conversion

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Martin Wishnatsky considers himself a "Jewish person who has accepted Christ."
By JTA
Founder of HaYovel says agreeing with “replacement theology” is disagreeing with God.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
New course allows residents of peripheries in Russia, Ukraine to kick start conversion process.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Jewish leaders said that King, who was interviewed by the local media in front of his defaced home wearing a kippah, is not Jewish.
Millions of descendants of Jews who were forcibly converted to Christianity during the Spanish Inquisition hope that the new committee head will be sympathetic to their cause.
In solidarity with the 160 rabbis blacklisted by the Chief Rabbinate, San Diego rabbis requested to be added to the list.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
"Israel’s latest conversion bill is only a more institutionalized manifestation of this social discomfort."
Fallout likely to have further impact on Jewish funds to Israel.
Rabbis denounce last week's controversial moves as “a significant setback for Jewish religious pluralism in the world’s only Jewish homeland.”
By JEREMY SHARON,TAMARA ZIEVE
This briefing came after the Knesset indefinitely froze its Western Wall resolution and approved a bill granting the Chief Rabbinate a total monopoly on conversion.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel's Diaspora Affairs and Education Minister Naftali Bennett says situation with Diaspora dire, speaking to US leaders to resolve crisis.
By JEREMY SHARON
The 17-year-old girl was inspired by Omar El-Hussein, the terrorist who carried out an attack on a Copenhagen synagogue in 2015 after swearing allegiance to ISIS.
Case of Conservative converts source of dispute between religious leaders and Interior Ministry.
Just as with online degrees, suspicion surrounds conversions relying on long-distance learning.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Remarks by source close to Donald Trump's White House transition team are revealed week after Israel's chief rabbis announce reform process for recognizing foreign Orthodox conversions.
The passage of the mikve law was perhaps the most serious incident of all in recent months.
In a letter to the Chief Rabbis that 'The Jerusalem Post' exclusively obtained, Edelstein and Herzog praised Lookstein and touted their personal connections to him.
By LAHAV HARKOV
NY Rabbi Haskel Lookstein speaks to 'Post' on rabbinate's decision to prevent an American convert who moved to Israel from marrying her fiance.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,JEREMY SHARON
Evidence of a historic Judaic presence in Madagascar is scarce, and what signs can be found could date from from the seventh century, when traders from Arab lands sailed to the island.
By DEBORAH JOSEFSON/JTA
The state conversion course comprises 400 study hours, and conversion candidates in Russia and Ukraine would be able to complete as many as 180 hours before coming to Israel.
"A statement like Ms. Bachmann’s should serve to remind Jews that missionizing is alive and well, and that we must always be on the lookout for it," said Agudath Israel of America spokesman.
La communauté juive d’outre-Atlantique, menacée entre autres par l’assimilation galopante, doit miser sur le renforcement de l’éducation. Sa survie en dépend
By STEVE LINDE
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
How a Norwegian woman is making Torah available to non-Jews
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
“I'm meeting with lots of people, and I need to hear from everyone, and you cant write a document in such a short amount of time.”
The conversion decision will be left to the ex-justice minister.
There are today two different definitions of Judaism applied within the State of Israel according to two governmental agencies, the Interior Ministry and the Chief Rabbinate.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Rabbi Yisrael Rozen worked in the realm of conversion court as his most important work.
When the Soviet regime opened the gates to Jewish emigration in the late 1980s, close to one million Russians came to Israel.
Rabbi Menachem Hacohen, a former MK, who also presided as chief rabbi of Romania, says there were relatively few conversion cases in Israel until 1967.
Government action on Western Wall, conversion ‘raise doubts’ country is acting as nation-state for all Jews, says Federations head.
Rabbi Gilad Kariv, director of the Reform movement in Israel, took the Prime Minister's Office to task for not consulting with it before appointing Nissim.
By HERB KEINON
Member of Knesset Elazar Stern has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of stalling through this committee and preferring to preserve his coalition rather than repair Diaspora relations.
Ben-Dahan says law not aimed at Reform, Conservative conversions
Rabbi Yehoshua Fass’ affirmation for a congregant was rejected in 2016 along with those of 159 other Diaspora rabbis.
President Reuven Rivlin lamented that many Israelis "still do not see strengthening the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora as an issue at the root of the existence of the Jewish people."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The motion came days after a week of severe tensions between the government and the Diaspora leadership, which ended in a temporary deal to push off any changes on conversions.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri also argued that it had been Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit and not himself who had initiated the conversion law.
Municipal chief rabbis from Safed, Petah Tikva, Samaria, prominent yeshiva deans also back haredi conversion bill giving Chief Rabbinate monopoly on conversion in Israel.
Haredi leaders Deri and Gafni storm out of meeting but return later to continue negotiations.
By JEREMY SHARON,DAVID BRINN
Can Netanyahu find a way to appease both the ultra-Orthodox and the diaspora Jewry?
