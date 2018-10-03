03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
After Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014, UEFA banned Crimean clubs from moving to the Russian league and instead authorized them to set up their own competition.
By REUTERS
Nationalists accused of complicity in the murder of Ukrainian Jews have received honors from state authorities for their fight against Russia.
By JTA,TAMARA ZIEVE
Of the 3,100 Russian-speaking Birthright participants who visited Israel this summer, 800 were Ukrainian and 1,800 were Russian.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Far bigger battles, quite unrelated to Israel-Palestine, are under way on the world’s political stage.
By NEVILLE TELLER
A proper US policy concerning Russia and Ukraine should comprise the toning down of the hostile rhetoric and the macho talk, accept the latest facts on the ground, and only pretend to be upset.
By AVI PERRY
While Vladimir Putin’s comparison may be invalid, understanding the Russian
perspective could help the West to resolve the dispute.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The ability of Ukraine to wean itself from Moscow has been due to the war in the east that the government has described as an “anti-terrorist operation” against pro-Russian separatists.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Pro-Moscow groups see Kiev promoting "fascist" groups; fighting continues in eastern city of Slaviansk.
Sanctions could come by Monday; separatists seize international mediators, Russian aircraft enters Ukraine airspace.
A third stage of sanctions would involve trade and economic sanctions against Moscow due to its failure to calm tensions in eastern Ukraine.
Pro-Russian separatist leader says reporter is "not a hostage but our guest"; Israeli Foreign Ministry "looking into the matter."
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
US president tells Moscow troops needed to withdraw from Ukraine's border to defuse tensions.
After Obama sanctions Russian officials connected to annexation of Crimea, Putin hits back by targeting US lawmakers.
The attack on a Ukrainian military base comes after President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty making Crimea part of Russia.
Senior administration officials say penalties the most comprehensive sanctions applied to Russia since the end of the Cold War.
Crimea votes 97-percent in favor of annexation to Russia in referendum; EU expected to levy sanctions to defend Ukraine.
Crimea votes 96-percent in favor of annexation with Russia in referendum; Obama threatens Putin with additional sanctions.
Offenders on the "Magnitsky list" may have their assets frozen, among other sanctions; Ukraine PM warns Russia against further escalation.
Kremlin denies exercises in central, western Russia are related to events unfolding in Ukraine.
On an official visit, Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said his country's relationship will only continue to improve.
Entering Crimea other than via Ukraine, the statement said, is a violation of Ukrainian law.
By HERB KEINON
There is a widely held perception in the Middle East of the US as a tired and retreating hegemon.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
Exclusive: Neither Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau nor his Sephardi counterpart, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, will travel to Sevastopol to attend the event.
By SAM SOKOL
Office head Zissels was outspoken against Russia’s actions in Ukraine and co-signed a letter accusing Putin of abusing anti-Semitism concerns.
By SAM SOKOL,JTA
Jewish activist and construction worker Alexander Scherbanyuk was one of three Jews killed during the clashes, which left 100 Ukrainians dead.
In the 1920s and ’30s, the area was dotted with Jewish agricultural colonies and home to approximately 29,000 Jews.
By JTA
Russia has the West’s attention because of “collusion” – but not bloodshed and violence.
By TETYANA STADNYK
With the annexation of Crimea, Turkey faces a stronger and bolder Russian naval power in the Black Sea.
By MICHA’EL TANCHUM