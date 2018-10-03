03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By MAARIV ONLINE
No immediate details from first Israeli retaliation of day; school in Beersheba hit, none hurt; 'Iron Dome' intercepts 4 Grads.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Two rockets fired from Gaza land in Egypt; at least 15 rockets launched into Israel this morning; 3 fired at Ashkelon, one at Beersheba are intercepted; southern Israel hit by nearly 100 Gazan rockets over weekend.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
At least 12 rockets launched into Israel this morning; Beersheba school hit by Grad, none hurt; 3 fired at Ashkelon, one at Beersheba are intercepted; southern Israel hit by nearly 100 Gazan rockets over weekend.
2 others critically injured; southern Israel hit by more than 80 Gazan rockets; man killed named as Yossi Shoshan, 38; Iron Dome stops 4 rockets.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Three Palestinian workers injured by Grad in Ashdod; eight hospitalized in Beersheba area attack with light injuries, shock; rockets, mortar strike in Gaza border region.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN, REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Hamas says it's ending truce in place since Cast Lead; MDA treating 3 Palestinians for serious injuries; 1 injured by rocket near Beersheba.
Three rockets explode in Eshkol Regional council, no injuries reported; seven injured by Grad rocket that explodes in Ashdod yeshiva; small fire started by rocket explosion near Kiryat Malachi in the South.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN, JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
Seven injured by Grad rocket that explodes in Ashdod yeshiva; small fire started by rocket explosion near Kiryat Malachi in the South.
8 people lightly hurt from 2 Grad rockets; light damage caused to Yeshiva building; at least 10 other rockets land in South; fire comes after IDF strikes Gaza targets following Eilat attacks.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
5 others hurt from 2 Grad rockets; light damage caused to Yeshiva building; at least 10 other rockets land in South.
It was thought terrorists from Gaza-based PRC were interested in abducting soldier, civilian, would infiltrate in middle of night.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Party says campaign, that bears the slogan “350 shekels for soldiers, 3,400 shekels for yeshiva students,” is "patently false."
By JEREMY SHARON
Egged ‘mistakenly’ featured pictures of Netanyahu, Liberman after ads with people banned to prevent discrimination.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Moshe Friedman allegedly used force to prevent TV crew from interviewing municipal official during gender segregation protest.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Female Likud MK rides ‘mehadrin’ bus; police disperse violent protest by
haredi radicals in Beit Shemesh.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Suspect called passenger ‘slut’ and ‘shiksa’ while insisting she move to back; MK Hotovely to ride at front of segregated Beit Shemesh bus.
By MELANIE LIDMAN AND LAHAV HARKOV
Knesset c'tee plans to travel on Beit Shemesh segregated bus; hundreds in TA rally for women's rights.
By LAHAV HARKOV AND MELANIE LIDMAN, TAMARA ZIEVE
Led by MK Tzipi Hotovely, Knesset C'tee on Status of the Woman plans to travel to Jerusalem on segregated bus; haredi arrested for calling girl a "whore" after she refused to move to the back of J'lem bus.
Palestinian terrorist wrenches steering wheel from driver, runs bus down steep ravine killing 16 people and injuring 17.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
25 electric Egged buses are launched in Haifa, as part of the Clean Car Revolution advanced by KKL-JNF and the Israeli Ministry for Protection of the Environment to reduce air pollution levels.
By KKL-JNF
The ministry drew its conclusions after examining the 2014 emissions of the heavy vehicle companies across the nation.
By SHARON UDASIN
Changes to bus routes in the area.
By SYBIL EHRLICH
Elad Malka has opened a Facebook page titled Egged Watch, where he invites residents to detail specific cases of bus service problems in the city.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Entering buses at all doors, not only at the front, will speed up boarding and improve the efficiency of public transport.
Beit Shemesh residents are having issues with their monthly bus pass Rav-Kav tickets.
Passengers are livid: After a decade of dealing with the mess from the light rail’s construction, they’re now paying exorbitant fines, mostly due to Egged’s mistakes.
Residents bemoan new bus routes that force users to transfer from one vehicle to another, and in many cases, to the light rail.
Many routes in the city’s southwest will be changed, cut back or added next Friday.
Discounted tickets are now limited to Rav-Kav smartcards, but it is still unclear when the much-publicized changes to bus routes will be implemented.
Bus services resume in Mea She'arim; move comes after 1.5 years of closure due to ultra-Orthodox attacks.
Egged: "The residents of Jerusalem will be able to enjoy the most advanced public transportation network in the country.”
By RON FRIEDMAN
Solar-powered digital signs linked to GPS transmitters aboard buses will notify passengers of the vehicle’s precise location.
Controversial message would lead to vandalism, agency says.
Egged planned to cover cost by selling airtime; threats of boycott forced it to back down.
Justices to rule soon on whether to make joint Egged, Dan and Transportation Ministry arrangements permanent.
By DAN IZENBERG
Court orders bus companies to leave segregation up to the passengers.
In response to the Histradrut's strike warnings, Transportation Minister Israel Katz slammed Egged for the company's behavior, calling upon the management to stop holding its workers hostage.
"It’s as though all the grocery stores closed with people needing bread and milk."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
While the drivers are striking, management will reap the rewards if state gives in.
By MICHAEL ZEFF,SHARON UDASIN
Drivers' representatives and Transport Ministry officials worked into the night to secure deal.
A massive pricing reform is planned for much of the nation's public transport system as of January 1.
Transportation Minister Katz calls public transport activists leftists, hypocrites.
While Jerusalem and Haifa have both recently received positive updates to their transit systems, Tel Aviv still has not upgraded its mass transit system.
Toward the formulation of a new collective agreement, the Egged Taavura workers committee had submitted a list containing more than 60 demands to the company's management.
