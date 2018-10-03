03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Jewish extremist Amiram Ben Uliel was indicted in January 2016 for the terror attack, which killed Saad and Reham Dawabshe and their infant son, Ali.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Prosecution calls them ‘technical’ and unimportant.
A number of Palestinian officials said that the anniversary of the firebombing should serve as a reminder to the Palestinian people that they must unite to prevent another firebombing.
By ADAM RASGON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Ben-Uliel and two minors were charged on January 3 for the murder of three members of the Dawabsha family: 18-month-old Ali and his parents, Sa'ad and Riham, in July 2015.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Police doubt settlers responsible for fire that leveled home of witness to fatal 2015 attack
By BEN HARTMAN,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
On March 6, Real Madrid Football Club sent the head of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub an invitation to host Dawabshe at its facilities on March 17.
Members of the Dawabshe family shouted “Allahu akbar” and “murderers” at Oriane Ben Uliel, Amiram’s wife, while she shot back with “you are the terrorists!”
Critics say the Duma murders marked an escalation from vandalism and assaults previously attributed to the militants, and were inevitable given Israel's murky policing of citizens in the settlements.
By REUTERS
In the poll, 84% say two-state solution won’t happen in next decade; over 80% call Duma attack terrorism.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Among the three suspects is the wedding singer, who continued to perform during the dancing.
By BEN HARTMAN
Since 2013, a fanatical underground movement of dozens of activists has been working to "rebuild the Temple" through terrorism.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
International election monitor saves poll was slanted, was marred by manipulation, ballot box stuffing.
Putin's United Russia won 49.5 percent of the votes, compared with 64 percent support four years ago, almost complete results and projections show.
Edelstein will also tour important sites from his life as a Prisoner of Zion during the Soviet Union.
Just over a year ago, the Dawabsha family lost three other extended family member when suspected Jewish extremists carried out a firebombing in Duma, southeast of Nablus.
By ADAM RASGON
Efforts made to keep youth from joining attacks on Palestinians.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Ettinger is seen as one of the leading extreme right figures in Israel.
Meir Ettinger was originally arrested in August following the Duma arson attack.
Ettinger has been detained on administrative detention for close to eight months, having been arrested in August following the infamous Duma terrorist arson.
By JEREMY SHARON
Ben Uliel was indicted on January 3 for murder as the central figure allegedly behind the July Duma terror attack, along with a minor whose name remains under gag order.
Ben-Uliel was charged in January with three counts of murder.
By BEN HARTMAN,JTA
Slonim, Ettinger and Mordechai Meir were arrested in August following the infamous Duma terrorist arson in which most of a Palestinian family was burned to death.
Security officials confirm that far-right activist Meir Ettinger has continued his strike Thursday in protest of his arrest and custody.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
Israeli delegation meets with influential Christian leaders to talk about garnering support for Israel, forming Russia-Israel alliance.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Ahmad Dawabsha was hospitalized at the Tel HaShomer Medical Center in Tel Aviv this week following a deterioration in his health.
Initial police investigations reportedly indicate that the incident was not nationalistically motivated; no injuries.
By ADAM RASGON,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
A tart retort to some misguided critics and misleading critiques of my two recent columns
By MARTIN SHERMAN
From the outset, supporters of the extremists among the settlers insisted that Arabs must have been responsible, that Jews would never do such a thing.
By MARK LAVIE
The attempt to equate Arab terrorism against Jews with Jewish “terror” against Arabs is playing right into the hands of Israel’s most vehement detractors.
“You have a right to remain silent. However, if you choose to talk after we freeze you and keep you awake for days at a time in uncomfortable positions, without allowing you to speak to an attorney."
By BARRY LEFF
Readers react to the latest 'Jerusalem Post' articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Ahmad Dawabshe, 5, arrived at the Real Madrid soccer club headquarters in Madrid Thursday accompanied by his grandfather.
By JTA
Kahane's grandson, Meir Ettinger was arrested on August 3 and issued with a detention order on August 15 on suspicion of being active in a “violent extremist Jewish organization.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Are we barbarians or are we decent human beings and good Jews?
By REUVEN HAMMER