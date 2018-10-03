03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt's large Christian minority in recent years.
By REUTERS
Children of Abraham sit at the dinner table for a mouthful of kindness.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
ISIS gunmen ambushed a group of Coptic Christians traveling to a monastery in Minya in southern Egypt on May 26, leaving 29 dead and 14 wounded.
Security is a primary concern less than three weeks after 45 people were killed in ISIS-perpetrated attacks on Coptic Christian churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday.
Christians are fleeing Northern Sinai as a result of a killing spree perpetrated by Islamic State in Egypt.
Following a violent year in the country, Coptic Christians were joined by their Muslim countrymen in a show of solidarity.
The pope, on his visit to South America, said that the world is experiencing a third World War.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Pope Tarwadros II, the Coptic Pope in Alexandria, announced that the names of the 21 murdered Copts will be inserted into the Coptic Synaxium.
By ARIEL COHEN
Although most Copts reside in Egypt, the sect of Christianity has a presence in Jerusalem.
Copts have historically been attacked in Egypt, and experts predict that the religion will continue to face hostilities from extremist groups.
This is not the first time the Obama Administration has come under fire for failing to mention religion as the motive behind Islamic terror.
The Egyptian government knew of the disappearance of the victims 45 days before their death, but refrained from taking action to rescue them.
"Their only words were: 'Jesus, help me!' They were killed simply for the fact that they were Christians," Francis said.
Analysis: Muslim Brotherhood official, Egyptian lawyers group, Lebanon’s grand mufti have all blamed the Jews, with varying motives.
By STEVEN EMERSON
Le nettoyage ethnique mené par Daesh à l’encontre des chrétiens est le dernier souci de la communauté internationale
By MICHELE MAZEL
Reports are emerging that the Muslim Brotherhood and its supporters are forcing the roughly 15,000 Christian Copts of the Dalga village in south Minya province to pay jizya, money non-Muslims historically had to pay to their Islamic overlords.
By RAYMOND IBRAHIM
Catholic leader extends condolences to Coptic counterpart in Egypt, asks god to convert the hearts of terrorists.
In 'NY Times' interview, maker of "Innocence of Muslims" says film aimed to reveal "the actual truth" about the Prophet Mohammad.
Fourth-century fragment revealed at Rome conference, but likely discovered in Egypt or Syria.
‘Innocence of Muslims’ was apparently the work of a Coptic Christian in California, rather than an “Israeli Jew,” as first reported.
By TOM TUGEND
At least 29 Coptic Christians perished in the brutal attack when terrorists stormed the bus they were riding on their way to a monastery outside of Cairo on Friday morning.
The Municipality Hall building will be illuminated with the Egyptian flag to commemorate the victims of Friday's deadly attack in Cairo.
Security forces confiscated a variety of explosive devices, automatic weapons and other items.
Dozens of Muslims from the village of Kafr al-Waslin attacked the church after Friday prayers, smashing the windows and breaking everything inside.
About 70 have been killed in bomb attacks on churches in the cities of Cairo, Alexandria and Tanta since December.
At least 44 people were killed in the Palm Sunday attacks in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria.
Church in Ismailia becomes haven for displaced children.
By BEN LYNFIELD
In case that underlines sectarian tensions, Muslim man sentenced to death for killing two in dispute with Christians,
Morsy, PM Qandil say security forces in North Sinai working to secure area for Christians after 9 families in Rafah flee.
7 Coptic Christians, US pastor Terry Jones to be tried by criminal court for insulting Islam over support for "blasphemous" film.
Coptic community fear uncertain future with Islamist in power; many contemplate fleeing, others seek alternative solutions.
"Muslims and Christians, hand-in-hand," activists yell out, expressing anger at Egypt's military rulers over clashes that killed 25.
Protesters angry over attack on church throw rocks, petrol bombs at police and set fire to vehicles in Cairo; 150 injured; gov't urges calm.
Egyptian interior minister: Al-Qaida linked group responsible for attack that killed 21; number of people detained in connection with bombing.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Amidst violent protests surrounding New Year's eve bombing of Egyptian Christian church, Coptic Pope requests "calm and communication."
It's message Egypt has been emphasizing since lethal drive-by shooting at church month ago in southern town.
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protecting Christians will protect the region. Ultimately, it will protect Israel, too.
By MICAH HALPERN
The visit caused much controversy in Egypt.
By RAMY AZIZ
Walking in the new Coptic leader’s shoes.
By MAGDY AZIZ TOBIA
The deceased pope was much more than just an elderly religious leader.
By LEVI KLEMPNER
Even a perfect constitution cannot create a perfect liberal democracy, and it will take leadership and personal determination for democracy to hold.
By DARA FRANK
Having just commemorated the 30th anniversary of the assassination of Anwar Sadat, we should be wary of the potential for sudden, and violent, change on our border to the south.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Greek, Syrian, Coptic and Ethiopian Orthodox Christians will converge at Manger Square in Bethlehem for their continuous Christmas celebrations.
By NICOLE JANSEZIAN, TRAVELUJAH
After construction of a Cairo church was halted by police, hundreds of Christains assault governor's office; one reported dead.