dmitry medvedev

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Dermer takes TIME to task for 'particularly egregious' article on Netanyahu gov't; Alliot-Marie to discuss peace, visit Gaza.
By HERB KEINON
Kremlin says leaders spoke by phone, agreed Busheher promising area of cooperation; Russian president expected to tour Jordan, W. Bank.
Foreign Ministry workers’ sanctions leave Jewish state off of Russian president’s Middle East itinerary; will visit Jordan, West Bank.
Visit by German Chancellor and ministers also in doubt over Foreign Ministry workers sanctions.
Following Medvedev cancellation, trip by Merkel and ministers also in doubt over Foreign Ministry work sanctions.
If Obama isn't shooting straight with the American public in general, odds are that he deliberately deludes his Jewish supporters.
By SARAH HONIG
When it comes to the question of Iran’s nuclear program, Israel and Russia are on entirely different planets.
An agreement on Palestinian natural gas and oil projects would restore warmer ties between the two Soviet-era allies.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Upon return to Kremlin for a third 6-year term after four years as PM , Valdimir Putin pledged to strengthen democracy.
By REUTERS
Putin begins six-year presidential term on Monday; Opposition plans first big protest in two months.
Opposition alleges fraud, plans protests against results; Putin faces biggest protests of his 12-year rule.
US President Barack Obama would press ahead with efforts to repair relations regardless of who takes over in the Kremlin.
When asked if Kim was coming, Primorye Governor Sergei Darkin said, "I cannot comment on what presidents of other countries plan to do. You will find out."
Spymaster betrayed Russian agents in United States, gave names and how Russia finances its spies abroad.
Moving to beat of 90s pop hit "American Boy" and sporting silver jacket with open collar, Russian president's performance becomes YouTube hit.
Video shows woman, accompanied by man, opening suitcase right prior to explosion; Officials say attack done in North Caucasus scheme.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Explosion rips through Moscow int'l airport arrivals hall, killing 35 people and wounding about 170; no claims of responsibility for attack.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Many Palestinian analysts say he did, but Medvedev did not say one single word about a unilateral declaration of statehood.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
As Wikileaks founder is jailed in solitary confinement, alleged rape victim moves to West Bank; Russian official expresses support for Assange.
Ambassador says her priority is cultivating better financial cooperation between Israel and Russia.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Russian president meets Ahmadinejad for first time since breakdown in ties; stress the importance of Iran's nuclear program being civilian.
The arrests of 10 agents and subsequent news that an intelligence officer fled to the US have been an embarrassment to Russia's powerful FIS.
Medvedev's trip to disputed territory elicited angry protests; Japan says its ambassador to Moscow is returning to discuss the issue.
Russians restore 16th century symbol at Kremlin.
Medvedev agrees to provide uranium until at least 2017.
Leaders discuss the need for "non-standard" approaches to problems.
Assad and Medvedev urge Israel to sign NPT, accept nuke oversight.
By E.B. SOLOMONT JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Syria giving Hizbullah missiles is war mongering, president cautions.
By BENJAMIN HARTMAN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Hundreds of WWII veterans march in J'lem to celebrate Allied Triumph.
The two sides aim to create an integrated market.
By BY ARI SYRQUIN
Obama, Medvedev sign deal in Prague which will cut nuclear warheads by a third.
US-Russian treaty to shrink strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 over 7 years.
US defense chief cautions nuclear limits won't apply to the 2 countries.
By AP AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Treaty to be signed on April 8 would cut both arsenals to 1,550 warheads.
Teheran concerned over new sanctions, Netanyahu says at end of Moscow trip.
BY HERB KEINON AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Iranian president says Western embargoes are useless, and country "does not need nuclear weapons to defend itself."
Iranian president says country "does not need nuclear weapons to defend itself"; foreign ministry slams Western powers' involvement.
Teheran criticizes Medvedev for supporting "US propaganda drama."
Top official says Moscow committed to completion of Bushehr plant.
Medvedev statement comes after Teheran-Moscow spat on UN sanctions.
Russian president slams Teheran's lack of transparency on nuke issue.
In Germany, Medvedev says diplomacy is still the desired path.
Medvedev: Israel-Iran war could become nuclear; lukewarm on sanctions.
Hanegbi-led team heads to Moscow for talks; Erdogan: New sanctions won't work.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND AP
Medvedev tells Arab League restrictions aren't optimal, but cannot be excluded.
Iran to get system once technical issues are resolved, Russian official says.
BY HERB KEINON
In Moscow, Netanyahu dismisses Ahmadinejad claim Israel planning imminent attack.
Peres praises Russian shift on Iran just before Lavrov visit.
Moscow's ME sales have long concerned J'lem, official tells 'Post.'
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Gov't issues an unusually sharp response to Medvedev's suggestions.
In North, Netanyahu says Teheran spreading lies to up tensions.
As Medvedev met with Assad in Syria, the Israeli president reiterated comments he'd made to his Russian counterpart the day before.
By BEN HARTMAN
On northern tour, PM says Teheran spreading lies to up tensions.
Netanyahu praises Medvedev for showing understanding over nuclear issue.
By HERB KEINON, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Israeli PM spoke against the dangers facing Israel and the Middle East, with a focus on Iran, ISIS and radical Islamic terrorism
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,SHARON UDASIN
The issue has been "blown out of proportion," Dimitry Medvedev tells Channel 2.
World Forum of Russian-speaking Jewry dismisses plan to encourage settlement of Russian expatriates in Birobidzhan.
By SAM SOKOL
It may well be that there is no solution to the conflict in which we are now mired. But that is no reason not to keep trying.
By DANIEL GORDIS
Dmitry Medvedev says Syrian president would need to see proposals on future of country before any ceding of power.
Russian president tells Erdogan that search for a way to end bloodshed should continue, but foreign intervention not an option.
In Turkey, Russian president says Gaza on brink of "human tragedy."
Russian president meets Hamas leader, Assad in Damascus.
Russian president meets Hamas leader before heading to Turkey.
Syrian, Russian presidents meet in Damascus, discuss ME peace.
Russian president expected to hand Assad message on ME peace.
PA president calls counterpart to express condolences on wife's passing, says should "stand together" against forces seeking to delegitimize PA.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Selling weapons to Syria is bad conduct for a member of the Quartet, who purports to have the best interests of all the regional players at heart.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
"To stop Iran, you must bring down Putin."
By DAVID HOROVITZ
Post-Soviet Russia has not fully internalized history’s lessons.
Would Obama dare tell Russian to make goodwill gestures toward the attackers?
Former Soviet leader says Putin era has run its course as thousands take to streets to dispute elections.
Prime minister's party expected to lose huge parliament majority in vote seen as test of his popularity.