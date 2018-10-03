03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ancient Jewish cemetery on Mount of Olives under assault.
By EMANUEL MFOUKOU
Jews, Muslims and Christians clean and document graves at Protestant cemetery that was vandalized two years ago.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"No death will be prioritized in any way over any other because of the religion of the deceased or family.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
There are about 150 people buried in the cemetery.
By JTA
“It is an enrichment of the cultural story of our city and of the presence of the Jewish community in Bologna.”
In February, the historic Jewish cemetery was vandalized and about 275 headstones were damaged.
By SOFIYA BALLIN / PHILLY.COM
The suspects allegedly smashed the headstones and drew a swastika on two gates.
The Jewish community is responding to criticism from international media over the planned construction.
Both projects mean that bones of Jews buried in the two cemeteries “will end up in city dumpsters,” said Jewish-American activist Yakov Goodman.
Starting in September 1941, Nazis and local collaborators murdered more than 150,00 people, including 50,000 Jews, at the Babi Yar ravine.
Among those in attendance at the rededication was Tarek El-Messidi, founder of the Muslim organization Celebrate Mercy.
Gabriel and Teichtal discuss way to tackle extremism.
Vandals desecrated the Jewish section of one of Rome's main cemeteries in a incident that comes after weeks of similar reports about antisemitic acts of violence across Europe.
The site, with graves dating from the 14th century to the early 17th century, was uncovered during excavations carried out during the restructuring of the Palazzo Leonori.
The last two weeks saw vandalism at Jewish cemeteries in Philadelphia and St. Louis, as well as two more waves of bomb threats called into Jewish community centers across the US.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,JPOST.COM STAFF
This latest wave of threats comes after over five others in January and February, with a total of 89 incidents at 72 locations in 30 states and 1 Canadian province.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Philadelphia Muslims decry attack and pitch in to help clean up.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,DANIELLE ZIRI
The incident marks the second time a Jewish cemetery in the US has been vandalized in the past week.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TAMARA ZIEVE
Rabbis and activists met with the Lithuanian ambassador to the US to discuss the convention center to be built on top of the former Snipiskes Cemetery.
On Monday at least 10 Jewish community centers were targeted with bomb threats, for the fourth time in five weeks.
In 1942 Josef Gabcik and Jan Kubis ambushed a Nazi and were killed in a reprisal but buried in unmarked graves.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“More needs to be done by local authorities, by the Polish government, to make sure that scenes like this cannot happen.”
By SAM SOKOL
Jewish groups slam statement issued over Rosh Hashana.
Burstein calls community chairwoman ‘dictator’ and demands to know what financial arrangements were made between Jewish representatives and Vilnius authorities
The graves were desecrated in Olkusz, Poland, the site of "Bloody Wednesday," where in 1940 Jewish men were gathered in the town square, humiliated and beaten.
Unknown assailants desecrated some 15 to 20 graves in Gyongyos.
Close road through ancient Jewish cemetery in Jerusalem to cut down on grave desecration, activists say.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
La croissance mondiale exponentielle engendre une surpopulation post-mortem
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
The final chapter of a Holocaust story still waits to be written.
By NAHUM SCHNITZER
The decision marks a triumph for the Warsaw-based Foundation for the Preservation of Jewish Heritage in Poland.
ByBY MICHAEL FREUND SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
A group of seniors from the Reut School are spending 10 days of their summer vacation identifying and cleaning up Jewish gravestones in Poland.
By RACHEL MARDER
Public prosecutor says out of 126 headstones, 49 were either vandalized, damaged or knocked down in what the BNVCA called an "anti-Semitic" act.
Meir Indor asks how there were no police in the area when he and his wife were attacked by rock-throwers.
Rights groups oppose building tolerance museum on top of Muslim cemetery.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tombstones being identified, data uploaded to Web.
By ABE SELIG
Jerusalem's underground cemetery project a finalist in international competition.
By AMY SPIRO
Construction minister tours Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives Jewish Cemetery.
By UDI SHAHAM
Burial societies repeatedly courted controversy, according to a Channel 2 report, this month that recorded multiple burial-society officials refusing to bury deceased gay and lesbian people.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Aryeh Bar-Natan shot himself at his fallen son's grave at Mount Herzl.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Archaeologists have been unable to determine the use or purpose of an 8.5 kilogram gold tool discovered in a Jerusalem cemetery.
Program to launch first in Ra'anana set to provide bereaved with free advice, assistance related to Jewish practices, burial and mourning procedures.
By JEREMY SHARON
Historians are chronicling former Jewish communities in Eastern Europe by exploring the region’s long-neglected cemeteries.
By BERNARD DICHEK
Hundreds of the old Jewish tombstones are still used as materials for construction projects in Lviv, Ukraine.
By NISSAN TZUR, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Can a non-Jew be buried within a Jewish cemetery?
By SHLOMO BRODY
Civic action group encourages locals to be involved in cemetery conservation to preserve the past, strengthen ties between Poles and Jews for the future.
By MICHAEL FREUND JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The abandoned dog, found late last week, is believed to have been the pet of a Gezer resident who died.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Commander of Tripoli's military council displays corpses from grave he says contains hundreds more; officials plan to begin identifying remains.
By REUTERS
A grassroots initiative urges West Bankers to stop land confiscations by burying their dead in rural areas.
By DAVID E. MILLER / THE MEDIA LINE
Only 6 of 31 city councilors approved new contract for controversial facility near Mamilla cemetery.
Reporter's Notebook: Some taxi drivers refuse to go up capital's Mount of Olives without security escort for fear of rock throwing.
The hall, which will cost NIS 40 million, will commemorate all of the nation’s fallen.
By HERB KEINON
The 3,000-year-old cemetery suffers from rampant desecration of graves and violence against visitors.
Police delay opening station at the cemetery.
"Price tag," "Kahane was right" found spray painted; police looking into possible arson; restaurant manager says cooler heads will prevail.
By BEN HARTMAN
J'lem municipality says building under freeze order but being treated sensitively; police say building violations are city's responsibility.
The building permit was awarded by the Interior Ministry, rather than the Jerusalem Municipality, due to the sensitivity of the site.
Three Arab boys from A-Tur in e. J'lem allegedly damaged tombstones in the cemetery's American section.
In all these cases, the government continues to fail to perform one of its most elementary duties: to respect the victims of the Holocaust in Lithuania, many of whom were murdered by Lithuanians.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
By joining forces to restore cemeteries and share heritage, not only do we protect the memorials of the dead, we also welcome the living, and send the message that Europe belongs to us all.
By THORBJØRN JAGLAND
Mourners should not fear for their lives at any cemetery anywhere in Israel, but all the more so at the oldest continuously used burial ground on earth.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Were the sons of a man who died eight years ago right to rebury his body
in a more ‘pious’ location?
By JUDY MONTAGU
Miriam Peretz has lost two sons for the state of Israel and stands as a symbol of hope and strength for families of fallen soldiers.
By MAGALI DRUSCOVICH