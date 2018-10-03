03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Assailant strangles, shouts "Allahu akbar" and "Itbach al-yahud" at passenger, according to report.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Caesarea-based firm is teaming up with partner TodayTomorrow Ventures Inc. in a $400,000 deal to construct a wastewater treatment facility at the EPRI 1 condominium complex in Addis Ababa.
By SHARON UDASIN
As religious, government leaders condemn the killings, Ethiopia will observe three days of national mourning.
By REUTERS
Libyan Foreign Minister Muhammad Dayri says he is "appalled" by the barbaric killing of Christians by Islamic State, and urges the international community to help Libya further.
ICEJ donates $500,000 to cover flights for Falash Mura.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“The United States must condemn the murders of Ethiopian citizens. I joined because I care about Ethiopia."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The personal story of an Israeli scholar born in Ethiopia.
By RHONA BURNS
Latest reports reflect that the Jewish Agency emissaries are safe and sound in the Gondar airport, waiting for flight out.
By HERB KEINON
Jews of Kechene, Ethiopia pretend to be Christians as they secretly practice Judaism in remote synagogues.
By IRENE ORLEANSKY
Des médecins israéliens opèrent en Ethiopie pour mettre fin à la cécité des habitants atteints de maladie congénitale
By DAFNA JACKSON
By KKL-JNF
The schizophrenia risk of the immigrants is twice as high as those of Israeli-born Ethiopian Jews.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Some 3,500 delegates from WHO’s 194 member states are attending the WHO Health Assembly.
Rates declining, with recent immigrants at highest risk; Health Minister German: Give emotional support to families with a love one who ended life
A new venture claims to bring "the ingenuity of Israel" to "an untapped, yet critical market in Africa."
‘The Jerusalem Dream’ tells the untold story of Ethiopian Jews The landscape on the way from Ethiopia to Sudan that the Ethiopian Jews passed through on their journey to Israel.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Mulatu Astatke’s concert will take place at the Tower of David on September 21 at 9:45 p.m.
By BARRY DAVIS
The Beta dance company will present the premiere of You Are Me But I Am Not You, a work incorporating facets of the dancer’s cultural and personal growth.
Journalist and social activist Tsega Melaku anticipated the cauldron of young Ethiopian protest that has just bubbled over; Now, she explains why we are only at the beginning of the chaos.
By ARIK BENDER
The attack took place on Friday in the Horn of Africa nation's Gambela region.
One of those runners will be 44-year-old Haile Gebrselassie who is regarded as one of the greatest long-distance runners in history.
By ALLON SINAI
Neguise: He is capable of competing, but Interior Ministry won’t approve his aliya.
Yacimovich: Racism is why Ethiopians immigration is happening so gradually.
A feature video from communications students at Bar-Ilan University in cooperation with the Jerusalem Post.
By NATHANIEL BOTWINIK AND SHIRA HIRSCH/ BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY
Families of thousands still waiting to make aliya were left wondering when their family members would also be approved to make the move.
Dege Feder presents her solo dance piece as part of the Hullegeb Israeli-Ethiopian Arts Festival in Jerusalem.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Netanyahu will travel to Kenya to participate in the inauguration ceremony for President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Many families are split with only some members approved for aliya.
“We are different from many African countries. We represent Africa as the gateway and will do everything to make African and Israeli relations mushroom.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israeli Ethiopian musicians Abate Barihun and Gili Yalo are ready to combine their eclectic range of musical sounds in Tel Aviv this weekend.
Hollywood heartthrob set to play leading role in 'Red Sea Diving Resort.'
By AMY SPIRO
MKs from many different political parties came together to push the Israeli government to expedite the remaining Ethiopian Jews' aliya.
The hospital workers, who have all immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia and the former Soviet Union, have received a crash course in Hebrew while on the job.
By JUDY SIEGEL
The Tel Aviv Museum presents a host of African art and music.
Vocalist Aster Aweke will perform at the Hullegeb Festival in Jerusalem.
‘The State of Israel is working tirelessly to continue to use all means at its disposal to release Avraham Mengistu,’ says Rivlin of Hamas captive.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Addis Ababa is a city of contrasts. And therein lies its charm.
By RUTH BELOFF
A visit to an Israeli-run agricultural project illustrates how Israel is making inroads into Africa.
By HUNTER STUART
The government has committed itself to bring 1,300 to Israel. Neguise said 85 percent of the 9,000 waiting have first degree relatives in Israel.
Ambassador speaks to Post on eve of Netanyahu’s ground-breaking visit to Africa.
Thousands journeyed from across the country this year for the morning ceremonies where political leaders and Ethiopian Jewish dignitaries gave blessings and speeches.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Three Israelis presented with the 2016 Unsung Hero Awards for championing the rights of the country’s marginalized Ethiopian community.
2 MKs have been absenting themselves from votes in the Knesset plenum for two months, protesting the lack of implementation of a cabinet decision about the immigrants.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Israel believes that Mengistu was held by Hamas after illegally crossing the border, but the Islamist movement governing Gaza has provided no information about his whereabouts or condition.
By JTA
9,000 waiting in Addis Ababa and Gondar, MK Naguise: This is a ‘great day for the Jewish people’
By SAM SOKOL
This figure was some 85 percent lower than last year, which saw 1,355 Ethiopians arrive in Israel.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Many of the changes will be overseen by a committee whose members will be at least half Ethiopian.
