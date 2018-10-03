corruption

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"I will have to look really, really, surprised," wrote the judge.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged not just in Israel but around the world.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Netanyahu’s political future seems as uncertain as ever with a top confidant turning state’s witness in a widening corruption probe.
By HERB KEINON
Three former Netanyahu associates have now turned state's witness in cases that involve the prime minister.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
There could be an early election leading to another Netanyahu victory, followed by the prosecution going after the prime minister with the Harow-Filber-Hefetz hammer shortly thereafter.
Nir Hefetz is not be the first major aide to turn state’s witness and testify against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,UDI SHAHAM
Both Hefetz and Elovitch had several other conditions imposed regarding their release as part of the ongoing investigation into Case 4000.
Was Kushner taken for a ride by Israeli and other business partners?
By MAX SCHINDLER
Their appeal came in light the so-called “texts affair,” in which it was revealed the Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz and Israel Israel Securities Authority.
By UDI SHAHAM,YONAH JEREMY BOB
The prosecutor referred to the Case 4000 affair as "a very severe case of bribery."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must appoint a vice prime minister who will fill in for him on key issues when he is busy fighting his criminal investigations.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The results will be sent to the attorney-general Monday night and announced publicly on Tuesday.
"We will ask for a few more days," wrote Shavit, "but you can give us two".
"I will have to look really, really, surprised," Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz responded.
Carmi Gilon says it is impossible for the prime minister to make the hard decision required of him while battling corruption allegations.
Bakery pokes Purim fun at the prime minister's wife - with a cookie.
By AMY SPIRO
Trying to make sense of the Israeli mass psychology that insists a prime minister suspected of bribery is irreplaceable.
Here's why Shlomo Filber's turning on Prime Minister Netanyahu makes indictment almost a sure thing.
The police want Prime Minister Netanyahu's former media adviser to testify in the Bezeq and Gerstl-A-G probes.
By UDI SHAHAM
Education Minister Naftali Bennett spoke out in favor of keeping the government together until the people vote otherwise.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
The message has been heard loud and clear.
Netanyahu remains defiant after police recommendation for corruption indictment
By MARK WEISS
The answer was not a resounding yes, as one might expect from the residents of Israel's most left-leaning city.
By ERIC SUMNER
Netanyahu says the case is "madness" and "a witch hunt against me and my family."
"We don’t want to be on the left side or the right side, we want to be on the side of the law."
Report: Netanyahus tried to fire Walla! editor over article
Lapid responded by calling Gabbay’s comparison of him to Netanyahu “ridiculous.”
Member of Population, Immigration and Border Authority charged with bribery, fraud
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The case looks into the relations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and businessman Shaul Elovitch, who owns the Walla! News Portal and Bezeq telecommunications company.
"There is not one public figure who would have remained in his post with the recommendations of two bribery cases."
Based on previous indications given to The Jerusalem Post, it is less clear that the prosecution will proceed to trial with this case. But if it does, it would argue that the case is simple.
48% say Netanyahu’s corrupt, Bennett scores high to replace the prime minister among ministers; Sa’ar among Likud members
But a majority of the public said Netanyahu should quit.
By GIL HOFFMAN,UDI SHAHAM
Rivlin presents presidential scholarship to 10 doctoral candidates.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Zionist Union MK Tzipi Livni came to Lapid’s defense.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu called the recommendation ugly, extremist and full of holes, like Swiss cheese.
"Who has the authority to extend the validity of Milchan's visa exemption? It's former minister of finance Yair Lapid, who worked for Milchan for years," said the lawyer.
In “Case 1000,” Netanyahu is accused of receiving expensive gifts from billionaires, then taking action on their behalf, and in “Case 2000,” of striking an illicit deal with a newspaper publisher.
By BEN SALES/JTA
Lightning has struck the prime minister.
So, now that we know that there was something, does that mean that there will also be something when it comes to ousting Netanyahu politically?
"All I did was for the benefit of the state of Israel."
What to expect from tonight's big announcement.
Will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign?
Asked by interviewer Amit Segal whether Netanyahu could continue to serve under indictment, President Reuven Rivlin made reference to Netanyahu’s calls to oust Olmert at the time.
Netanyahu: Investigators believe I acted against them, what does it say about their recommendations?
Leaders from several parties within the Opposition disavowed statements from MKs suggesting that the prime minister had a hand in Saturday's escalation to stave off his indictment woes.
An indictment recommendation is expected next week, and Netanyahu has not missed a chance to let the public know how he feels about the situation.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
“Imagine how would you feel if police investigators who are conducting an investigation against you were claiming that you hired private investigators against them and their families."
