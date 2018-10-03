empowering women

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In coordinated rallies in New York, Washington, Los Angeles and Chicago, hundreds of thousands of women and their male supporters took to the streets.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
On Saturday, Ivanka briefly sat in her father's chair during a session on African development, as the World Bank president spoke.
By REUTERS
Trump said that the women are a "testament to strength, faith, perseverance in the face of unspeakable adversity and challenge."
A grass-roots women’s organization is hoping to change the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
For the first time, Tel Aviv ranked among the top 50 cities in the annual Dell Women Entrepreneurship Cities index, released on Monday.
By SHARON UDASIN
JTA spoke to Bloom about that memorable song, becoming a critical darling, Jewish identity and more.
By JTA
No children under the age of five should be given nuts, peanuts, seeds and other hard foods to eat whole.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Participants will learn theoretical and practical knowledge, acquire tools for managing personal and public leadership skills, and will take part in meetings with public figures.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
On-demand beauty services app ‘Missbeez’ continues to empower female
entrepreneurs while looking to the future.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
She and her husband initially came to Israel 20 years ago to learn Torah together.
Haredi women in the workforce are not such a novelty anymore.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Neuroscientist Daphna Joel explains why gender is not a good predictor of our behavior.
By BARRY DAVIS
At the SlutWalk rally through the traditionally conservative capital, scantily clad demonstrators carry placards and shout slogans protesting sexual harassment and assault.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Activists have long campaigned for FGM to be outlawed in Liberia, a country of about 4.6 million people, where around half of women have undergone the procedure.
Critic's Choice Awards giving 'Wonder Woman' star #SeeHer prize.
By AMY SPIRO
The Princeton Encyclopedia of American Political History said Abdus-Salaam was the first female Muslim to serve as a US judge.
Protesters appear to be part of international women's movement, Femen.
Amazing women, who despite disabilities caused by tragedy stretch the boundaries of their capabilities, make the world seem a better place.
By ZAHAL DISABLED VETERANS FUND
WIZO’s first-ever Glass Ceiling Index gathered data from government sources, research institutes and academic studies regarding women’s achievements and gender inequalities across a number of fields.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Newly disclosed letter written by first prime minister two months before establishment of state calls it ‘privilege and duty’ to name female ministers.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The soldiers are part of a pilot program by the IDF to integrate women into the corps.
With JNF’s Women’s Campaign kicking off in March, the women of Jewish National Fund demonstrate their power for the Jewish state
By NOA AMOUYAL
“I want to express my regret for the anguish suffered by your newspaper’s diplomatic correspondent.”
"Hanukka is the happiest and the saddest holiday for these children."
By SARAH LEVI
Social Equality Minister Gamliel addresses counterparts from Arab countries.
By LAHAV HARKOV
“We need to act together to eradicate terrorism everywhere and anywhere.”
Lt.Col. Reut Retig Weiss becomes second woman to ever be appointed commander of a combat unit
“We hope that we can build something together and create an ethos of partnership.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
MAVOI SATUM director Batya Kahana-Dror (above) sees the appointment of a women as deputy director of the rabbinical courts as merely the first step.
By JEREMY SHARON
NGO hopes to influence the government and the Knesset, and promote any solution reached by Israel and the Palestinians.
Women from different walks of life and some from backgrounds that held no promise responded to an invitation from First Lady Nechama Rivlin to come to the President’s Residence on Tuesday.
The annual Piyut Festival features the Womanly Kabbalat Shabbat.
In its letter to the Attorney General, WOW demanded that he instruct Halevi and police personnel at the Western Wall to protect WOW worshipers and their right to pray at the site.
Legal advisers to the rabbinical courts advise the rabbinical judges on aspects of civil law concerning the cases coming before them.
MKs call for more female representation in Health Ministry.
B’Tzedek petitions High Court, warns of violence at Kotel Sunday.
Forty-three percent of the respondents said that wearing trousers was fine, whereas 57% said it was inappropriate and dangerous.
International Agunah Day is a day of solidarity with agunot, ‘chained women’ whose husbands refused them a divorce document required by Jewish law.
Aminata Toure, a former prime minister, is adamant that women should be playing a leading role in politics.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Netanyahu: Women in Israel are leaders in every area; Touma-Sliman: We are celebrating, but struggling for equality.
Taub Center report also finds major discrepancies between parental leave policies.
Three courageous bereaved mothers reveal their pain, their optimism and their indebtedness to OneFamily.
By TAL ARIEL AMIR
Israeli journalist Tal Schneider posts photo of pamphlet to Facebook, garnering a slew of comments of disbelief and condemnation of racism.
Edit Doron to be granted honor for research in Hebrew, linguistics.
With societal factors deterring ultra-Orthodox women from obtaining the knowledge and care they need to prevent and treat breast cancer, a grassroots effort is making headway.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
Chief Rabbi Lau: It is easy for us to say that these things don’t exist in our realm, but it is not true.
