ethiopian jews in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Family of Israeli held in Strip demands his return; Turkish FM: Ankara’s ties with Hamas will continue.
By BEN HARTMAN,HERB KEINON
The protesters chose Hadarim Prison on Monday so that their rally could coincide with the weekly visit by the relatives of Palestinian security prisoners held in the facility.
By BEN HARTMAN
Organizers said the demonstration will be the first in a series of protest moves that will focus on the humanitarian side of the story, with the goal of pressuring Hamas into releasing Mengistu.
Unnamed Beduin border crosser still held by Hamas in Gaza
By HERB KEINON
"Israel must pay for everything," said Hamas official Ismail Radwan, who did not confirm the presence of the two Israeli nationals in Gaza.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Addis Alam, a new agriculture association started by two Ethiopian-Israeli brothers, aims to grow traditional Ethiopian produce in Israel.
By SHARON UDASIN
"Please, do not forget about us!" pleaded Falash Mura in Gondar and Addis Ababa.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Comedian wished her nephew, IDF soldier Adar Abramowitz, a happy birthday on Instagram
By AMY SPIRO
Following the redemption of their Soviet, Ethiopian and Syrian brethren, the Jews’ historic commitment to each other is eroding.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ethiopians can now receive grant if they drafted to IDF up to 15 years after aliya, instead of 10.
63 Falash Mura make aliya; families reunited with tears of joy.
The personal story of an Israeli scholar born in Ethiopia.
By RHONA BURNS
C’est une vidéo qui a mis le feu aux poudres et fait descendre les Ethiopiens dans les rues de Jérusalem, puis de Tel-Aviv. Mais leurs rancœurs sont bien plus anciennes
By SYLVIE BERGER
The schizophrenia risk of the immigrants is twice as high as those of Israeli-born Ethiopian Jews.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Ministry balancing protecting public and expanding pool of donors.
Many of the 8,000 immigrants of all ages lost relatives or suffered greatly before the aliya effort was accomplished.
A prizewinning children’s picture book about the Ethiopian aliya will soon be available in English.
By BARBARA BAMBERGER
The 28-year-old singer’s parents made aliya from Ethiopia in the early 1980s, as part of Operation Moses.
By BARRY DAVIS
A long-standing cultural dream is about to be realized.
By SOPHIE ASHKINAZE-COLLENDER
The Beta dance company will present the premiere of You Are Me But I Am Not You, a work incorporating facets of the dancer’s cultural and personal growth.
The two women are the first female Ethiopian judges to be selected to serve the nation.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The 2015 beating of an Israeli Ethiopian soldier sparked protests against police brutality across the nation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Dego became the first Ethiopian-Israeli soccer coach to guide a team in the top flight this past Sunday.
By ALLON SINAI
The decision to reconize the Kessim as religious leaders will regulate their status as part of the system of religious services.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Wabashat immigrated to Israel at age 2, ordained by Rabbi Ovadia Yosef
By JEREMY SHARON
While thousands of Ethiopians across the country gather to celebrate Sigd, for many, living here is not always a celebratory.
By RACHEL COHEN
Ethiopian Israelis earn thousands of shekels less per month than the average earned by Israelis overall, Taub Center for Social Policy Studies says
By SARAH LEVI
The prime minister's office counted various successes in the absorption program.
Anti-Racism measures have yet to be implemented.
By LAHAV HARKOV
A chance encounter creates new opportunities for a runner - and perhaps his country.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN,JAMIE HALPER
Protesters call for permanent housing solutions, saying they can’t make ends meet.
Ethiopian-Israeli singer Hewan Meshesha and her band Ground Heights are ready to bring their eclectic mix of music to their debut album.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Many families are split with only some members approved for aliya.
At Balienjera, the only Ethiopian restaurant in Tel Aviv, customers are served authentic cuisine – with a side of the Zionist dream
By NOA AMOUYAL
The Seder requires 2,000 bottles of wine, 450 kilos of meat, 300 kilos of charoset, 120 kilos of matza, and 100 kilos of bitter herbs.
‘The State of Israel is working tirelessly to continue to use all means at its disposal to release Avraham Mengistu,’ says Rivlin of Hamas captive.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
It was the lowest number of olim from Ethiopia sine 2000.
Lt.Col. Avraham Yitzhak has been nominated as first Ethiopian Colonel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Tears of happiness were shed Sunday night as some of those families were reunited after having been apart for as long as ten years.
“Israeli society is flexible, capable of change and open to amendment.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Besides working with Ethiopian-Israelis MEPI has also partnered with Hardei groups, Arab-Israelis, and others.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
In the meantime the youth are enjoying the festive celebrations, but a six-month deadline awaits to see if some solution can be found to keep the centers from closing.
The prime minister said that he and the ministerial committee had heard “heart wrenching and hair-raising stories” of racism and discrimination against Ethiopian-Israelis.
Sources close to Lau said they were satisfied that Flus had agreed to the extension.
Rabbi Yosef Hadane was denied an extension to his service as chief rabbi of the community after he reached the age of retirement, 67.
Thousands journeyed from across the country this year for the morning ceremonies where political leaders and Ethiopian Jewish dignitaries gave blessings and speeches.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The Student Union of Hebrew University invited the public to hear the testimonies of those who survived the journey and lost loved ones in Sudan on the way.
