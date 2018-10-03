03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Delegation dances and serenades pontiff during meeting at the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church.
By JTA
Read how the words of Isaiah flew all the way from Israel to Japan to inspire Japanese folk dancing and even video games.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
These Birthright participants from India took Jerusalem by surprise.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Ran Bagno is quite an achiever, but – pardon the musical pun – you won’t hear him blowing his own trumpet too often.
By BARRY DAVIS
'OCHO' will be performed at the dance festival in Tel Aviv.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
The Batsheva Dance Company performs ‘Hora’.
The State Ballet of Georgia will perform a diverse program
Music meets movement under the guidance of Suzanne Dellal Center director Yair Vardi .
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Jerusalem Theater January 16
By ORA BRAFMAN
Inspired by Japanese butoh, Tamar Borer reaches new mastery.
Vertigo Dance Company performs ‘White Noise 2018.’
In her attempt to stay in balance, Shavit tirelessly and obsessively performs a series of movements, bringing herself to the point of utter exhaustion.
Eyal Dadon's SOL Dance Company performs 'DU-K'
Viva Momix Forever Choreographer: Moses Pendleton December 16-17
“If I think about why I do performance, it is because it allows me to research things that have been on my mind, questions I have..."
Dege Feder presents her solo dance piece as part of the Hullegeb Israeli-Ethiopian Arts Festival in Jerusalem.
The conflict between Israel’s culture minister and artists using nudity in their performances has been thrown back into the spotlight.
Crawling out of a miniature house, crushing abundant fallen leaves, one gets the impression of people residing on a different sphere.
Jerusalem International Dance Week kicks off
Renowned Israeli choreographer and dancer Tamar Borer presents her new Butoh piece, ‘Meta,’ in Jaffa.
The Russian State Ballet Theatre will perform nationwide.
Pilobolus will work its wonders in Herzliya
By ORI J LENKINSKI
The Between Heaven and Earth festival begins next week
“Just as a choreographer can start with a piece of music in order to create, I am starting with the painting by Bosch."
By NERIA BARR
"There are leaps and jumps that end on the knees and dances with swords, shields and daggers, with sparks in the air."
In his refined way, choreographer Goecke planted innuendos to several of the legendary dancer’s roles in Nijinsky.
Injury is something that has dictated many critical moments in Charlotta Ofverholm’s life and in the lives of her peers.
Perhaps because of the element of risk, the two groups naturally gravitated towards different sides of the room, a fact that is reflected in the piece.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“It’s always a hot night in Havana whenever Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba performs."
The process, from the beginning, was deeply enjoyable for the choreographer and his cast.
The combination of the cast and diverse repertoire provides the audience with many elements to latch onto in each performance.
Dresden Frankfurt Dance Company will perform in Tel Aviv.
Ensemble Ka’et performs ‘Heroes’ in Tel Aviv.
Young artists present their new pieces in competition.
Mourad Merzouki’s ‘Pixel’ delves into the Digital Age.
The Istanbul Modern Dance Theatre came to the Suzanne Dallal Centre on August 19.
The annual Diver Festival for contemporary dance takes place over three weekends, starting from August 31.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
In 1992, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism offered Murphy an opportunity to break new ground: to set up and run Turkey’s first modern dance company.
The piece was accompanied by music by new age composer David Darling.
Roderick George has all the right stuff.
This prize is awarded annually to Israeli artists who have made significant contributions to Jewish culture in the fields of theater, cinema, literature, dance and music.
By SARAH LEVI
Sally-Ann Friedland is now presenting A-ne-no-me, with an ensemble of six female dancers.
COMPAS performs ‘Classico Espagnol’ in Karmiel.
The Tel Aviv Dance Festival gets under way on August 2.
Israeli choreographer Ronit Ziv finally incorporates a male element into her new rendition of ‘Cassandra.’
This year’s program is dramatic and dynamic
In his newest work for Fresco Dance Company, ‘Golden Ratio,’ choreographer Yoram Karmi literally hangs perfection in midair.
Naharin will leave his position but will remain the house choreographer of the company.
