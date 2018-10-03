david ben-gurion

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Prof. Daphné Richemond-Barak talks with the ‘Post’ about tunnel combat and how nations fight it.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Sixty years after Border Police officers shot dead nearly 50 Arabs, a Jewish civilian recalls how he risked everything to expose the atrocity to his young nation.
By BEN LYNFIELD
"We need your help, and know we can count on you to be there for us," Kahlon told leaders of Israel Bonds in Washington
By JAMES S. GALFUND
Racing for victims of terror, a shopping center at the dead sea and more.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Ben-Gurion: After having met Adenauer, I’m sure the Germany of today is not the Germany of yesterday
By BENJAMIN GLATT
“Students have been at the forefront of every revolution in recent history,” says Benstein.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
During the War of Independence, 4,922 volunteers from 59 countries joined Machal (the Hebrew acronym for volunteers from abroad), 123 of whom fell in the line of duty.
By TOM TUGEND
The long and narrow plaque is part of a collection of identical ones placed along a stretch of some 13 blocks on Broadway also known as the “Canyon of Heroes”.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Just 26 years old, Shlomo Hillel played a major role in bringing 125,000 Iraqi immigrants to Israel.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
How does Binyamin Netanyahu wish to be remembered in history?
By UDI SEGAL
L’embrasement annoncé après les déclarations de Donald Trump n’a pas eu lieu
By MICHELE MAZEL
Israël marque le 70e anniversaire du plan de partage adopté par l’ONU
By DAVID GEFFEN
Il s’est employé à tisser des liens privilégiés avec la France, négociant l’achat d’armes ultramodernes, et recueillant son appui afin de développer le nucléaire israélien
By FELIX PEREZ
100 years of Aviation in the Holy Land.
By STEPHANE COHEN
The area is now being prepared for planting as part of an ecological project adopted by JNF Canada for the benefit of the local residents, wildlife and the environment.
By KKL-JNF
Summing up the company’s driving philosophy, Wogan stands by the gold standard of “quality”.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ben-Gurion recognized that the Negev was simply the largest area in which the world would allow the Jewish people to grow and develop.
Cynics all over the world assumed that Israel, once attacked by its Arab neighbors, would never have a first anniversary.
Instituted by David Ben-Gurion, the National Bible Quiz for adults is witnessing a revival.
By MIRIAM KATES LOCK
The Canada-Israel story commenced prior to the establishment of the Jewish State.
By EYTAN HALON
A one-day symposium will bring together health specialists and other professionals from Israel and abroad.
ByJONNY PAUL, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
If a miracle happens and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu completes his entire next term in office, the next election would be held on November 5, 2019.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Its initial broadcast in March, 1966, was the first television transmission in Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As Jews around the world prepare for Israel’s momentous 70th anniversary, missions such as these created by the Bonds organization serve to inspire young luminaries.
By VICTORIA D. ANDRETTA
"Bring umbrellas, because together we will tear open the gates of Heaven."
By JEREMY SHARON
Michal Kravel-Tovi’s latest book explores the State of Israel’s approach to conversion and the many complications along the way.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
President Reuven Rivlin's statements come amid controversy over comments made by Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Yesh Atid's strategy for Israel’s security is not only military; it is based on the idea that a Jewish and democratic state.
By LAHAV HARKOV
School inspired by Ben-Gurion, who was born 131 years ago today.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Strange juxtaposition of memorials pokes straight into the Right’s 70-year-old open wound.
Danon acknowledged that his hobnobbing with diplomats and statesmen in New York is giving him valuable experience that could serve him well down the line.
By HERB KEINON
The original Sheraton, one of Israel’s first luxury hotels, opened in March 1961 and was attended by David Ben-Gurion.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Education minister Naftali Bennett told his party that leadership has a price and called for Bayit Yehudi to be more accepting of a broader segment of Israeli society.
Referring to the controversy surrounding his decision to purchase three additional German submarines, Netanyahu advised those “in a hurry” to topple him over the matter to shift gears.
Remembering the legendary life of Shimon Peres, the last of Israel's founding fathers, 1923-2016.
By COMPILED BY MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN,ELLI WOHLGELERNTER
Obama, Blair, Matisyahu, Pamela Anderson – they all wanted to shake the hand that served alongside David Ben-Gurion.
By DAVID BRINN
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog (Zionist Union) was already negotiating his party’s joining of the coalition and a two-year budget is likely to motivate him to seal the deal.
Through creative and alternative methods, Yiddish is being revived and reinserted into Jewish culture.