By UDI SHAHAM
Around fifteen hundred citizens of Ethiopian origin protested during this week’s cabinet meeting, decrying “racism” and “discrimination between Jews and Jews,” according to Hebrew media.
By SAM SOKOL
The marriage registrar of the religious council in Petah Tikva explained to an Ethiopian couple that he could not recognize their marriage and that it was "an order from on high."
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,JEREMY SHARON
Too often, the people who most need intervention have the least access to it.
Gadi Yevarkan, about to head new Be’eri pre-military academy, shares his vision of Israeli leadership.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The program, submitted by the Economy Ministry, will be spread over four years and aims primarily to better integrate 3,600 people of Ethiopian origin into the job market.
“They must be brought to Israel and reunited with their families. They are undivided part of our community,” says MK Abraham Naguise.
This figure was some 85 percent lower than last year, which saw 1,355 Ethiopians arrive in Israel.
Community members retract statements claiming Ethiopian children were being segregated in summer camp.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Netanyahu denies he hasn’t been doing enough to bring missing Israelis home.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Naguise: "We have to make sure to stop the separation so that Israelis of Ethiopian descent will be integrated in Israeli society like all citizens."
PM opens ministerial committee to integrate Ethiopians into society.
Netanyahu said that the Ethiopian Jews' journey to Israel “articulates the vision of the ingathering of the exiles which is the essence of our existence, rebirth and prayers.”
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,HERB KEINON
Meeting was attended by representatives of the protest organizers and the Ethiopian-Israeli community organizations, representatives from the justice ministry and police, and MKs.
A demonstration on the Mount Scopus campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem drew approximately 300 students.
The lesson plans, intended to show the harms of racism and violence, differ according to age.
Likud MK Avraham Naguise, the only Ethiopian- born lawmaker in the new Knesset, warns against violence during protests.
Community demands that needs be addressed seriously by authorities; Some say there should not be comparisons made with the Baltimore riots.
Although the suffering of many immigrants from Ethiopia in the past 30 years is well documented, treatment for their resulting psychological trauma has been minimal.
Maharat was featured in the movie “Shchorim” which depicts day to day life in the predominantly Ethiopian-Israeli neighborhood of Kiryat Moshe.
Following years of struggling to conceive, Ethiopian woman gives birth at 56.
Pilgrimage commemorates receiving of Torah, community’s longing to return to the Holy City of Jerusalem.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Ethiopian medical students study at Ben-Gurion University as part of exchange program.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Frustrated Ethiopian-Israelis demand an end to discrimination following the myriad of failings in their integration into Israeli society.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
“I knew I had to work with the Ethiopian community because I know how difficult it is for the families not to be able to decide for their kids."
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Readers respond to the latest "Jerusalem Post Magazine" article.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
By DAVID BRINN,LAURA KELLY
Over 30 years since the first wave of Ethiopian aliya, community members speak up about continued racism and discrimination.
By LAURA KELLY
Together with others from the Ethiopian community, Geula Hadary brings alive the story of the trek to Israel – with the risks of hunger, disease and bandits.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Ever since he first encountered it as a child in Ethiopia, Gideon Agaza has been fascinated by the camera. In ‘Our Way,’ an exhibition at the Eretz Israel Museum, he points it at his own people.
For me, Operation Moses was nothing short of a fairytale, a miracle, and a dream.
By ORIT EFRAIM
Due to political decisions of malevolent Ethiopian regimes and the support of the then-USSR, we were unable to return home to Jerusalem until the 1980s.
By TSEGA MELAKU
The government would do well to invest more in organizations such as ESRA, rather than initiating one committee after the other to no avail.
By BRENDA KATTEN
By SHMUEL LEGESSE
THE LOCAL independent Ethiopian citizens’ news agencies are reporting outside the country that there is a huge popular mobilization against the government.
There are ongoing issues surrounding the status of Ethiopian Israeli religious leaders, such as the question of affording the Kessim more recognition and government support.
By NATE SHAPIRO,WILLIAM RECANT,SUSAN POLLACK,GERALD FRIM
Currently there are over 9,000 Ethiopians who identify as Jews residing in Ethiopia – most of whom have first-degree relatives who have already made aliya.
By JEROME M. EPSTEIN
Willenberg was described as a Polish patriot as well as a valuable contributor to the Polish-Jewish dialogue.
Right now, some 9,000 Ethiopian Jews are living in appalling camp conditions in Addis Ababa and Gondar.
We must face the many challenges of integrating Ethiopians with eyes wide open.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
By ROBERT GOLDBERG
On a certain level, the issue goes beyond racism. It deals partly with the way that, in Israel and many other places, those who are vulnerable or lack connections are more likely to be abused.
I must say that everyone was surprised by Foreign Minister and Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman’s bombshell announcement.
Israel can rightly take pride in bringing Ethiopian Jewry back from Exile over the past few decades, thereby fulfilling the dream of generations.
By MICHAEL FREUND
There is not a single issue facing the Ethiopian community in Israel that can’t be resolved through enlightened philanthropy and government action.
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
In Kiryat Bialik, youngsters from London and Manchester mix with their new Israeli friends despite not being able to discuss Brexit or soccer scores in any common language.
By PAMELA PELED
No religion has closer ties to agriculture and ecology than Judaism.
By DVORA WAYSMAN