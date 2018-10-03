egypt gaza

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Egyptian naval forces have previously opened fire on Gazans they accused of crossing the maritime border.
By REUTERS
Rafah was open for only 17 days in the first half of 2017, none consecutively.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Egypt has long maintained that Islamists militants move between Gaza and the Sinai.
By ADAM RASGON
Al Jazeera surmises that the desperation Gazans have to leave the peninsula is evidence of the dismal conditions in Gaza.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The move came following a “security incident” that repeatedly occurred along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the last few days, the sources said.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
According to the source, both sides are still obligated to uphold the cease-fire; he calls on Palestinians "not to succumb to provocations."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The terrorists beheaded the alleged spies, then dumped the bodies on a road in the northern Sinai.
Senior Hamas leader says that building materials were only distributed when UN Secretary General Ban visited on October 14.
Sameh Shukri says ridding Gaza of weapons must come as part of larger, final settlement between Palestinians and Israelis.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Diplomatic source tells 'Maariv Hashavua' that Hamas is facing heavy pressure from Egypt not to provoke Israel into wide confrontation.
Online campaign aims to raise $730,000 needed to purchase 5,000-ton surplus of potatoes from Israel Vegetable Growers Association.
By SHARON UDASIN
With a view to providing a ‘rapid response’ to affected businesses in the 40 km. area, three alternative ‘green channels’ are offered.
By LEON HARRIS
Le président égyptien voit grand pour son pays. Mais la menace terroriste compromet ses plans, tandis que l’Occident tarde à lui porter main-forte
By ZVI MAZEL
The Hashemite kingdom has cut back on travel permits, residents and rights groups say, leaving Gazans in despair and livelihoods at risk.
Since January 2015, the ICC has been reviewing the legality of Israel’s approach to targeting and alleged war crimes relating to the 2014 Gaza war.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Netanyahu denies he hasn’t been doing enough to bring missing Israelis home.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Egyptian security forces shot and reportedly killed the smugglers on the Israeli side.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
It seems that the only positive element in this situation is the peace treaty with Israel and the sustained security cooperation between the two countries.
Gaza, to which Israel also limits the entry of goods and people, is facing a dire economic situation with unemployment at 42%.
Cairo has been pumping water into Gaza's underground network of tunnels to stop the flow of weapons from the coastal envoy to militants in Sinai.
A bus with about fifty Palestinians on it was traveling from Rafah on the Egypt-Gaza border to Cairo airport when it was ambushed by the gunmen, according to Hamas and Egyptian officials.
Egyptian security officials told a Ma'an reporter in El-Arish on Tuesday that 200 more houses would be destroyed to complete the 500 meter buffer zone.
Egypt's government faces an Islamist insurgency based in Sinai and growing discontent with what critics perceive as heavy handed security tactics.
Egypt begins to pave path for expansion of buffer zone, doubling its depth from 500 meters to 1 kilometer.
A group of Islamist scholars criticized Egypt on Monday for seeking an Interpol arrest warrant for their leader, Qatar-based cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
In many cases, Amnesty said, residents were not given any official warning at all and heard from the media that they had 48 hours to leave their homes.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Blockade choking Gaza economy, unemployment approaches 40 percent while Hamas considers privatizations.
Reports emerge that Hamas is prepared to accept a 72-hour cease-fire at the urging of Egypt; Israel has said it will not negotiate while under fire; at least one rocket intercepted by Iron Dome over Ashkelon.
Azzam al-Ahmad, a Palestinian Authority official, said that “all the reports of an extension of the cease-fire are based on Israeli sources."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Foreign minister announces plans to open embassy for delegation now in Ramallah, 5 South American countries recall ambassadors to Israel.
Jordan has greater ability to serve Palestinian interests while maintaining relations with Israel, rather than discontinuing presence in neighboring country, government argues.
By MICHAEL WILNER
'Our finger is still on the trigger,' admonishes senior Hamas official, if Palestinian demands are not met; says major demand is lifting blockade on Gaza.
The EU Border Assistance Mission in Rafah worked from 2005 to 2007 to monitor the Rafah crossing, but ended when Hamas took control.
The US does not approve of Qatar providing money to Hamas, but believes that this gives the Doha government leverage and the US needs a way to reach Hamas.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Due to Egypt’s historical responsibility, and its belief in the importance of achieving peace in the region, Egypt calls upon Israel and Palestinian factions to enact an immediate ceasefire.
Senior Hamas official accuses Abbas of evading commitments to reconciliation agreement, as kidnapping of youths intensifies tensions between the factions.
"Some nations behave as if Israel should roll out the welcome mat for Hamas," says Israel's UN ambassador.
Indeed, many Israelis are critical of some of their nation’s policies. But support for Hamas is anti-Semitic, because Hamas’s policies and actions are based, at their core, on Jew-hatred.
By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ
UNRWA has never been impartial. Its interest in self-preservation rules out fairness. Its existence hinges on keeping the flames of conflict burning.
By JPost Editorial
There is a growing sense of alienation and anxiety among Jewish communities – a sense of disbelief that so many forces have united against Israel.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
If the US rewards Hamas by seeking to “lift the blockade” or provide them with funds without demilitarization, it will be betraying us.
By ISI LEIBLER
Recent history has reminded us that Fatah’s return to rule the Gaza Strip would likely end before it began; notwithstanding the current national unity government, Hamas-Fatah enmity is no secret.
By DAN DIKER