03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Islamists often consider movies to be ungodly but this film had the approval of Hamas.
His long career had remarkable ups and downs.
The Hollywood film producer said that it's time for Jews to protect themselves.
Cet été, les écrans de la Ville blanche projettent des films locaux sous-titrés. Ou quand un festival d’été fait son cinéma en français
Elle vient de présenter son premier film en tant que réalisatrice : Une histoire d’amour et de ténèbres, adapté du roman autobiographique d’Amos Oz. Entretien avec la star que la Croisette s’est arrachée
A l’heure où le cinéma fait les gros titres, le musée d’Eretz Israël nous invite à un voyage dans le temps. Retour dans le Tel-Aviv des années 1930
Lia Van Leer s’est éteinte à l’âge de 90 ans. Une personnalité rare, dotée d’une volonté et d’une exigence hors du commun
Depuis 16 ans, le festival qui a lieu pendant la semaine de Hanoucca illumine la Cinémathèque de Jérusalem. Plus de 60 films à la thématique juive explorent la complexité de la diaspora et sont montrés à un public de plus en plus jeune
Pour la première fois, Dany Boon présentait l’un de ses films en amont de sa sortie sur les écrans bleu-blanc : Supercondriaque
The screening lineup incorporates four films, which will be accompanied by music and personal stories.
The interplay of father and son makes for a stirring exhibition at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.
A decidedly unconventional hassidic woman lets Jerusalemites in on a slice of her life, and what has made her an icon in her Belz community and the world of haredi cinema
‘Jerusalem Boxing Club,’ a documentary about the eponymous organization that operates in the Katamonim, is both a definitively Jerusalem story and a typical Israeli one.
‘Spider in the Web’ is modern thriller, says acclaimed Israeli filmmaker.
The Oscars ceremony is set for March 4.
Stars at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend can partake in a range of Shabbat activities.
’On Body and Soul’ tells a tale of dream lovers.
Ram Bergman also produced Amos Oz's 'A Tale of Love and Darkness'
The French comedy film festival regales nationwide.
The festival will open with the premiere of the new Blade Runner film, Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049.
On September 19 you can watch Israel’s movie awards, the Ophir Awards, live on Channel 10.
The film, set in the Christian-Arab city of Nazareth, will be entered in the foreign language category.
The Quarters project, an anthology movie composed of four short films about the Old City of Jerusalem was officially launched on Sunday at the 34th Jerusalem Film Festival.
Local film aficionados can look forward to an array of guests, movies and citywide events at the Jerusalem Film Festival.
One thing is sure: With the global success of 'Wonder Woman,' it's clear the Israeli actress will be negotiating far fatter paychecks in the future.
Three Israeli films set mostly in Jerusalem receive a warm welcome in the US
‘Irreplaceable’ has just the right dose of simplicity and sincerity
Family, friends, Rosh Ha’ayin natives celebrate Gal Gadot’s star turn.
Go out and see ‘Indoors’ INDOORS Hebrew title: Hadrei Habayit Directed by Eitan Green With Yuval Segal, Ido Zaid, Osnat Fishman Running time: 109 minutes In Hebrew. Check with theaters for subtitle information.
Good-bye ‘Broadchurch.’
The mockumentary ’The 90 Minute War’ pits the MEPP on the soccer field
‘Lolo’ is an unfunny comedy with two charming actors.
The French Film Festival opens nationwide.
‘Perfect Strangers’ is imperfect but fun.
’A Quiet Heart’ evinces the pulse of Jerusalem.
‘Up for Love’ will let you down.
‘Denial’ looks at the story behind a lawsuit.
The Romanian film ‘Graduation’ gets top marks
The film is awash with genuine emotion.
McGregor does his best in the lead role, but never for a moment does he suggest the kind of vitality that captivated the young Zuckerman.
The French film is a charming ‘Sense of Wonder’.
The Aki-Nu (Autumn) Festival, is running until the end of the month at the cinematheques in Holon, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Herzliya and Jerusalem.
Your entertainment and culture guide for the week to come.
