollah.
"If Hezbollah is not a terrorist group, what is?" PM asks EU foreign policy chief in sign of frustration.
Israeli leaders to tell EU foreign policy chief “obsessive” focus on settlements undermining efforts to resume of peace talks.
French president tells WJC before making decision on blacklisting Hezbollah, France to study Bulgarian probe into bombing.
Plan includes 930 apartments for immediate construction and around 300 that could be built at a later time.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
The Jerusalem Local Planning Committee decides to proceed with planned construction of new housing units across Green Line; Interior Ministry says after plan receives final approval construction tenders will be issued.
France says settlement building plans calls into question Israel’s commitment to peace; Ashton issues veiled threats.
EU's 27 foreign ministers call for immediate end to Gaza violence, demand both side respect int'l humanitarian law.
German chancellor blames Hamas for escalation; EU foreign affairs chief calls for stop to rocket attacks.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND REUTERS
In interview with the 'Post,' Rinkevics says it's difficult to lecture another country on such a complex situation.
Netanyahu says Israel "will place no limits on construction in our capital"; NGO ranks MKs based on pro-settlement activities.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Responding to int'l censure of Gilo building plan, Netanyahu says Israel "will place no limits on construction in our capital."
Liberman slams EU for its condemnation of construction plan in Gilo, says neighborhood is "integral part of city with a homogeneously Jewish population," attacks Yacimovich for pushing "Cuban, N. Korean agenda."
Ashton says construction separates east J'lem from W. Bank; Liberman describes Gilo as "an inseparable part of Jerusalem.”
Ashton "deeply regrets" interior Ministry approval of 797 housing units in Gilo; FM Liberman rejects Europe's condemnation.
Officials have low hopes that PA president’s meeting with US secretary of state and the French president will revive talks.
By NIDA TUMA
In address to European Parliament, EU foreign policy chief say settlements “put current peace efforts at risk”, are illegal under int'l law.
By TOVAH LAZAROF
If no distinction is made between pre-meditated, unintentional killing of civilians, then terrorists win, Netanyahu says.
Ashton says she "drew no parallel whatsoever" between attack on Jewish school in France and situation in Gaza.
Netanyahu and Lieberman meet with EU foreign policy chief in Jerusalem; FM: "We must keep an eye on Iran's activity in Iraq, Syria."
EU foreign policy chief visits the Strip ahead of meetings with Netanyahu, Lieberman, calls for lifting the blockade.
EU foreign affairs chief urges investigation into incident.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
EU foreign affairs chief calls on Israel to investigate arson, says such attacks undermine peace process.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Erekat says PA planning to present Quartet representatives with a “detailed report” about Israel’s settlement activities.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
PLO Executive says Palestinians committed to following all guidelines set forth in road map to peace but Israelis are "judaizing" Jerusalem.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Givat Hamatos project for 2,610 apartments in east Jerusalem includes expansion of Arab extension of Beit Safafa neighborhood.
By REUTERS, MELANIE LIDMAN, AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Ashton extends stay in region for more meetings; Netanyahu confers with Ross, Hale; Abbas tells Tantawi it’s "too late to backtrack."
By HERB KEINON AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
As Palestinian statehood bid nears, Tony Blair will try to bridge gaps between Israel and the PA as well as within the Quartet.
EU policy chief arrives nearly an hour late after meeting with PM Binyamin Netanyahu, who kept her waiting for a long time.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Barak on Palestinian turn to UN: "It is very important that all the players come up with a text that will emphasize the quick return to negotiations."
Defense minister says negotiations only way to reach peaceful solution; EU foreign affairs chief in region in last-minute bid to restart talks.
EU foreign policy chief says upcoming Washington summit will attempt to "bridge the gap" between Israelis and Palestinians.
Proposed summit would take place days before PA would be expected to inform secretary-general of its desire to seek recognition at UN.
Netanyahu tells Bulgarian FM that Europeans should be as frank with Palestinian Authority about refugees as they are with Israel about borders.
Lieberman to Ashton: Oslo Accords will be voided if PA declares state; Ashton's spokesman: September is nearing; sides must resume talks.
Lieberman tells Ashton that Oslo Accords will be voided if PA declares state; "Israel is prepared to renew negotiations," FM says.
EU Foreign Policy Chief throws her weight behind Obama's vision for peace deal; says now more than ever, Israelis and Palestinians must negotiate.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND HERB KEINON
Clinton says US and EU planning "additional steps" in face of regime's violence; mass grave found in Deraa area as Assad deploys tanks nearby.
By OREN KESSLER
Ashton: "This is extremely urgent, we need to consider all the options"; Clinton says additional steps to be taken in the day ahead.
General Debate comes as US-led coalition goes forward with air strikes targeting Islamic State.
EU Foreign Policy Chief Catherine Ashton says she "firmly believes" that an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in reach.
Deal struck after over a decade of deep animosity between Serbia and former province, opens door to Serbian EU accession.
Counter-terrorism expert says Bulgarian report on bus bomb won't lead European leaders to brand Lebanese group as terrorists, in spite of the evidence convicting Hezbollah of involvement in attack on European soil.
