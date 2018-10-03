danny danon

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ambassador to the UN anticipates veto by Russia and China, but confident anti-settlement motion can be defeated.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
At JPost Conference, Danon says that "to stay silent is to legitimize" the anti-Israel rhetoric at the UN.
It is crucial that the international community recognizes the threat Iran poses to regional stability.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
PA President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel and the US were “closing the door on the two-state solution.”
"Mahmoud Abbas is now seeking to put an end to any possibility of negotiations with Israel,” said Danon.
By DANIEL J. ROTH,EYTAN HALON
"These statements sadly remind us of the racist words of the worst regimes of the previous century."
Haley: "It’s easy for friends to be with you in the good times, but it’s the friends who are with you during the challenging times that will never be forgotten."
By MICHAEL WILNER
PA President Abbas speaking at the United Nations General Assembly's 72nd session said it is 'false' to say there no Palestinian peace partner.
By ADAM RASGON
Speaking to reporters, Haley also voiced concern that nuclear inspectors were not granted access to Iranian military bases.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, in a statement called the list “an expression of modern antisemitism.”
By JTA
“The council must demand real action by Mahmoud Abbas, make him stop his tacit support for terror."
In a document shared with members of the UN Security Council, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danon shared a satellite image in which a Star of David shape is clearly visible.
By EYTAN HALON
“The misery in that unhappy strip of land is difficult to describe and more difficult to endure.”
Israeli Ambassador at the United Nations Danny Danon: "This time, the international community must not turn a blind eye."
By EYTAN HALON,HERB KEINON
Ruth Schwartz made her remarks at the United Nations during a special forum on the glorification of terrorism, organized by the Israeli Mission to the UN.
"It is absurd to condemn terror, while at the same time paying terrorists."
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had already distanced himself from the report.
"Danny Danon you can't hide, we charge you with genocide," anti-Israel demonstrators also chanted outside of the New York event.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ten anti-Israel resolutions approved by member states.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
According to Danon, Israeli intelligence has found a new trend in Hamas exploiting humanitarian groups.
By LAURA SIGAL
Danon: "Immunity is not given to terrorists working to harm Israeli citizens."
By ARIANE MANDELL,HERB KEINON
Danon reveals new intelligence about Hezbollah to UN Security Council.
Israel envoy to United Nations says Israel "quietly" campaigning already for Security Council seat in 2019.
By HERB KEINON
Danon explained in a letter to the UN Security Council that Palestinians have committed 317 attacks against Israelis at an average of 2.18 attacks every day.
Police suspect Palestinians from the village of Halhoul, near Hebron, entered the synagogue late Friday night, gathered prayer books into a pile and lit them on fire.
“We will not accept this blatant discrimination against the State of Israel and we will not let this decision stand.”
Israeli mega-star Sarit Hadad performed at a special event to mark 50 years since the reunification of Jerusalem.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Danon to ‘Post’: new horizons for Israel at UN
Although he was expected to attend the dinner, President-elect Donald Trump’s newly appointed chief strategist Steve Bannon was not present on Sunday night.
Ambassador Danon had sent a letter to Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in which he explained that many UN employees and diplomats observe kosher dietary restrictions.
US: Don’t call legitimate criticism of Israel ‘anti-’Jewish
Odeh said that “so long as Israel occupies another people it can’t be a true egalitarian democracy.”
Israel's Ambassador to the UN hopes a personal perspective will "make clear that there is no difference between terror attacks in France and Belgium and terrorism against Israelis."
By CORAL BRAUN
J Street fired back in a statement published on their website in which they implore Dayan to refrain from alienating the large portion of "pro-Israel, pro-peace American Jews."
Face à la construction par Israël d’une barrière contre ses tunnels, l’organisation terroriste doit choisir sa stratégie
By YOSSI MELMAN
Since the Trump administration settled in the White House, Dermer has proven particularly useful for his ties with the new administration.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley toured Yad Vashem on Friday.
America's popular UN ambassador will visit Israel first week of June; exact dates to be finalized.
Trump denounces attack at Ariana Grande concert venue as work of "evil losers"; Netanyahu extends condolence to victims, condemns terrorism.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The Israeli envoy, however, did not deny that Israel used every diplomatic tool available to convince their diplomatic partners that the Resolution 2334 was "shameful."
“This incident proves that every one of these warnings proved true. Israel will defend its citizens and will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty,” UN Ambassador Danon said.
Party court to challenge race for head of World Likud
By GIL HOFFMAN
Esawi Frej sends protest letter to UN secretary-general.
By AMY SPIRO
Jerusalem also blocks hiring of four staff members by anti-Israel UN unit.
Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon urged the Security Council to 'put your politics aside, and help us bring our boys home.'
By ERIC SUMNER,HERB KEINON
State Attorney Shai Nitzan has ordered the police to carry out an initial probe of corruption charges against Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Mike Pence is the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the event.
By YAIR ETTINGER
Almost immediately after the US announced its withdrawal, Netanyahu instructed the Foreign Ministry to follow suit.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,LAHAV HARKOV,HERB KEINON
Danon acknowledged that his hobnobbing with diplomats and statesmen in New York is giving him valuable experience that could serve him well down the line.