The dialogue sounds like real people talking, and the title of the film comes from an ironic crack by Georgio at the beginning of the relationship, that he is not just a jerk but the king of jerks.
Great cultural events in the week to come.
The film show the illusion of the American Dream.
The film adaptation of ‘Indignation’ captures the spirit, mood and intensity of the novel.
Directors Slavek Horak and actress Lucie Zácková speak about their very different films, the state of Czech cinema and their approach to their careers.
Happy B-day Bob, sporting dopes, spies and teen trouble.
The Jerusalem Cinematheque is screening some of the year’s best films.
Austrian Film Week comes to Israel.
‘The Jerusalem Post’ spends the day on the set of Avi Nesher’s upcoming movie, ‘Past Life’.
The company's original content is still licensed to local Israeli providers; Other hit movies like Mean Girls will be absent from the local lineup.
Another Look presents a restored view of European classics.
Great movies to see this week on the small screen.
‘The Brand New Testament’ is a divine comedy.
Billed as Birthright’s Cinema Day, the group turned the Cinema City lobby into an Israeli job/ education/aliya fair.
"Wedding Doll" will give you cold feet
‘Rabin, the Last Day’ focuses more on the PM’s death than his life.
Being stranded on Mars is no laughing matter. Or is it?
It’s hard to get Gere out of your mind in "Time Out of Mind."
‘A Tale of Love and Darkness’ illuminates Amos Oz’s vision
The festival will take place from September 26 to October 5 at the Haifa Cinematheque.
Only one of the movies nominated for Best Picture has opened in theaters so far: Shemi Zarhin’s The Kind Words.
The French comedy festival's at a theater near you.
The spirit of dissidence is deeply rooted in Litvinov’s family, beginning with his great-grandfather’s revolutionary work with Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, Dima Litvinov says.
The Jerusalem Pitchpoint is an annual event in which aspiring Israeli filmmakers pitch their projects to international film and television executives
A French film about a lottery winner who doesn’t like money
"Terminator Genisys" packs a powerful punch.
The 32nd Jerusalem Film Festival will take place from July 9-19 at the Jerusalem Cinematheque, and the Israeli film competitions will be front and center.
In addition to the German films, the Tel Aviv International Children’s Film Festival will feature a program of Israeli films.
History, thrills and comedy are the focus at Israel’s 11th Australian Film Festival.
Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts are compelling as they try to hold on to their youth.
Past, present and future are featured in this season’s film line-up.
A selection of great things to do over the coming week and over the weekend.
A friend of Israel, Havel opposed the sale of weapons to regimes hostile to our country and always spoke forcefully against anti-Semitism in Europe and in the world.
Screenwriter and novelist Dan Gordon discusses his latest suspense novels, intimately based on his time in Israel.
Tony Conrad has been one of the best-kept secrets of the 1960s New York avant-garde art and music scene.
“I didn’t believe a film could have so much power to impact on people. Anyone who has seen it has taken a lot from it.I certainly did.”
A round-up of news briefs from around the nation.
Docaviv’s music offerings include a firsthand account made up entirely of authentic footage of the underground post-punk scene in Berlin.
Cinemas were banned in the early 1980s under pressure from Islamists as Saudi society turned towards a particularly conservative form of religion that discouraged public entertainment.
"Opening cinemas will act as a catalyst for economic growth and diversification," said Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Alawwad.
The production, estimated to cost over $40 million dollars, is the first of a trilogy and took more than seven years to complete.
20 years later, abuse allegation may be finally catching up with famed director.
The festival will feature the best of recent Israeli cinema and will include the premiere of the second season of the Israeli television series, Fauda.
The Supreme Court vs. Cinema City.
The festival, which is under the patronage of the Italian Embassy, will include 73 screenings and 14 iconic Italian films.
Fans of franchise use occasion of new film's release to raise money for a good cause.
In ‘Apples in the Desert,’ secular life seems tempting to a young haredi girl.
The Spanish drama ‘Loreak’ flowers delicately.
Three cinematheques will run a retrospective of Dan Wolman’s films.