03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
‘Will also strengthen utility performance by encouraging good payment behavior through monthly installments’
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Approving massive exports of natural gas based on what we know about proven reserves today is poor public policy.
By BY ALON TAL
Government hoping to cash in on quick taxes instead of giving the middle class a $10 billion cut in gas prices, Yossie Hollander says.
By NIV ELIS
Plan intends to create economic organization made up of global companies, world leaders aiming to increase investment in Mideast.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Canadian companies have not deposited letters of credit to pay for rig.
By KOBI YESHAYAHOU
The board is taking legal advice, with new legislation on executive pay about to come into force.
By RON STEIN AND SHAI SHALEV
By MAX SCHINDLER
Critics of Israel's natural gas system have contended that the current reliance on one source is a national security risk.
One Israeli smart device firm's creative technology is set to save a lot of money as well as make significant changes to the green industry in Israel.
The center is meant to contribute to natural gas deployment in Israel, expand water and energy production in both countries and improve cybersecurity systems for critical infrastructure.
By SHARON UDASIN
"The agreement is a substantial step towards bringing competition and cheaper energy to the market for the benefit of Israeli consumers and the country’s economy."
Greece's Energean Oil & Gas purchased the Israeli gas reservoirs Karish and Tanin from the Delek Group in a $148 million deal.
The plan calls for processing Leviathan’s gas offshore before bringing it in for domestic use.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The agreement, which would be in effect until 2024, encouraged further bilateral collaboration on "smart" network technologies and electricity networks in general.
The High Court’s ruling on Sunday supported most of the gas framework, with the exception of a stability clause, putting the government in charge of providing stability insurance.
The chief scientist at the National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources Ministry says the base of power production in Israel “will always come from fossil fuels.”
The bill, proposed by MK Eitan Broshi (Zionist Union), calls for setting national targets for producing electricity from renewable energy sources.
As a result of the ministry's order, about 1.4 terawatts will be diverted from coal to natural gas in 2016.
"It is a strategic threat no less than the threat of war or natural disaster," says IEC official Yitzhak Balmas
Participant nations are aiming to achieve a legally binding and universal agreement to ensure that global warming does not surpass 2°C.
The projects will focus on solar, wind, water, and smart grids.
Implementing outline of agreement still demands that economy minister invoke legal clause to circumvent objections of antitrust commissioner.
Described as "energy drink for the mobile phone" the mobeego single-use, cordless charging unit can boost mobile battery life for up to four hours.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Before compensation talks next week, top Turkish officials to meet with families of those killed on ‘Mavi Marmara'.
By HERB KEINON
L’exploitation des gisements offshore israéliens augure de nombreux bénéfices
économiques et géopolitiques pour l’Etat juif
By AMIR FOSTER
The Public Utility Authority has granted a provisional license for a Druse entrepreneur to build a 6-megawatt farm in the Upper Galilee.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame leads cooperation, says his country "feels close to Israel."
Two Israeli energy firms exploring new underwater natural gas prospects west of Hadera sign JoA with Italian partner.
Natural gas finds in Eastern Mediterranean must be used to leverage regional cooperation on energy sources, experts stress.
The leaders of the association rallied for existing Better Place customers to join the cooperative, to promote electric car use.
Gas export recommendations released to public; Peretz: "The export of 40% of our natural gas does not meet the real needs of the citizens."
Local green energy firm adds business in the far east in a move blessed by Netanyahu at the signing ceremony.
Economic Affairs Committee chairman and colleagues demand subject of gas export be transferred from the cabinet’s hands to those of the Knesset.
Environmentalists respond to what may be a dangerous decision on part of Lapid to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions program from budget.
US Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President says "energy dynamic that has shaped the Middle East now opens opportunities for Israel."
Canadian resources minister calls for project proposals under Canada-Israel energy fund.
Protesters: Conference organizers, government officials have a capitalist agenda, are betraying the public.
Natural gas can bring transformation... but this will not happen if we do not make our voices heard, says environmental activist.
Adam Teva V’Din to legislators: Make sure you keep enough offshore gas for use at home.
Task force on developing energy sources in seas to be created; responsibilities to include ensuring supply of natural gas.
Ben Gurion and Michigan universities sign $2 million partnership to forge ahead on developing renewable energy technologies.
Joint "savings patrol" initiative intends to help businesses increase energy efficiency and reduce pollution.