Interior Minister: I intend to bring all 7,000 Ethiopian Jews waiting to come to Israel.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Research shows youth excelling more than older generation in education, employment.
Demand is one of several laid out by activists, including that charges be dropped against all protesters arrested during rioting in Tel Aviv last Sunday.
By BEN HARTMAN
"We will shatter racism and prejudice through personal excellence in our fields."
President Rivlin: "Protest is an essential tool for democracy, but violence is not the path nor the solution."
68 hurt and 43 arrested in large-scale Tel Aviv rally that turned violent Sunday night.
Netanyahu set to meet leaders of the Ethiopian community.
PM: It is forbidden for anyone to take the law into his own hands.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,HERB KEINON,SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Around 1,000 Ethiopian Israelis gathered outside national police headquarters in the capital to protest the beating of IDF soldier earlier this week.
The new Likud Knesset member hopes to focus on social issues such as bridging social gaps and helping new immigrants.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Knesset's first female Ethiopian MK Tamnu-Shata vows to continue fighting racism from outside Knesset.
Although the suffering of many immigrants from Ethiopia in the past 30 years is well documented, treatment for their resulting psychological trauma has been minimal.
The Beta Dance Troupe brings the Amharic alphabet to life in ’Hahoo.’
The report also stated that in 2013, 1355 new immigrants arrived from Ethiopia, nearly a 50% reduction in aliya from the previous year.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Amount of Ethiopian soldiers going to courses nearly doubles, number in prison goes down by nearly 2 percent.
New children’s book: Almaz Walks the Paths of Her Childhood
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Ayana, 3, is one of some 3,000 Ethiopians who have been cured of eye disease by an Israeli medical team
Ethiopian performers fight for their place in the cultural scene
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Israeli ambassador to Ethiopia Belaynesh Zevadia talks to the "Magazine" about the unprecedented relationship between the Jewish state and the country known as the "gateway to Africa."
Mekonen: From the fields of Ethiopia to IDF combat, on his path and the future of the Jewish state.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
Having endured her fair share of discrimination, racism and prejudice, former Reshet Alef director Tsega Melaku dispels some of the myths surrounding Ethiopian aliya.
Israeli attitude, American funk and an Ethiopian backdrop make the musical stylings of Ester Rada a force to be reckoned with.
By Gil Stern Stern KARPAS
‘Many Ethiopian immigrants tend to keep their thoughts to themselves, but some of them are hiding painful feelings behind this silence.’
By NATHAN ROIE
Together with others from the Ethiopian community, Geula Hadary brings alive the story of the trek to Israel – with the risks of hunger, disease and bandits.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Tal Bodenstein’s coffee amounts to much more than a hill of beans.
By MIRIAM KRESH
"I live in fear at any minute I can get arrested and go to jail."
Ceremony held to commemorate estimated 4,000 Ethiopian Jews who died on their journey to Israel from Ethiopia through Sudan in the 1980s and 1990s.
The State of Youth in 2013 report addresses four key categories: online harassment, sexual violence, homeless youth, and the state of Ethiopian olim.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi,GREER FAY CASHMAN
For the past four years, on my own, I have tried to arrange eye care for the Ethiopian Jews in Gondar. Many people in the compound are blind from dense cataracts.
By MORRIS E. HARTSTEIN
Why did this group buy a black woman’s image to use as an example of diversity?
Our ancestors, mine and yours, wished to come to the promised land but could not, for the decision was in the hands of others. In our case the matter is in the hands of our brothers.
By ABERE ENDESHAW KERHEHU
For me, Operation Moses was nothing short of a fairytale, a miracle, and a dream.
By ORIT EFRAIM
In July 2016, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first sitting Israeli prime minister since 1987 to visit East Africa when he traveled to Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Ethiopia.
By KENNETH BANDLER
We Ethiopians do not see our nation merely as a birthplace, or even as just an ancestral land; to us, Ethiopia plays a powerful psychological role, and we call it “Mother.”
By SHMUEL LEGESSE
THE LOCAL independent Ethiopian citizens’ news agencies are reporting outside the country that there is a huge popular mobilization against the government.
The upcoming anniversaries of the Second Lebanon War and the Entebbe raid are a rare opportunity for the government to declare that it is not just here to coast into the future.
By YAAKOV KATZ
The prospective deal is important because it marks a move away from Egypt’s historical insistence on maintaining colonial-era agreements on water rights.
By MALCOLM DASH
"Somewhere between 6,000 and 9,000 Ethiopians who strongly identify with the Jewish community were being denied aliya."
By JEROME M. EPSTEIN
We must face the many challenges of integrating Ethiopians with eyes wide open.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By TAMARA WEG
Gideon Sa’ar’s moment of truth
By URI PEREDNIK
Although some have declared the Ethiopian Aliya over, it is clear that it is not complete.
Tesfa’s battle to reunite his family, which has been torn between Ethiopia and Israel for over 10 years, is far from ending.
What are the implications for the Ethiopian community, and what are the strategic implications for Israel?
By PODCAST
The annual Hullegeb Festival in Jerusalem begins on December 4.
An age-old grain may be ideal for the modern age.
By LES SAIDEL