03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, experienced a disappointing two weeks in Indian Wells.
By ALLON SINAI
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 97, defeated American- Jew Noah Rubin 6-2, 6-1 in 55 minutes in the first round of the qualifiers on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Israeli began the year at No. 67 in the world, but dropped all the way to No. 100 earlier this week.
Dudi Sela entered the year's first major tournament without a victory to his name in 2018.
The blue-and-white tennis star voted by ‘Post’ readers as ‘Sports Personality of the Year.’
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 67 in the world, decided that he wanted to begin his 2018 campaign with the new experience of playing a tournament in the Gulf.
The 28-year-old Ekshibarova, who clinched her first national title, received Israeli citizenship in 2016 and will be able to represent the blue-and-white in Fed Cup action from next year.
All five nominees are making their first appearance on the shortlist.
Dudi Sela and Deniz Khazaniuk will be the favorites to defend their Israel national championship titles on Friday.
The 32-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 77 in the world, was playing in his first ATP Tour quarterfinal since reaching the semifinals of the Chennai Open in India in the first week of January.
Israel had won the three previous ties it had hosted in the country, not losing at home since falling to Canada in Ramat Hasharon in the World Group playoffs in September 2011.
“I have to win on Friday,” said Sela.
Querrey's lightning serve helped him dictate the match to win in a quick one hour and twenty minutes.
By HOWARD BLAS
Sela is aiming to reach the third round in New York for the first time in his career.
Sela was consistently crushed by Donaldson’s serve, which bailed him out from a would-be mistake-riddled match.
By EVAN WOLF
The Israeli star sustained an injury in the third round at Wimbledon and hadn't played since dropping out of the tournament.
Isner had chances to break back in the seventh and ninth games, but Sela prevailed in the important points and closed out a memorable win.
Sela, ranked No. 62 in the world, entered the second day of the match trailing qualifier Brown (116) 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), with the score in the fourth set tied at 1-1.
The Israeli will return home on Monday ahead of his participation in the Israel Open, a $125,000 Challenger tournament.
Sela will face the Russian Andrey Kuznetsov for a place in the fourth round after defeating Spaniard Verdasco.
Sela came up short against 18-year-old American Taylor Fritz.
By ALLON SINAI,REUTERS
After reaching the semifinals without dropping a set, Sela, who is the No. 1 seed, battled for two hours and 36 minutes against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics before claiming a victory.
Sela beat Amir Weintraub 7-5, 6-2 in the final which was postponed by two days due to the rainy weather.
Patael teamed-up with Dudi Sela to win the doubles rubber on Saturday, but dropped to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 defeat to Aljaz Radinski on Sunday.
The blue-and-white was facing the prospect of playing a tie against relegation to Group II after suffering a humbling 5-0 defeat to Romania in March.
The absence of Erlich significantly hurts Israel’s chances in Saturday’s doubles tie, but the blue-and-white remains a firm favorite to overcome an under-strength Slovenia.
Israeli ousted in second round in Paris • Federer safely through, Halep crashes out.
30-year-old Israeli is set to climb around 20 places from his previous ranking of 112 when new world rankings are released Monday.
The 28-year-old was playing just his second match since losing in the first round of the Wimbledon qualifiers in June 2014.
“I’m not sure if I should laugh or cry,” said Weintraub after hearing of the draw.
The blue-and-white, which is in danger of being relegated to Group II for the first time since 2001, will host Slovenia in a contest from which the winner will maintain its status.
Since the 3-2 win over Sweden in the first round of the World Group in March 2009, Israel’s No. 1 hasn’t won both his singles rubbers in a Davis Cup tie.
Jaziri, who’s ranked No. 71 in the world, retired from his match against Denis Istomin in suspicious circumstances last Wednesday after winning the first set 6-3.
"I hope to build on this and keep improving my tennis," Sela says.
Sela on facing off against Nadal: "I hope to give him a tough time."
Longest Grand Slam run for 29-year-old Israeli since 2009; Nadal, Federer survive scares Down Under.
Following Pe’er and Glushko’s exits, Dudi Sela (105) will be Israel’s lone representative in the singles events in Melbourne.
The 29-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 83 in the world, defeated Carlos Berlocq (63) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round.
It may seem trivial, but in today’s world, many people invoke the word “hero” when referring to those whose exploits on the field stand out from the rest.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Dudi Sela forfeited tens of thousands of dollars and ranking points.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
29-year-old Israeli tennis star advances to second round of Washington Open.
The 29-year-old Israeli, ranked No. 94 in the world, faced Benjamin Becker (66) in the semis early Sunday morning.
After going more than 5 months without playing in the last 8 of an ATP Tour tournament, Dudi Sela advanced to his 2nd quarterfinal in 3 events in Atlanta.
Israeli tennis players were both sent packing in the first round of French Open on Monday.
The tournament will offer $1 million in prize money, with the ATP World Tour to return to Israel for the first time since 1996.
The final day of the Europe/ Africa Zone Group I tie begins in a 1-1 deadlock after Saturday’s doubles encounter postponed by a day due to rain.
Israel’s Davis Cup team looks to close in on return to World Group when it visits Slovenia in the 2nd round of Europe/Africa Zone Group I this weekend.