eli yishai

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Shas leader Yishai objects to Treasury offer to cancel VAT exemption from fruits and vegetables as way to cut in budget.
By NIV ELIS
Deri orders his followers not to rejoice upon his return to the Shas leadership, because Yishai would see it as gloating.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Hatnua outraged over construction and housing minister's announcement that he intends to build in controversial E1 area.
Bayit Yehudi head calls on Shas to help him to integrate haredim into service; Yishai: We need to join forces.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Shas head tells Army Radio that he has asked the rabbis from the national religious parties not to strike a deal with Yair Lapid.
By JEREMY SHARON
Shas leader: Lapid is trying to divide nation with haredi draft plan; PM: increase share of the burden "without dividing the people."
Shas triumvirate says his party is willing to come to an agreement on the issue of equalizing the burden, but not by force.
Party to focus on leader’s ‘courage’ in standing up to Shas, which in turn says there is ‘no truth to his claim.’
By LAHAV HARKOV, JEREMY SHARON
Deri not concerned about which spot he will be given; Shas official: Haredi press exaggerated rumors of discord in party.
Movement says its central goal is focusing the attention on social matters and preserving the Jewish character of Israel.
Recently appointed party troika Deri, Yishai and Attias lay groundwork for election strategy, say main goal is to strengthen Shas.
Election roles defined but tensions persist between camps supporting Shas rivals.
Triumvirate of Attias, Deri, Yishai to share power; MK Amsalem: Shas first party to have convicted criminal among its leadership.
Knesset Internal Affairs Committee authorizes bill for final vote, which can be held if the gov't calls a Knesset plenum.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Cracks appear in UTJ political front as leadership struggle between bitter rivals Eli Yishai and Arye Deri continues.
Mediation efforts between bitter rivals Eli Yishai and Arye Deri continue; no decision would mean Rabbi Yosef to rule on matter.
Rabbi Ovadia Yosef to decide whether Deri or Yishai will lead the party in election.
Perturbed Foreign Ministry officials call on PM to remind the interior minister to deal with matters of his ministry.
By HERB KEINON AND LAHAV HARKOV
Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef reportedly says Shas will quit coalition if personal sanctions are imposed.
Activist says delegation shocked by treatment and arrests of South Sudanese facing repatriation to the young country.
By BEN HARTMAN
Senior source says migrants who accept offer to voluntarily leave within week will get 1,000 euros and a flight ticket home.
By BEN HARTMAN, Y. LAPPIN, Y. KATZ, HERB KEINON
“We had no illusions int'l community was going to embrace the move,” official says of authorization of 851 settlement homes.
By HERB KEINON
State Dep't spokesman says United States "doesn't accept the legitimacy of continued Israeli settlement activity."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
United States "doesn't accept the legitimacy of continued Israeli settlement activity," says State Dep't spokesman; housing and construction minister says 551 new homes to be built in addition to 300 in Beit El.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER AND TAMARA ZIEVE
Housing and construction minister says new homes to be built in addition to 300 in Beit El; PM says the gov't is acting responsibly in decision to evacuate West Bank Ulpana outpost, strengthening settlement enterprise.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
PM says the government is acting responsibly in decision to evacuate West Bank Ulpana outpost; bill to legalize outpost fails in Knesset by a vote of 69 to 22; no ministers vote against.
By MELANIE LIDMAN, JPOST.COM STAFF, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Outpost bill fails in Knesset by a vote of 69 to 22; no ministers vote against; A-G approves PM's plan, including further developing Beit El settlement, possibly by up to 300 units.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF, LAHAV HARKOV, JPOST.COM STAF
Liberman accepts Netanyahu's outline for evacuating outpost; A-G approves PM's plan, including further developing Beit El settlement, possibly by up to 300 units.
Settlers, right wing politicians have long called for Netanyahu to create c'tee that can authorize West Bank construction.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND LAHAV HARKOV
PM informs ministers, deputy ministers they will be fired if they vote for bills retroactively legalizing outposts.
Netanyahu makes clear he opposes retroactively legalizing unauthorized construction in the settlements, including the Ulpana outpost, says disciplined gov't needed to deal with major issues confronting state.
By HERB KEINON AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Report on human rights practices flags officials' use of negative terms to describe asylum seekers, discrimination.
Yishai: Those who study Torah aren't subject to negotiations on quotas, basic rights; UTJ MKs not participating either.
Bill would block former MKs who served a year or more in prison for crimes involving moral turpitude from Knesset.
Lapid takes credit for changing public agenda: "We need to bring new people with new ideas into the political system."
Shas head says former party leader Arye Deri won't go against wishes of Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef.
Netanyahu asks for cuts as cabinet approves proposal to reduce government employee wages by two percent.
By NADAV SHEMER
"Bring Yair to the City of David, you'll see he'll also become religious join Shas," Yishai jibes at J'lem conference.
Eli Yishai may run in the J'lem mayoral election against Nir Barkat, given Uri Lupolianski announces that he’s not running.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Notwithstanding the recent terrorist attack that claimed the lives of five Israeli tourists in Bulgaria, tourism between the two countries is on the rise.