The Jewish New Year of 5778 starts on Wednesday night.
“Instead of focusing on the terrible humanitarian problems plaguing the globe, the Human Rights Commissioner is seeking to harm Israel," says Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon.
The UN Security Council will discuss the Middle East on Tuesday.
Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and urged all parties to prevent further escalations.
By DANIELLE ZIRI,TAMARA ZIEVE
Although it is a celebratory day for Israel, November 29 also marks International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
A media storm typically ensues when anti-Israel resolutions are passed at the UN, but according to a delegation of UN ambassadors who visited Israel, there's more to the story.
By NOA AMOUYAL
“No faux ‘heritage committee’ can sever the bonds between our people and Jerusalem,” says Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon.
Israel's envoy to the UN Danny Danon took counterparts on a tour of the capital to help them "understand the challenges facing Israel in today's tumultuous Middle East."
During three hectic days, accompanied by her Israeli counterpart Danny Danon, Nikki Haley traveled the length and breadth of the country.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A UNOPS spokesperson apologized for the original terminology, calling it a “logistical oversight”.
From north to south, by air and underground, the US Ambassador to the United Nations took it all in.
According to Danon, his election proves that attempts to block Israel's standing in the UN will not succeed.
US Ambassador to the UN to stop in Sweden before arriving in Israel on June 7.
"Are they going to continue to try to do anti-Israel things? Yes, but look how strong we are."
“We are all here to say we cannot, we will not be silent.”
Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon expressed Israel’s support to British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft.
By UDI SHAHAM
New US Ambassador to the United Nations meets with Israeli counterpart Danny Danon in New York.
“Thank you President Trump for your unequivocal support, we look forward to welcoming you to our capital of Jerusalem,” he said.
“It doesn’t mean we will agree about everything all the time, I don’t think that will be the case, but I’m sure we will know how to work together."
Lynk condemned Israel for its treatment of the left wing NGO B’Tselem, saying it is “intimidating human rights defenders”.
“I miss everybody that was captured that day, but the person I miss most is my father,” a young Yazidi woman told the audience at a special event held by the Israeli mission to the UN.
“These attempts to cut us off from our homeland and our heritage will not succeed,” he told the council.
Danon: This agreement represents a double victory for Israel.
“Instead of focusing on Palestinian terror and incitement, and instead of compelling Mahmoud Abbas to return to the negotiating table, the Secretary General chose to criticize Israel once again."
First Israeli ever to hold position.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon hosts conference for thousands of students in New York.
As he tackles the French peace initiative, Danny Danon says it's "absolutely fascinating to see the difference between public and private discourse" at the UN.
By DANA SOMBERG
Mansour tells the Security Council: Let my people be free.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,DANIELLE ZIRI
"I prefer to choose a General who will be strong and able to stand and face the pressure that will be put on them regarding Israel,” said Danon.
“The only way to promote negotiations starts by them condemning terrorism and stopping the incitement, and ends with direct negotiations between the two sides,” says Danon.
Three out of 13 displays put together for the exhibition were disqualified by the UN including one about Jerusalem, another about Israeli Arabs and a third about Zionism.
Brasilia came under heavy pressure from Palestinians, left-wing NGOs and left-wing Israelis to reject the Dayan appointment.
"Hezbollah’s dangerous military strengthening and the murderous statements of its leaders require a condemnation,” Danon wrote to Ban Ki-moon.
Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon says that, in private, Arab counterparts express moderate views and concede that the problem is not Israel but radical Islam and global terrorism.
The Israeli envoy claimed that the Islamic republic currently has more than "3,000 of its own Iranian Revolutionary Guard" in Syria.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says Washington has credibility with both sides, despite Palestinian leader's claims to the contrary.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that Israel will be a fierce enemy if attacked by Iran.
“The international community must take action and impose sanctions against the Iranian regime.”
“The time has come for the Security Council to respond firmly against Hezbollah’s repeated threats against the citizens of Israel and its ongoing military buildup,” writes Danny Danon to UNSC.
There is absolutely no justification for UNRWA’s operation in areas governed by the Palestinian Authority.
By DANNY DANON
On issues of racism, memories are quite long, and therefore Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, should have perhaps given more thought to who he invited to sing at the UN.
The visit by Ambassador Haley is sure to not only reaffirm her strong support for us at the UN but will hopefully serve as a model.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN describes his American counterpart as almost Israeli in her directness and her visit here as a huge opportunity for Jerusalem's diplomacy.
Danon's efforts are proof that, when truth is on your side, perseverance has the potential to pay off.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As we continue with our relentless insistence that the UN make real and palpable changes, we are beginning to see rays of light peeking through the darkness at Turtle Bay.
On the surface, it often seems like the entire world is against Israel, but behind the scenes, relationships are established, deals are made and strategic alliances are forged.
By YAAKOV KATZ
It is somehow not surprising that the UN should still be in some kind of doubt (denial?) regarding the nature of Zionism.
During Danon’s first year as UN ambassador, major achievements for Israel were recorded.