The exhibition, featuring works by a number of local artists, is held annually by the Worker’s Advice Center to raise money for its Woman and Work initiative.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
The campaign, launched ahead of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
The underdevelopment of women’s soccer in Israel was clearly apparent in the results the team recorded against its European opponents, including those foes hardly known for their sporting prowess
By ALLON SINAI
Spotting a lack of opportunity for religious hip-hop dancers, Raquella Siegel Raiz introduced the Battle of the Crews competition for all-female performers and audience.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
MKs call on Education Minister Naftali Bennett to take a stance against exclusion of women
Orthodox feminist leader discusses recalcitrant husbands and how to free their wives
The pioneering author, teacher and lecturer prefers to remain modest despite her accomplishments.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Women advocacy groups highlight difficulties for female officers to come forward and complain.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Aside from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several top minisiters, many cabinet members were absent from the Yitzhak Rabin memorial.
Beit Hillel's director says the holiday, one of the high-points of every community, has become a day of happiness for men and a nightmare for many women who can only watch dancing from the sidelines.
Move opens legal avenue to government-wide strike in two weeks.
By NIV ELIS
From filmmaking to the wellness industry, three young inspiring Jewish women explain how their projects empower women and develop their own take on ‘tikkun olam’
Beit Siah Nashim, a new venture in Petah Tikva, spotlights significant achievements of the city's unsung female guests.
Each trip brings 200 women from around the world. The main stops are Tiberias, Safed, Masada, and Shabbat in the Old City in Jerusalem.
By KELLY HARTOG
Women are finding more ways to take part in Jewish Orthodox ceremonies and rituals. Does this indicate a deeper shift of gender roles in traditional society?
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Pascale Bercovitch waited 40 years to compete in the Olympics. She’s not stopping yet.
By LOGAN NEWMAN
Visiting Tel Aviv as part of a UNICEF delegation, Jamie McCourt opens up.
By ORIT ARFA
Today the National Childbirth Education Center has been dissolved, but in its heyday people like Blumfield did important work.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
‘Honor Diaries’ puts women’s rights on the big screen.
By HANNAH BROWN
Abnormal behavior after pregnancy should not be
ignored or labeled as attention-seeking.
‘Music is meant to be shared, to be heard.’
Merkaz Panim provides support for those suffering from infertility and pregnancy loss.
By HANNAH KATSMAN
Two women leave high-powered careers to follow their dreams.
By PATRICIA CARMEL
"The Hijab is a means of immunity not restriction."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
Saudi women have started wearing more colorful abayas in recent years, the light blues and pinks in stark contrast with the traditional black.
"It hit a sore spot that a robot has citizenship and my daughter doesn't."
No girl should be "presented as a gift" to her rapist, says a Jordan Parliamentarian.
By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
The rape was ordered as revenge for the girl's brother's alleged sexual assault.
Worrying Jordanian women are increasingly employed refugees, discrimination against women, and culturally-embedded gender inequality.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
This is the first election in which women were allowed to vote and only the country's third election overall.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"As a first step it is a great achievement. Now we feel we are part of society, that we contribute," says a female first-time Saudi voter.
Now, the museum is “my whole life,” she says. “I am now the vagina lady.”
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
As a community we must castigate, condemn and pursue anyone who uses the contemptible tool of refusing to grant a divorce.
By PNINA OMER
No offense to Gal Gadot, but these wonder women come in all ages, sizes, and from all backgrounds.
By YONATAN SREDNI
The news is far from entirely progressive and this struggle will not simply be linear. But clearly, we are in a new phase. Pathetic pronouncements by threatened men are a sure sign of that.
By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
My respect for women stems from my respect for people – which is missing in the Republic of Nothing Donald Trump represents and the boundary-less Republic of Everything many universities create.
By GIL TROY
I have never, not once, seen a situation of separate seating where women were assigned the more advantageous seats.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
There are 70 faces to the Torah. This Shabbat they will be the faces of women.
By YAEL ROCKMAN
The Western Wall is our space – women’s and that of all Israel.
The make-up of the Under 30 Summit means a limitless professional ceiling for these young superstars, as well as a professional timeline of at least a half-century.
By RANDALL LANE
The discrimination in budgets for the prevention and treatment of violence against women cries out to the heavens.
By RAWNAK NATOUR
Those who stay within the system, fighting against the scare tactics of groups like the RCA, deserve our respect and require our support, our lobbying and, yes, our social media outrage
By BRIAN BLUM
Marginalized women share ethnic subjugation with their men.
By AVA HOMA
Perhaps only an individual visionary can cut through the tangle of blame, and develop initiatives that alter mindsets and accomplish enduring change.
By KENNETH BANDLER
"I’m writing as a taxpayer, as an observant Jew, and as an Israeli double-digit grandmother, who cares intensely about the Jewish future of the Jewish state."
By BARBARA SOFER
Three Ladies, Three Lattes looks at percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric. Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions.
By PAM PELED,DANIT SHEMESH,TZIPPI SHA-KED
In Israel there are numerous exhibitions throughout the country over the coming few weeks that have been created or curated or both by women.
Cohen used the proceeds from his performance to set up the Israeli-Palestinian Fund for Reconciliation, Tolerance and Peace.
Do women interpret Torah differently than men?
By RENÉE LEVINE MELAMMED
There is a great necessity for women to serve in adjunct clerical positions, especially in the modern synagogue setting.
By SHLOMO RISKIN