By UDI SHAHAM,LAHAV HARKOV
“Many of you are asking - what will happen [in the future]?” Netanyahu said in the video. “So I want to reassure you, there will be nothing, because I know the truth.”
"They’re trying to prevent us from shouting against the corruption. I never let threats stop me."
The accused portrayed his actions as "explainable."
“There is a corrupt government culture in Israel,” Gabbay stated.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit may be running out of reasons not to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“If it were a Jewish party they wouldn’t touch it”.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Deri is suspected of tax offenses, money laundering and breach of trust.
The Yisrael Beytenu Affair involves about a dozen former ministry CEOs and former heads of quasi-governmental bodies and regional councils.
Israeli First Lady Sara Netanyahu has at least 15 invoices to chefs who were brought in from outside with false invoices in order to circumvent limits on how much they could be paid.
In the 2015 recording released by Channel 2, Yair Netanyahu was recorded boasting to the son of a gas tycoon: “My dad arranged for your dad a $20 billion windfall and you can’t spot me NIS 400?”
Dror Glazer reportedly confirmed delivering bribe money to former coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) and to Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Arnon Giladi.
The state attorney hinted that there may be more former allies of top officials turning into state witnesses
The televised recording shows Yair Netanyahu speaking about strippers and billions of dollars worth of deals.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
“My dad arranged for your dad $20 billion, and you’re fighting with me about NIS 400?”
“Because you are pressuring people to deliver false testimonies, I use my right to remain silent.”
Ronen Ginzburg, the CEO of a construction company, is suspected of bribery.
Gag order placed on details against former coalition chairman.
Yes and no.
The prime minister may be summoned for another round of questioning.
Three lawmakers from the party participated in Saturday night’s right-wing anti-corruption rally in Jerusalem.
The competition over the Recommendations Bill between the coalition and the opposition has brought most other Knesset business to a halt.
"When the recommendations are announced...it will cause an earthquake here," former police adviser Lior Horev said.
“Knesset members should represent the interests of the public and not of those who write them checks,” says Coalition chairman.
David Bitan declined to be hospitalized for health issues, preferring to see through the investigation phase.
Protester Amit Brin, who held the sign, wrote on his Facebook page that he was a pacifist who did not intend to encourage violence.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HAGAY HACOHEN
Ya’alon: Corruption in Israel is a bigger threat than Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas.
Education Minister Naftali Bennet tweeted images of protestors in Tel - Aviv carrying a fake guillotine.
Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday evening in Tel Aviv Haifa and Jerusalem against corruption and pollution.
By HAGAY HACOHEN,MAARIV ONLINE,UDI SHAHAM
"A prime minister of the State of Israel who has been indicted for bribery cannot serve as prime minister," new coalition chairman David Amsalem said.
The police are close to completing their probes against Prime Minister Netanyahu.
By YAAKOV KATZ
"He has arrived home," one source in Prince Alwaleed's family said.
By REUTERS
Allegations against Prince Alwaleed, who is in his early 60s, included money laundering, bribery and extorting officials, a Saudi official told Reuters at the time.
The latest settlements suggest the main part of the purge may be drawing to a close.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has introduced reforms that included cutting subsidies, introducing value added tax (VAT) and cutting perks to royal family members.
Netanyahu’s political future hangs by a thread in the face of multiple criminal investigations and he came to Washington to show Israeli voters what a great job he’s doing and how much they need him.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Welcome to the Netanyahu hangover, the excruciating finale of a parliamentary leader without term limits.
By GIL TROY
It turns out that at least in Case 4000, there are very problematic relations between the judge running the proceedings and the prosecutor representing the Israel Securities Authority.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Caspit laments Netanyahu’s unrealized potential.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Corruption persists due to the dynamics of fear: Fear of retribution, fear of falling out of favor, fear that one’s aspirations will not be fulfilled.
Citizens have a right to know about what is going on in the public administration and to influence decisions.
By MOSE APELBLAT
The arrogance that Alsheich displayed in the interview –does a disservice to the police that he heads.
Very little remains of the young, corruption-free Deri of his younger years.
As president, George Washington strived to maintain that “most enviable of all titles, the character of an honest man.” Israel should demand such leaders too.
Our elected officials can work differently and be held accountable to each and every member of the electorate.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
"I hope that the anti-corruption demonstrations continue from both left-wing and right-wing Israelis."
By DOV LIPMAN
Politicians and public figures on the Right make light of the distinction between governments run by their political camp and governments run by their leftist opponents.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.