culture in Tel Aviv

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Examining Jerusalem’s boutique hotel trend from the inside
In quantitative terms, it appears our theatrical sector is in good health.
The title of the piece refers to a popular Israeli folk dance, associated originally with early Zionist settlers, who paved roads by day and danced their hearts out all night.
The latest social news from Israeli life.
Music, museums and more in Israel.
The Birthright alum has spent the last 5 years hosting a show named for him on Adult Swim, and has also played more traditional roles on popular sitcoms.
Israeli-born, New York-based tenor saxophonist Arnan Raz strings together
an honest narrative in his sophomore album, ‘Chains Of Stories’
Our recommendations for the top 10 things to do this week
Transit to connect the White City with surrounding cities encounters roadblocks en route to completion
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art commemorates the centennial of the 1917 Russian Revolution with a new exhibition
Sleep Party People and Oh Wonder will perform in Tel Aviv
Galit Lis presents a piece in praise of and performed by older women
Joining them are a dance troupe fresh from Manzanillo, Cuba
Pasión de Buena Vista will perform here this month
The show will take place on May 13, 2018
Renowned Israeli poet Haviva Pedaya brings a mixture of Ethiopian sounds,
styles and cultures to the Hullegeb Festival
Nalaga’at, which means “please touch,” was initially the world’s only theater company exclusively for deaf-blind actors born primarily with Usher’s Syndrome.
Bryan Adams leaves a satisfied crowd in his first Tel Aviv show after performing hit after hit for 12,000 fans.
Tomer Bar may be best known for his instrumental work, and lauded for his arranging skills, but his new venture will reveal some of his more singer-songwriter inclined gifts.
During the TLV Night Run, widow Sara Omer laced up her running shoes and showed her children the importance of resolve in times of tragedy.
Ground Heights will perform at the Hullegeb Festival
Pianist Gad Lehavi Joins stellar US saxophonist Ravi Coltrane takes part in the Tel Aviv Jazz Festival
Crawling out of a miniature house, crushing abundant fallen leaves, one gets the impression of people residing on a different sphere.
Sam Wills, the New Zealand comic known as Tape Face, is bringing his act to Israel for three shows
The Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra pays homage to Telemann
This is Gottlieb and former longtime New York resident Fort’s debut recording as a duo, and they bring their rich, and diverse, professional and life experience to the velvety fore.
‘Scaffolding’ builds up a gripping drama
Boy George, cum Culture Club, will perform in Tel Aviv
Her mother, Leah, had two lives
The silver sage from Sevan won over the masses writing his own laws of musical seduction – and seduced we were, Saturday night at his third appearance at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv.
“I am happy to be back in Israel,” says internationally acclaimed tenor Rodrigo de Pozo.
Concerts, yoga, and film festivals!
“Just as a choreographer can start with a piece of music in order to create, I am starting with the painting by Bosch."
Israeli-Ethiopian singer Ester Rada sees the world through multiple lenses in her second album.
This week's top ten attractions.
Acclaimed Israeli choreographers Yossi Berg and Oded Graf present their interpretation of Stravinsky’s masterpiece.
Strolling onstage brandishing a huge Israeli flag on a pole, Hynde didn’t even have to play a note of music to win over the crowd.
Ensemble Ka’et performs ‘Heroes’ in Tel Aviv.
Keeping it real with the iconic band.
The Teder Town Fair spans three days in Tel Aviv.
The JPost culture guide for the week to come.
Timeless, tireless, formidable.
“You hear about all those important protests and it made me think why can’t we protest about less important things?”
Regina went from "On the Radio" to rocking in Ra’anana.
When she wakes up in New York, it is midday in Israel, and she sees all the messages from her loved ones there.
Haifa-born folk-indie musician Oded Shechter has completed his debut album, ‘Kiss The Sun,’ and will be performing at the Barby next month.
Sharona Pick has co-created "Swan Lake Rock Opera."
The Black Light Theatre of Prague performs nationwide.
The new theatrical dance piece by acclaimed choreographers Inbal Pinto and Avshalom Pollak leaves something to be desired.
Mel & Michelle offers enticing high-quality dishes.
The Tel Aviv Dance Festival gets under way on August 2.
What's happening in Israel!
The multifaceted Circolombia is coming to town
The 12th Tel Aviv International Children and Youth Film Festival takes place this year from today through July 22 at the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.
The love story goes both ways and has been going strong for almost a quarter of a century.
In the title role, Ira Bertman’s expressive, pure soprano sounded rather too mature and sharp for an innocent, gentle 15-year-old girl.
In his newest work for Fresco Dance Company, ‘Golden Ratio,’ choreographer Yoram Karmi literally hangs perfection in midair.
The next production of Israel Opera is the beloved opera Madame Butterfly
The Dan Tel Aviv hotel has made sure that the Guns N' Roses frontman will enjoy his stay in the city.
Can Ivanka Trump's rabbi solve the concert crisis?
Written and directed by Avichai Hacham, Habima, July 3.
The performances run August 2-5 at the Tel Aviv Opera House.
The all-night party drew thousands for musical performances, parties, and art of all kinds.
The yearly party returns to the White City this Thursday.
Naturally friendly and knowing exactly what to do in front of the camera, Roberta Armani posed endlessly with fashion models and celebrities.
Highlights include the melodic Humming Chorus, the moving aria One Fine Day and the unforgettable Love Duet.
Jewish rapper Lil Dicky will be visiting Israel for the first time – and performing two sold-out shows in Tel Aviv.
Stepping gingerly out of the award winning novel by Margaret Atwood, the crimson clad ladies toured the White City. Bypasses viewed slack jawed but some hecklers were displeased.
Philippe Pasqua’s exhibition ‘Memento Mori’ can be seen at Zemack Contemporary Art (ZCA) gallery in Tel Aviv.
Tickets range from NIS 139- 339.
Eisenhower Dance takes its Light Show on the road.
Having just released a new EP, Lucille Crew are ready to bring their hip-hop, funk, and soul to European audiences this summer.
Other alternative celebrations include a nudist festival in the desert.
The EMET Prize ceremony will take place at the Jerusalem Theater by invitation only.
It seemed like an impossible task.
Art to reflect Tel Aviv's colorful personality.
From chocolate to "ancient" markets, Israel has much to offer in the week to come.
Where to go and what to do in Israel this coming week.
A round up of events from all over Israel.
Gil Nissim and Leslie Ruckman are more than happy to use state-of-the-art technology but also want to draw our attention to the natural world on our doorstep.
Visitors will be pleased to find that the usual crowds and unbearable lines found at Tel Aviv’s other shopping centers rarely occur at the fashion mall.
Tel Aviv to host Chinese film festival
Seinfeld is just one of a range of top comedians who have booked shows in Israel in recent years.
The average viewer is only vaguely aware of this if at all.
Residents of the Gindi complex in Tel Aviv now have to take an 18-minute detour to enter and exit.
Three major events collide during the first week of July.
The celebrity blogger is in town for the Tel Aviv Pride Parade.
Tel Aviv is celebrating the Wonder Woman star ahead of the film's Israeli premiere.