By NOA AMOUYAL
“Today we can honestly say that the State [of Israel] uplifted the people, and the people built the state," says Rivlin.
The IDF recently archives released dozens of never before published documents, which shed new light on the tragic operation and may solve the enigma.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The New York-born octogenarian who helped create the Jewish state still thinks BIG!
By STEVE LINDE
Much of discussion devoted to boosting settlements; Meretz MKs boycott commemorative meetings.
Two respected columnists have recently described Israel in its early years as “socialist.” They are totally wrong.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
The new opposition leader’s uniqueness lies not in his social roots, but in his corporate career and political virginity.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuel Nisanov (1921-2017) not only cut the hair of Israel’s political and military leaders, but became their friend and confidant as well.
Democracy, tolerance, compromise–those are luxuries that maybe Israel can afford some years down the line.
By HAIM WATZMAN
The question arises whether Jewish values alone are sufficient for leadership of a Jewish state.
By JASON WARSHOF
The Robert Slater Interview: The peace warrior.
By ROBERT SLATER
While Israel has a diverse population which needs proper integration, there are certain normative behaviors that all upstanding citizens have a responsibility to uphold.
By MOSHE KAPLAN
In an excerpt from ‘No Room for Small Dreams’ by Shimon Peres, the late president
recalls – while serving as defense minister – plotting the daring raid on Entebbe
By SHIMON PERES
Shimon Peres endured several defeats and disappointments in his lifetime, but generally preferred to come up with new ideas and look forward rather than brood over what was or what might have been.
Future prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, following Ben-Gurion’s order, instructed an underling to fire the so-called “Holy Cannon,” which ignited the Altalena in flames.
By JOANNA M. SAIDEL
The tremendous advances made by Beersheba over the past 25 years has largely been the realization of Ben-Gurion’s dream to see the desert bloom.
During the World War II the South African Zionist Federation twice a week sent planes with military supplies and dehydrated food products.
If, as the old saying goes, a picture is worth 1,000 words, then the Meitar Collection, with its 200,000 pictures, should be worth at least 200 million.
By CARL HOFFMAN
The event Yiddish and Hebrew: Worlds that Don’t Meet,” attracted some 300 people and featured speakers including Israel Prize laureates Gila Almagor and Lia Koenig.
‘The State of Israel has had, and will have, only one eternal capital, Jerusalem’
By LEOR M. MANN
There were many tragic losses and times when things looked bleak.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
From time to time, Netanyahu mentions the relevance of the Bible to our life today.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Seeing a four-year-old taking care of his two-year-old brother and witnessing a six-year-old looking after the family’s sheep took some time to absorb.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Shimon Peres was the initiator of Israel’s defense industries when it was difficult for the nascent state to obtain military equipment from abroad.
We need a balance between independence and friendships; deterrence and diplomacy; wings and prayers.
By LIAT COLLINS
We want to spark discussion and debate and most important – get people thinking how they too can influence the world.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Shimon Peres has always been proactive.
By DENNIS A. ROSS
Strangely, in the midst of all the Israel-teaching that we do, we hardly ever discuss why – and whether – the State of Israel really matters.
By DANIEL GORDIS
The legacy he left through his exploits, activism, creativity, deeds, wisdom and Shomrei Ha’am is a gift to all who care about the Jewish present and future.
By RABBI AVI SCHWARTZ
There is no single doubt in my heart that Ben-Gurion would have made the same decisions today, the same tough, courageous and fearless decisions, for the sake of the State of Israel.
Israel in many ways encapsulates the fate of Jews in the last century – moving fast toward modernity and accomplishment while still threatened by significant elements of the world.
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
"It would be an excellent thing if the Sephardi movements begin to base their activities on the love of tradition, the Land of Israel and the State of Israel, instead of Ashkenazi Zionism."
By DAN ILLOUZ
Begin was a man who strove within himself and the system to behave with nobility; it is a standard worth using to measure a prime minister.
The Jewish bookshelf is relevant to the current issues with which we contend and to how we shape our future.
By DAVID BLUMBERG
Many among the dysfunctional family of nations would still rather have us out of their sight than see us where we are, sovereign in our own land.
By SARAH HONIG
Our overall relationship to the Arab minority has been one of disdain and discrimination. Sadly, this conduct extends to other minorities.
BY DAVID J. FORMAN
If Netanyahu finishes his current term that began last year – in fact, if he stays in office until July 5, 2019 – he will overtake David Ben-Gurion as Israel’s longest serving prime minister.
Jerusalemites do not appreciate what the settlers have done in terms of limiting their freedom of movement and raising the noise level to a deafening crescendo.