A look into future changes in the electoral system via the man Netanyahu appointed to fix it, Israel Katz.
Look at key challenges PM, Shaul Mofaz must overcome for new bond between Likud, Kadima to last.
This week in news: Israelis break for Spring, a poet stirs controversy, Iran stories trend ahead of nuke talks.
By ELANA KIRSH
After soldier killed in Egypt border attack, interior minister says soldiers shouldn't endanger lives for sake of African migrants.
The two party leaders have been bitter enemies since Deri ousted Yishai as Shas chairman in 2013.
Former leader of Sephardic ultra-Orthodox party blasts cabinet decision to create egalitarian prayer space "an attack on the Holy of Holies."
"Deri is a wheeler-dealer, who must decide whether he represents the poor who he said were invisible poor or the gas tycoons," says former Shas chairman.
The prime minister meets with the former head of Shas amid reports of building right wing bloc ahead of next general elections.
Election leaves party with large debt, no party funding.
Gov't officials confirm National Security Adviser Amidror met with Shas spiritual leader to discuss party's Iran position.
Until now, I’d assumed that we could all muddle along together in an uneasy peace. Now,I’m not so sure.
By AKIN AJAYI
Source close to former Shas chairman says haredi MK knows he would have trouble obtaining support from any of the religious factions.
Former Shas chairman Eli Yishai reacts after being fired last week by mentor Rabbi Ovadia Yosef.
Yair Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and surprisingly Yacimovich also featured by gay magazine F.O.D. ahead of elections.
By YONI COHEN
Man who murdered ex-wife in Bangkok to return to Israel in 6 months; Yishai denies involvement in securing pardon.
Man who murdered ex-wife in Bangkok to return to Israel in 6 months; Interior minister denies involvement in securing pardon.
Shufersal, Mega to raise prices of hundreds of products; social protest leader Alrov, Yishai call on public to boycott chains.
By GABRIELLA WEINIGER
State attorney files response to ACRI petition on issue of detention, deportation of asylum seekers to say no decision made so far.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Protestors demand government provide technical colleges with more funding following NIS 40 million in budget cuts.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
JPost brings you a live blog of the interior minister's tour of a migrant prison facility.
Rights groups say many of those who would be detained under Yishai plan are survivors of genocide, other atrocities.
The suspect was working as a janitor in Herzliya public bathroom, where he assaulted the woman, police say.
In stormy State Control Committee session, bereaved families slam PM, say "44 people died in the fire, not 44 cockroaches."
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Interior minister says migrants from Ivory Coast have less than a week to voluntarily leave, receive grants or they will be deported.
State Comptroller's report into 2010 fire slams finance, interior ministers for failures in funding, readiness of fire services.
Deportees express anger, relief at journey home; Yishai: I'll work to deport all Sudanese, Eritreans.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND BEN HARTMAN
Interior minister speaks as 123 S. Sudanese prepare to board flight to Juba; deportees express anger, relief at journey home.
Civilian and National Service Authority staged event to honor over 600 haredi volunteers at national service programs.
Head of Interior Ministry task force on ‘infiltrator problem’ tells 'Post' around 10% of the country’s population are non-Israelis.
Netanyahu convenes ministers, specifies methods gov't using to resolve issue of migrants at emergency meeting.
The ruling rejects a human rights groups' argument that South Sudanese cannot be deported because of danger to lives.
Interior Minister appoints task force on migrants, places issue at top of agenda for coming year.
Interior minister Yishai says African migrants should be jailed or expelled; Aharonovich to request emergency meeting.
Announcement of alleged crime comes on heels of another alleged sexual assault, rape of young woman by African migrants.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Interior minister says only small number of Africans in Israel are refugees, rest should be detained, repatriated.
Bill also cites Jewish law restrictions against change of building's use from holy to non-sanctified purposes.
Yishai stresses the importance of the border fence and detention facility being built in Israel’s south.
Activists march from Habima to Interior Ministry, chant "no children are illegal" and "no more deportations;
Despite ruling that law unconstitutional, Interior Minister says year needed to draft new legislation on haredi enlistment.
Families who didn't receive legal status as part of Yishai's criteria on foreign workers' kids will be given month to leave.
Bereaved families say operational command of the police and Prisons Service responsible for deaths.
Responding to state comptroller's report, Interior Minister Yishai says he is being unfairly targeted because he is religious.
We urge the new government to take the partial DST reform of the last government and finally align Israel with its European neighbors.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
If citizens, supporters and lovers of Israel don’t want the country to be characterized by racist statements and immoral attacks, it is so important for them to say so.
By ATARA SIEGEL
You can already start to feel sorry for Yishai. Soon he’ll find out that the sheep to be slaughtered in honor of this historic reconciliation is himself.
By BEN CASPIT
All available indications cast grave doubts on the whether Deri has indeed undergone a transformation.
Think About It: Mofaz’s main motive in joining the coalition was the grim predictions of all opinion polls regarding Kadima’s performance if elections were held immediately.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asylum-seekers may pose a moral, not demographic threat to Israel.
By SHALLYA SCHER-EHRLICH