By JTA
Israel's harshest critic in the EU assumes the organization's presidency in a time of diplomatic turbulence.
The US designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization in 1995. Key EU countries have blocked efforts to do the same.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Remarks follow US announcement of "limited" contacts with group; We won’t interfere in political process, says Brotherhood spokesman.
UN Secretary-General says US president's speech is "consistent with int'l positions"; Quartet expresses support for Obama's vision.
European Union granted similar status to Vatican and Palestinian Authority, boosting its role and profile in UN activities.
Ashton calls on Tehran to declare moratorium on death penalty; Amnesty International condemns "sharp rise" in public hangings.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
"Reunification is essential for achieving two-state solution," Mideast peace process coordinator says; EU to "study details" of Palestinian deal.
Islamic Republic says all major technical issues addressed during discussions with world powers in Vienna.
Islamic Republic, P5+1 convene in Vienna for negotiations on implementing comprehensive nuclear deal amid Crimea tensions.
Israeli experts foresee negative outcome of EU foreign policy chief's idea of lengthening 6-month deadline on Iran nuclear talks.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Ashton discussing extension, given high stakes of failure if comprehensive agreement on nuclear program not reached.
By Michael Wilner
Talks aim to settle practical details of interim deal signed in Geneva, to resume before the New Year.
EU foreign affairs chief says pressure is what brought Tehran to the table, but cautions that US should consider how to create best atmosphere for October 15 talks when considering passage of new sanctions.
Chief Iranian nuclear negotiator Jalili says people will not allow their right to enrichment to be taken.
IAEA fails to persuade Iran to allow resumption of an investigation into suspected atomic bomb research.
UN nuke watchdog will urge Iran to stop stonewalling investigation into suspected atomic bomb research.
US vice president says Washington ready to talk to Tehran if its serious, adds US would inform allies of direct negotiations.
EU foreign policy chief says Tehran's intention to speed up nuclear program violates Iran's international obligations.
Iran foreign ministry says if world powers recognize the Islamic Republic's nuclear rights the dispute could be worked out.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
European Union governments target Iran's banking, shipping and industrial sectors, cranking up financial pressure.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
After EU foreign policy chief meets with lead Iranian negotiator, says talks delayed until upcoming meeting between six powers.
Ashton announces next meeting to take place in Moscow, in effort to solve dispute over Iranian nuclear program; says "we will maintain intensive contacts with our Iranian counterparts."
As Baghdad negotiations kick off, spokesman for the EU's Catherine Ashton says new offer on table; Iran remains hopeful.
EU foreign policy chief says she has high hopes for upcoming negotiations in Baghdad between Tehran, P5+1.
Salehi says Turkish FM, Ashton agree to hold talks in Istanbul, but says no talks have been scheduled, still awaiting EU response.
EU's Ashton states diplomatic path remains open to Iran despite tougher sanctions, threats of military action.
EU foreign ministers rule out military action against Islamic Republic for now, postpone decision on further sanctions.
"Harsh sanctions are unavoidable" if Iran refuses to cooperate with IAEA, German FM says; UK, Germany rule out military action.
"Iran not providing necessary cooperation to provide credible assurance about absence of undeclared nuclear material," says Yukiya Amano.
Teheran's top nuclear negotiator says that fresh nuclear talks should be "just and without pressuring the other party," report says.
The new Israeli law does not criminalize boycotts, let alone freedom of speech. French and US law, by contrast, does criminalize boycotts, which only serves to highlight the hypocrisy of Israel's critics.
By EMMANUEL NAVON
France says UN probe on chemical weapons could be published next week; Kerry says Obama has made no decision on waiting for UN probe.
European Union foreign policy chief says it is ultimately up to Egyptian politicians to "make the right decisions."
Spokesman for White House: Violence "sets back the process of democratization".
Ashton first int'l envoy to visit Egypt since weekend's carnage.
Policy officer at EU delegation in Syria was killed by rocket attack on a Damascus suburb while giving humanitarian aid.
Syrian banks will be banned from operating in Europe; France invites Turkey to participate in EU meeting to approve measures.
Efforts against Assad regime slow, gaining momentum thanks to Arab League measures; Juppe: Assad's days 'numbered'.
European Union foreign policy chief inaugurates mission intended to coordinate aid efforts, says gender equality should be enshrined in law.
Saeed Jalili writes to Ashton to announce the Islamic state's readiness for talks with major powers "to reach bilateral agreements."
In Benghazi, European foreign policy chief explains "the breadth of [EU] support" for rebels seeking to dislodge Muammar Gaddafi.
Perhaps Europe in general and Ashton in particular find Holocaust Remembrance Day a troublesome, even a disagreeable burden. Hence Ashton obscured the Jewish context with a short collection of hackneyed platitudes on tolerance and human rights.
By JPost Editorial
Once again Catherine Ashton illustrates her naivety and incompetence in foreign affairs and in particular her contempt for the only bastion of peace and democracy in the Middle East.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Since the establishment of the State of Israel, many of Israel’s elite have aspired to be embraced by Europe.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The status quo won’t remain calm for long; If things go bad, who’s going to fix them? Barack Obama? Catherine Ashton? Hosni Mubarak?
By LARRY DERFNER