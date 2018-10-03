03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The thinking behind the bill is to prevent any president from reneging on the agreement.
By JTA
Reps. Ted Budd of North Carolina and Lee Zeldin of New York introduced the Hezbollah Kingpin Designation Act earlier this month.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Levi Sanders, 48, becomes the eighth in a crowded field of Democrats to announce for the empty seat in the 1st District.
Campa-Najjar's paternal grandfather was Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar, one of the terrorists who helped plot the Munich Massacre, which killed 11 Israelis.
By JOSHUA STEWART / THE SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and Breitbart, which Bannon left last week, severed ties with Republican candidate Paul Nehlen last month over his antisemitic comments.
Top US officials have expressed an interest in keeping the deal in place, and have told Trump that Iran is complying with it.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
US Congressman Sander Levin, who has backed Israel throughout his tenure in Congress, voted in favor of the Iran nuclear deal.
US-based Fethullah Gulen was quoted that his followers had infiltrated the US judiciary, Congress, and other state institutions.
By REUTERS
Unanimously passed resolution "recognizes the importance of the establishment of the modern State of Israel as a secure and democratic homeland for the Jewish people."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The ADL said, the Johnson amendment “has protected the integrity of houses of worship and other non-profit organizations by prohibiting them from endorsing or opposing political candidates.”
On Thursday Congress approved the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act to include $705 million for US-Israel missile defense cooperation.
In December, Trump will have to decide whether to move the embassy or to delay the decision another six months.
A mark-up vote on the Taylor Force Act is expected to pass with broad bipartisan support, clearing the way for full vote on the House floor.
Donald Trump's new Iran policy hinges on a legislative proposal that has yet to be published.
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida suggest condemning UNESCO for last years 'anti-Israeli' activity.
Over 180 Democratic congressional representatives urged Trump to re-certify the deal.
Questions about McCain's health arose during a recent Senate hearing when the lawmaker, normally a keen interrogator of witnesses, rambled during questioning of former FBI Director James Comey.
James Comey on his conversation with US President Donald Trump: "I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning."
Comey accuses Trump administration of defaming him, spreading lies
The letter, led by Republican Reps. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Bill Johnson of Ohio, was sent last week to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is considered to be one of Israel's most loyal advocates and has announced her retirement after close to three decades of serving the public.
Their message was clear: AIPAC is a deeply bipartisan organization, and will continue to represent the political center in Washington that is committed to a two-state outcome.
The bill also directs the US Export-Import Bank to combat boycotts against the Jewish state.
"While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms."
Whatever Trump has planned will take shape on Wednesday as he hosts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time in the Oval Office.
As of Monday, the congressional bill tracking website showed 113 co-sponsors, all of them Democrats, and 13 Jewish members out of the 20 Jewish Democrats in the House.
Trump, for his part, said at several points during his campaign for president that he would work toward peace between Israelis and Palestinians– "the deal of all deals."
Paul charged the US government with jeopardizing Israel's security and even initiating a potential arms race in the Mideast by signing the arms deal, described by Trump as "tremendous."
By EYTAN HALON
The bill is named after former US Army officer Taylor Force, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jaffa; AIPAC tells ‘Post’ it will work to build bipartisan support to stop PA program.
Republicans have launched a parallel effort in the House to compel the State Department to define “refugee,” as the term pertains to the Palestinian question.
"You're a Nazi," CNN host Alisyn Camerota told Congressional candidate Arthur Jones.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
A recent congressional hearing on the definition of antisemitism took a heated turn as conflicting opinions on how what 'antisemitic language' is were heard.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
American and Israeli lawmakers will jointly push for a new paradigm for the peace process conjured up by the Israel Victory Project.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Passing Antisemitism Awareness Act would help fight rise in anti-Jewish incidents, group tells Congress.
The Anne Frank Center condemned the video.
The Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act of 2017 introduced Thursday serves to improve US efforts to prevent major casualties overseas.
Dan Kohl, a board member of the J Street advocacy group, announced his platform this week.
By ARIANE MANDELL
“I cannot stomach his relentless trafficking in bigotry, misogyny and fear.”
A briefing on Capitol Hill, which was sponsored by the group, was quickly canceled after its hostility toward the Jewish state was revealed by US news outlets.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Erin Schrode, who hopes to be the youngest woman elected to Congress, was recently bombarded by a slew of hate mail from alleged neo-Nazis.
By LAURA SIGAL
“The situation on the ground has become dire, the challenge to the Jewish communities has become nothing less than existential.”
Franken said late Thursday morning in a speech on the Senate floor that he would resign “in the coming weeks.”
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, multiple others hurt in shooting during practice for charity baseball event; suspect died from his wounds.
The anti-Israel movement faces growing economic warfare against it.
Visiting Congressman Eliot Engel talks about Obama, Clinton, Iran and how Israel doesn't benefit when one party tries to sell itself as the pro-Israel party.
By HERB KEINON
The “irony” that it was an olive branch that got them into trouble was not lost on them, Tipton said.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The retreat from tough oversight came at the request of the Israeli government.