The Jerusalem Dance Theater performs two poignant pieces
Montpellier Dance Festival June 23 – July 7 South of France
The Intimadance festival takes place in Tel Aviv
By JOY BERNARD
Inbal Pinto and Avshalom Pollak present their latest work.
Visually effective yet based on one basic illusion, Pindorama was engrossing entertainment.
Lucinda Childs presents her seminal piece at the Jerusalem Festival.
The Israeli dance company presents an original production based on the life and music of one of France's most recognizable stars.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Christian Rizzo presents ‘Based on a True Story’ at the Israel Festival
This coming week's top 10 exciting events.
Lia Rodrigues presents ‘Pindorama’ at the Israel Festival
Eisenhower Dance takes its Light Show on the road.
The Darius Brubeck Quartet will perform in the Hot Jazz series
The annual Spring Festival is chock full of high-energy entertainment
The imPerfect Dancers Company will perform its take on Goethe’s classic tale
After 10 years with the Batsheva Dance Company, Bobbi Jene Smith decided to return to the US to find her own way as an artist.
By HANNAH BROWN
Venezuela is concept-based work which leads the viewer through a rugged, action filled and highly textured process.
Eri Nakamura expresses her creativity in Ohad Naharin’s new dance piece
The Moiseyev Ballet returns to Israel to present two works – Night on Bald Mountain and Jewish Suite: The Family Joys.
Female artists take a stand about their position in the dance realm.
SIMPLE ACTION, YASMEEN GODDER, Mendel Culture Center, Jaffa, March 17.
Jerusalem’s Machol Shalem Dance House will be presenting a number of its more popular pieces in Berlin this weekend
Renowned Indian choreographer Guru Shama Bhate is here in Israel to perform for the first time as well as teach a master class for local dancers
Willi Dorner’s
‘Bodies’ is performed
at the March Hare Festival
in Bat Yam.
Kelim hosts its six-day dance festival in Bat Yam.
Roy Assaf’s new piece reveals a lot about the dancers– or does it?
The Dias de Flamenco festival clicks its heels in Tel Aviv.
Yasmeen Godder’s ‘Simple Action’ premieres in Jaffa.
Like all of her pieces, Vertheim’s new creation is very aesthetic and fashionable.
Kylian’s birthday bash.
Audiences across the country will get a taste of Belleli’s latest offering "One. One & One."
The Malandain Ballet Biarritz takes ‘Cendrillon’ to a whole new level
The Latitude festival gives dancers a wide berth
Uruguay-born Israeli conductor Gisele Ben-Dor speaks to the ‘Post’ on studying with Leonard Bernstein and being known as the champion of Latin American music.
The Vertigo Dance Company presents ‘One. One & One.’
The Jin Xing Dance Theater will perform in Tel Aviv.
New show: One. One & One
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Dorothy Eisdorfer: “I think I could really inspire a lot of people to step out of their shell and change their life through dance.”
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Trained and specializing in movement, dancers often find staying put more challenging than even the most technically demanding steps.
There is an essential difference between the concept of inheritance and that of betrothal or engagement.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Austrian choreographer Simon Meyer presents ‘Sons of Sissy’.
“You need to understand that in Georgia dance is religion! This is a way of life."
The 24-year-old UNODC goodwill ambassador was kidnapped and held by extremist group Islamic State in August 2014 before she was returned to her home village of Kocho in Iraq’s Sinjar district.
Whether with moving bodies in the space or not, Behar Perahia sees “Light- Space Pulsations” as a presentation of constant motion.
The ‘Two’ evening event will include both the ‘Gnawa’ and ‘Cleared for
Love’ works.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Her lawyer, Mohamed Saleh, claimed the dancer was declared a threat to Egyptian National Security.
The US president showed off his dance moves in a unique reception ceremony held in his honor in Saudi Arabia, where Trump is currently staying on an official visit.
'You can't dance only with your feet. You need to engage your whole body and soul.'
By BARBARA SOFER
The highlight of a trip to Tbilisi was the opportunity to experience Erisioni, the 132-year-old national dance company, in its natural habitat.
‘Dance comes from the bottom of one’s soul. It is very expressive and connects us with our true selves.’
By ALAN ROSENBAUM