Despite pursuit to reduce expenditures by NIS 100 million, bus company agrees to suspend plans to fire employees in favor of averting strike.
By NIV ELIS
Eight hundred buses a day? Mahaneh Yehuda merchants vow to fight a proposal to allow Rehov Agrippas to become a major transportation hub even after the light rail is operational.
The Jerusalem Light Rail continues to weigh me down.
By LIAT COLLINS
Casual-Mobile is developing the first real-time traffic, scheduling and information application for bus passengers.
By DAVID SHAMAH
Jerusalemites stuck on buses, courtesy of the preparations for the light rail, find it hard to believe this is leading to life in the fast lane.
Public transportation reform means cheaper travel and flexible options.
Meretz party has been agitating for municipal bus service on the day of rest. Will it be able to change the status quo?
By SAM SOKOL
Move stems from concern featuring women could lead to haredi vandalism; company to still feature men, women elsewhere.
Promoting pluralism, Yerushalmim Movement launch advertising campaign on buses under slogan "because J'lem is for us all."
Judge condemns 'Kav Layla' driver for abusing his position, says he 'harmed society' as well as passenger, a minor.
11th-hour agreement has rail carrier grant workers 25% raise, agree to no dismissals until 2030
By OREN KESSLER
After nearly 1.5 years labor dispute between Israel Railway workers, management, Eini and Railways CEO make headway.
Failure to reach deal would mean train strike starting Tuesday, potentially followed by other transport carriers.
Driver also convicted of falsely imprisoning 17-year-old girl on bus.
Histadrut chief demands that Israel Railways reverse recent firings and suspensions as a precondition to negotiations.
By OREN KESSLER, JPOST.COM STAFF
Histadrut chairman angry after Israel Railways suspends chairman of employee board; wider strike threatened in 2 weeks.
69-year-old woman killed after Egged bus crashed into a truck near Moshav Yesodot.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The following is a list of who is participating in the general strike; Egged and Dan bus companies run as usual.
By NADAV SHEMER
The following is a list of who will participate in the general strike; Egged and Dan bus companies to run as usual.
5 were killed and dozens more injured when Ghanem Bahajat's Egged bus 361 collided with a large truck at Gilon junction in 2010.
Cnaan insists that political group pay deposit against potential damage by haredi extremists.
In an significant step, members of extremist ultra-Orthodox group try to stop Egged buses from entering the Mea She’arim neighborhood.
Service was halted last year after attacks on mixed-gender buses.
City councilor says fee collecting should wait until trains are operating at full capacity.
Drivers demanded salary on par with bus drivers; strike lasted 30 hours during one of Jerusalem's busiest times of the year.
Municipality appeals to Jerusalem Labor Court, expected to rule Monday; buses and shuttles put in place to compensate for rail service.
After two months of operation drivers demand wage increase, train officials condemn drivers for lack of notice.
58 train drivers protesting wages and work conditions stop service on Jerusalem's light rail only two months into its operation.
Yaron Bracha had consumed cocaine, marijuana and alcohol before driving through a red light at Ginaton Junction at 171 km. per hour.
Egged driver lightly injured after losing control, slamming into wall due to stone throwing; light rail windshield damaged, no injuries reported.
Court orders Driver Nissim Ben Yakar to pay NIS 60,000 after refusing to let woman on his bus and telling her "Ethopians are stupid people."
56-year-old Yitzhak Sela, killed instantly when a suicide bomber blew himself up next to his empty bus, laid to rest in Beersheba.
Eliat mayor pledges resilience despite tragedy; prime minister and president phone Meir Yitzhak-Halevi to express solidarity.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN, GREER FAY CASHMAN, T. LAZAROFF
Derailment, infighting lead to another round of delays.
One dead as Egged bus slams into parked semi-trailer near Lod; Head-on crash in Gush Etzion claims three lives.
By OREN KESSLER AND MELANIE LIDMAN
Crash occurs near Ben Shemen junction; among injured, two in serious condition, five in moderate condition; Route 1 to J'lem closed to traffic.
For many residents of J'lem, the image of a bus with broken windows surrounded by ambulances had awakened memories they’d tried hard to forget.
High Court orders Egged to publish ads about cancellation of “mehadrin” gender-separation arrangement but Haredi newspapers refuse.
This week’s tragic bus accident on Highway 1 which took the lives of six young people cannot pass from the public’s consciousness without a demand for significant change in Israel.
By DOV LIPMAN
I think there has to be a serious investigation of Egged’s hiring and firing policies. It is just as responsible for the deaths on Route 1 as the driver is.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
When the train arrived, people pushed toward the open doors to get in. As I moved with them, the doors to the train shut right on me.
By ANNE B. SHLAY
Privatizing the bus lines and breaking the Egged-Dan monopoly should be a social imperative of the highest order.
By CORINNE SAUER
Jerusalemites like me now have no other commuting choice.
By WILLIAM KOLBRENER
New department, called Israel Way, will attempt to capitalize on increase in incoming tourism, build up capabilities Jewish educational tours.
One dead in Beersheba; baby, child lightly wounded in Ofakim; Ashdod, Ashkelon, farming communities also targeted.
Rockets land in Beersheba, Ashdod, Ahskelon; fire comes after IDF strikes 7 targets in Gaza following series of attacks near Eilat; no injuries or damage reported.
Strike comes after series of attacks near Eilat kill 8, injure dozens; PM: People who gave order to murder our people, hid in Gaza are no longer among the living.
By REUTERS
Bag explodes next to bus stop near Central Bus Station; blast shatters lengthy period of relative quiet; Barkat: Marathon to be run as planned.
By MELANIE LIDMAN AND YAAKOV KATZ