By JOHN M. DONNELLY/CQ-ROLL CALL
Most members of Congress are reluctant to criticize internal Israeli government decisions on most matters, however a few have spoken out.
The non-binding Senate measure was introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The event's screening was a first-ever simultaneous broadcast from the two legislatures.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The congress members spoke at a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jerusalem’s reunification at the US Capitol Tuesday.
By LAHAV HARKOV
“In your effort to build peace between Israelis and Palestinians... we urge you to prioritize the issue of water,” the lawmakers wrote Trump in an official letter.
By SHARON UDASIN
Republican Senator from Texas takes to Twitter, saying he spoke to Netanyahu to send him Hanukka greetings along with the assurance of "strong support in Congress."
Republican lawmakers tell news conference they had filed a measure to give Israel an additional $1.5 billion in military aid, while renewing US sanctions on Iran.
The resolution on Wiesel, passed by voice vote, "honors the life, work, and legacy" of the iconic figure.
By MICHAEL WILNER,DANIELLE ZIRI
Representative Hank Johnson had said settlements were “almost like termites [that] can get into a residence and eat before you know that you’ve been eaten up and you fall in on yourself.”
"The threat of expulsion will serve as a silencing tactic, while also impeding MKs’ ability to faithfully fulfill the mandate they promised to their voters.”
The OneVoice campaign was funded in part by their State Department grant, the report found.
By MICHAEL WILNER,GIL HOFFMAN
The hearing, titled “Israel Imperiled: Threats to the Jewish State,” is taking place before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
"Part of Israel's strength is its incredibly dynamic democracy," says Lieberman.
South Carolina senator said that UNIFIL has been a “miserable failure” in preventing terrorism from southern Lebanon.
Democrats and Republicans both seem intent on satisfying Trump's appetite for action, cognizant that their failure to pass anything by the new year will likely incur his wrath and blame.
Analysts and experts wonder what the future holds and if the US role has succeeded and is necessary.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Decertification will prompt an expedited, 60-day congressional review period, in which lawmakers may choose to slap nuclear sanctions back on Iran.
If Trump declines to certify Iran's compliance, US congressional leaders would have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions on Tehran suspended under the agreement.
It won't be Rabbi Marc Schneier's first visit to the Gulf state.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
A senior US official said Trump is leaning toward not certifying that Iran is complying with the pact and letting Congress effectively decide whether to kill the agreement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rarely addresses the Kurdish issue.
There seems to be various factors at play driving the reluctance to confront Trump.
"You see they write on the side of their missiles, in Hebrew, Farsi and English, ‘Death to Israel and death to America’ — this is not a peaceful nation.”
The Washington Post called the bill "a rebuke of the Obama administration's decision to send Tehran what Republicans charge was a 'ransom' on the same day American prisoners were released."
New members of Congress will take office at an unprecedented moment in the Mideast.
By STEVE ISRAEL
The situation in Syria exposes a simple truth: as long as Congress dodges its constitutional responsibilities, presidents will continue to commit the armed forces to wars without real support.
By DANNY LEFFLER
The situation in Syria exposes a simple truth: as long Congress dodges its constitutional responsibilities, presidents will continue to commit the armed forces to wars without real support.
Amazingly, in the Jewish community barely a word has been uttered by leaders and activists alike about the need for Congress to kill the deal.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The real question is whether congressional Republicans can act in concert for the national good, and avoid internal bickering.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
In the coming congress, Xi is expected to enjoy greater influence in promoting his own associates.
By ALEXANDER B. PEVZNER
The PA and its leaders continue honoring mass murders as freedom fighters, dedicating mosques, city squares, schools and other institutions in their names to commemorate their murderous acts.
By ISI LEIBLER
The law would prevent American tax money from paying the salaries of Palestinian terrorists.
By DANNY AYALON
Visits to Israel allow congressional representatives to gain a deeper understanding of the country's needs.
Raoul Wallenberg not only deserves the many honors he has received, but also something more: he deserves justice.
By MARIE DUPUY
A show of strength, such as the recent Tomahawk strikes in Syria, can do wonders to ward off potential threats and bolster allies, without boots on the ground.
By DOUG LAMBORN
The question remains as to whether the US will ever recognize Jerusalem as part of Israel.
By DAVID BEDEIN
When proclaiming Wallenberg an honorary citizen, president Ronald Reagan asked: How can we comprehend the moral worth of a man who saved tens and tens of thousands of lives? We cannot.
By ILEANA ROS-LEHTINEN
There is nothing wrong with political appointments.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The US Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation is now attempting to deceive Congress in order to gain legitimacy and support.
By DAN DIKER
Will Democratic senators and members of the House follow their consciences and defend American national security interests, or will they march in step with Obama?
To advance its diplomatic opening to Iran, the administration spied on both law-abiding US citizens and on US lawmakers.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Two White House aspirants – Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Marco Rubio of Florida – banded together to introduce the Combating European Antisemitism Act last week.
A look into the Jewish candidates, who won and lost seats in Congress and Senate, and their views on Israel.