A dialogue with Rabbi David Stav of Tzohar on the Jewish people’s greatest tragedy today – alienation from the religious establishment – and how to fix it.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
Lobby representatives want the prime minister to renege on recent government decisions regarding conversion and prayer space at the Western Wall, warn of a Diaspora-Israel rift.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Some MKs are now trying to amend the conversion law so that it will only prevent foreign workers and illegal immigrants from abusing conversion to gain citizenship.
Watch live video of a discussion among world Jewry at the Israeli Knesset regarding the rights of egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall.
The American-born Knesset member warns that Israel will lose significant support from the US over its recent decisions regarding the Kotel and conversion eligibility.
By GIL HOFFMAN
As a contentious debate over conversion recognition flares, take a look at some high-profile converts who have struggled with the policies of the ultra-Orthodox Chief Rabbinate.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Cabinet also approves conversion law giving sole power to Chief Rabbinate.
Leaders call to scrap bill, warn of crisis between Israel and Diaspora.
Legislation push by Haredi parties would also scupper de facto recognition of private Orthodox conversions.
Law banning progressive conversions in public ritual baths comes into effect in April.
The dropout rate from the IDF conversion program after the initial preparatory course, called Nativ, is as high as 50 to 60%, says deputy minister.
Rabbinical figures in the national religious community have long considered the conversion issue to be one of the critical challenges to Jewish religious life in Israel.
In wake of conversion recognition controversies, Chief Rabbinate to change process.
Normative Jewish law states that if after converting a convert subsequently fails to fulfill all the religious commandments he nevertheless remains Jewish.
Sharansky says move "demonstrates why Israel is in danger of being delegitimized as a center of religious authority in the eyes of world Jewry."
Peretz said Lookstein was not on the list of US rabbis approved by the chief rabbinate as able to convert, while the chief rabbinate itself said that he was.
Rejection of Rabbi Lookstein conversion is "severe injury" to standing of Israel in Diaspora Jewry, say protesters in Jerusalem.
The decision has been appealed to the Supreme Rabbinical Court, and a hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
After having their first child, a boy, Alina tried twice to convert different occasions but was ultimately rejected by the state conversion court.
Rabbi Michael Rosenfeld, 31, is teaching the course in Kiev, and said he was impressed by the group of students in the new class.
Sarit’s mother had converted in 1983 in a conversion course of Rabbi Benjamin Aviad, then a member of the Council of the Chief Rabbinate.
Such rejections are being viewed in some quarters as a rejection of the legitimacy of Orthodox Jewish institutions in the US.
For those who are not halakhically Jewish, but feel a connection, we have sacred work to do.
By SYLVIA ROTHSCHILD
The unlikely journey of a German-Christian woman who became an American-Jewish mother and the familial parallels that shaped her life
By MIRIAM KATES LOCK
A conversation with Chuck Davidson, a religious activist who fights to find a better way for conversions and marriages in Israel.
The High Court of Justice ruling recognizing private Orthodox conversions redefines the boundaries of public discourse in Israel on religion and state.
By GILAD KARIV
The remnants of Soviet Jewry have returned – yet only Giyur KaHalacha appears concerned about their Jewish future.
Getting to know Beth Steinberg, a winner of the 2017 Bonei Zion Prize.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Do the stories of the Torah hold true today?
By ELI KAVON
They risked their lives to become Jews.
The haredi ministers make no pretense of their contempt for fellow Jews of the Conservative or Reform persuasions.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Was Mendelssohn’s philosophy responsible for the conversions to Christianity of his descendants?
Mixing religion and politics is always a bad idea.
Netanyahu’s decision was purely political.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Why is everyone discussing threats from Jewish philanthropists to halt donations over the Kotel and conversion drama instead of talking about the future of the Jewish state?
By YAAKOV KATZ
It is a spectrum, and we all shift back and forth across it through different personal experiences and changing times in our lives.
By MICHAL BIRAN
The current crisis is important not only because of what happens at the Western Wall and the relations between Israel and American Jewry, but because the very nature of Judaism is being undermined.
By REUVEN HAMMER
We must keep working together and respecting each other, as it is clear that when we operate together, we are at our strongest.
By RACHEL AZARIA
Once a year, most Jews realize that they are Marranos, that they still want to remain Jews after all.
By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO
The miracle was that all types of Jews, from all different countries, with all different philosophies and attitudes came together to celebrate a righteous convert in his new homeland.
By URI PILICHOWSKI
What’s at stake with the Supreme Court decision to recognize all Orthodox conversions.
By ALAN YUTER
Readers respond to the latest Jerusalem Post articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The infamous Jewish celeb took to social media to open up about her conversion to Judaism, and much, much more.
‘Dance comes from the bottom of one’s soul. It is very expressive and connects us with our true selves.’
Any path that tries to cut corners is therefore invalid.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Emunah Murray, 58, made aliya from Columbus, Ohio to Ma'aleh Adumim in 2016.
News briefs from around the nation.
Fashion icon and businesswoman, who converted to Judaism in 2009, announces that she is expecting with real estate mogul and 'New York Observer' owner Jared Kushner.