American oilman Harold Hamm tells 'Post' that Israel can achieve “energy renaissance” as US has.
America's wealthiest oil developers touring Israel believe the country is ready for energy self-sufficiency.
Labor, Tzipi Livni Party, Meretz slam PM for privatizing public land; 75% of Israelis say environmental issues essential to quality of life.
US expert celebrates find, says molecular research of new resource will provide better understanding of alternative fuels.
Energy and Water Minister Landau: Cooperation with energy superpower Russia will give facilitate development of gas market.
Gov't should consider benefits, not costs of introducing new renewabl energy sources, Netanyahu adviser says.
Energy and water minister inaugurates Israel’s first ever public electric vehicle charging station, in Mitzpe Ramon.
Market expert tells 'Post:' Israel right to update solar tariffs; subsidies becoming less relevant.
After establishment of additional solar installations, solar sector will be able to meet about 92 percent of its interim goal for 2015.
The resource-poor kingdom, which imports 97 percent of its energy has in the past two years seen the annual cost of those purchases soar above $5 billion.
By REUTERS
Developing alternative water and energy sources is one of the important challenges facing many countries in the world, among them Israel, which was not blessed with many natural resources
By KKL-JNF STAFF
Treated excrement from turkeys, chickens and other poultry could provide an alternative energy source.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Tel Aviv University researchers have transformed humble pond slime into an engine for clean fuel.
Israeli, French and Chinese researchers study energy releases to determine distances between celestial objects.
Such a move would put Israel on the map of eco-innovation.
The project will enable home consumers, local authorities, and businesses to produce solar electricity.
By SONIA GORODEISKY/ GLOBES
The center will build on programs such as the BIRD Energy program and the upcoming energy- water desalination challenge.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Gazprom had no right to suspend its contracts, and he expected them to remain in force.
Senate c'tee chair: Obama concerned sanctions don't provide enough "waiver flexibility" for countries trading with Iranian entities.
The government is requiring Noble, operator of the natural-gas reservoir, to divest much of its ownership in the field on antitrust grounds.
The plan pipeline for transporting gas from Israel to Italy via Cyprus and Greece will be 2,100 kilometers long, making it the world's longest undersea pipeline.
The leaders found common ground on the issues through their religions.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
In its ruling the court said the case highlights “a culture of deep corruption that permeated the electricity company at the highest levels.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Under the new administration the US stands to become a global leader in the natural gas sector, particularly in liquefied natural gas.
“We’re trying to find technological ways to minimize this power consumption.”
Announcement on two new stations comes amid a rising debt for the Israel Electric Corporation and the search for alternative electricity production.
As part of its renewable energy initiative, Georgia Power is building nine other solar fields throughout the state with different companies.
The Hatrurim license is estimated to hold seven million barrels of oil.
By GLOBES/HILLEL KOREN
Steinitz says attack was dealt with.
Rabbi Yonatan Neril explains the benefits of finding a sustainable path in modern Jewish society.
By RABBI YONATAN NERIL
Feeling drowsy? In need a of a quick “pick me up” snack? Check out these quick and easy, yet healthy energy-enhancing foods.
By KATHRYN RUBIN
The potential economic and geopolitical impacts of Israel’s newfound source of energy.
By ALEX TRAIMAN/JNS.ORG
The 15 million euro ($17.50 million) project, funded by the German government, will provide electricity in Zaatari camp for up to 14 hours a day.
Ten percent of Israelis will not have enough blankets or other ways to keep themselves and their families warm this winter.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The Herzeiya Marina project will 'serve as a model for environmentally friendly hotels,' says actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
By AMY SPIRO
The US has miscalculated by believing other countries are incapable of pursuing independent interests without its involvement.
By IRINA TSUKERMAN
Intoxicated by gas, Israel stumbles on renewables
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
One key to avoiding this predicament may be for Israel to engage Russia as a stakeholder in its energy development.
By MICHAEL TANCHUM
Unsurprisingly, Israel was ranked number one last year in the Global Clean-Tech Innovation Index.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Unlike the situation with Better Place, economic laws of supply and demand work in favor of Israel’s energy solution.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
While politics do matter, foreign investments in energy projects are not merely influenced by the anti-Israel Arab countries’ boycott and their global energy partners.
By EFRAIM CHALAMISH
The winter months officially began and all drivers are now required to turn on headlights when driving on inter-city roads
A round-up of news from around Jerusalem.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN