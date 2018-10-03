conflict between israel and syria

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Tillerson is traveling through Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait over the next five days.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Unless a big change occurs in the near future, it is almost inevitable that a military campaign will take place on Israel's northern border.
By EYAL BEN-REUVEN
Russia, uniquely, is in a position to push the Iranian vector off its current trajectory and prevent an all-out war.
By HERB KEINON
For Israel, the next chapter in Syria’s war will be a nightmare scenario.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Education minister says Israel needs to face Iranian aggression head on: "Khamenei is willing to fight Israel until the last drop of Syrian, Lebanese and Gazan blood."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Reports by unofficial media in Syria say that the target of the Israeli attack was an Iranian base in the Jamaraya region.
Eisenkot made the statement in a rare interview with Saudi-owned newspaper 'Elaph.'
The IDF spokesman said that the IDF targeted the Syrian military position that fired the mortar.
According to SANA, the complaint accused Israel, among other countries, of planning the "terrorist war" in Syria.
By ASHER WEBER
Among the most horrifying aspects of the five-year-old Syrian civil war was Assad’s use of chemical weapons, including the massive August 2013 sarin gas attack that killed more than 1,400 civilians.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Defense Minister said that Israel acts to prevent transfer of WMDs from Syria. As far as is known, it is the first time that a senior Israeli official expressed such a concern.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Regardless of who was behind the shells intercepted yesterday, official Israeli policy is to hold the Assad regime responsible for its territory and enforce its sovereignty.
A military source stated that the mortar fire was likely accidental spillover from battles between Assad regime forces and rebels in Syria's civil war.
IDF’s policy is to retaliate to every case of Syrian fire into Israeli territory, whether stray or deliberate.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
IDF issues rare response to foreign report, saying Syrian missile were nowhere near vicinity of Israeli aircraft.
By REUTERS,YAAKOV LAPPIN,NOAM AMIR/MAARIV
The sources claimed that the attack killed 13 Syrian troops and Hezbollah fighters.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
A senior Israel defense source says that "this is a very sensitive decision, with multiple security implications."
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Israeli retaliatory strike killed 3 Syrian soldiers and injured 10 others; Assad regime calls IDF strike a "flagrant violation" of int'l law.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime has not responded to the airstrikes which Israel launched early Monday morning.
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least two Syrian tanks and two batteries of artillery were destroyed in Israeli retaliatory strikes.
Victim named as Muhammad Karaka from Galilee village of Arraba; IDF returns fire for what it believes was a deliberate attack.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,Ariel Ben Solomon
IAF responds to rocket fire from Gaza, Israeli artillery fires across northern border after Syrian shells land near Mount Hermon.
Assad's forces have been under siege in border area for months, facing rebels which include radical jihadi groups.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,NOAM AMIR
Earlier this month, an IDF patrol in the northern Golan Heights came under attack when an explosive device was detonated near the soldiers’ jeep.
IDF says 1 soldier seriously wounded, 3 lightly-to-moderately hurt in incident ; IDF artillery strike Syrian army posts in response; soldiers were outside of jeep during detonation.
Obama addresses UN General Assembly for the final time as US president.
PM sends warning to Assad and vows to take further steps against Hamas, including house demolitions.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
In response to questions whether IAF carried out strikes on Lebanon-Syria border, PM says it is Israel's policy not to comment on such matters.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Evidence is emerging of an increasing, though still modest, Israeli involvement in events beyond the separation of forces line with Syria on the Golan Heights.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Terrorism wave in Jerusalem on the decline, says Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee chair.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
A working relationship with rebels on the other side of the Golan Heights has kept the border with Syria quiet.
Psychologist Alon Gratch attempts to analyze the Israeli mind – and finds it seriously lacking
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Israel will do everything necessary to prevent Iran from entrenching themselves in Syria, said Liberman.
Reports of a spate of recent Israeli attacks against Syrian military targets up the ante in an already risky policy of deepening involvement
The full details of what happened on Wednesday are clouded in secrecy, like many other alleged and acknowledged Israeli air strikes in Syria.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
“President Obama didn’t have to react to this particular case. Obama had a very different environment in 2013.”
President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial withdrawal of Russian forces from Syria.
By REUTERS
The reservists would likely be sent to East Aleppo, which recently fell to regime forces.
At a security conference in Munich, US Secretary of State John Kerry repeated his belief that the Syrian conflict has no true military solution.
Syrian opposition members say they want friendly relations with Israel; Meet with Mendi Safadi, an Israeli Druse.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
"The Syrian opposition deals with Israel as a usurper and occupier of Syrian land,” rebel leader says.
In aftermath of Israelis strikes in Syria, local media report intense Israeli activity in the skies over southern Lebanon.
Shi'ite organization, which had denied Israeli strike on Syria-Lebanon border, says IAF bombing sorties targeted base, causing no injuries.
By Ariel Ben Solomon,REUTERS
Anonymous Israeli official tells TIME that IAF jets struck a missile transport destined for Hezbollah.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Sheikhs traveled to countries to visit religious sites; Druse religious leaders vow not to do so again without proper permit.
The attack represents the longest-range rocket strike by Hamas on Israel to date. It came amid a heavy barrage of dozens of long-range rockets directed at greater Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Israel can avoid using military means and do well by building up a deterrent presence in the region.
By NACHMAN SHAI
Your questions about the northern crisis answered.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
The tension in the North cannot act as smokescreen for Netanyahu to hide behind in cases 1000 and 2000.
By JEFF BARAK
The complex regional and international arena adds to the risks and dangers of all options for Israel.
By ISSAM ZEITUN
Israel should reach out to the US to get it involved alongside Israel in a situation which closely concerns President Donald Trump’s assumed interest.
By ELY KARMON
If you’re pro-Israel, but anti-occupation, don’t align yourselves with organizations that demonize and delegitimize Israel.
By YOSEFF SHACHOR
Eight doctors assessed that wounds Badawi sustained in the first flog-gest had not yet sufficiently healed to allow for 50 more whacks to gash his skin again.
By SARAH HONIG
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
THE HIGH Holy Day period is when many synagogues make their money for the year by selling seats. In fact, there are some synagogues where anyone without a ticket signifying that their seat has been paid for cannot get in.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN