03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
EU foreign minister to hold lunch with Abbas
By REUTERS
The European Union issued an official statement on Israel's settlement activity.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Move seen as attempt to get off on ‘right foot’ with Trump
By HERB KEINON
For the time being efforts inside the EU to firmly "differentiate" between Israel and the West Bank failed because Israel leveraged differences between the European bloc and its member states.
Foreign Ministry spokesman says that move is a discriminatory one “that has the smell of a boycott."
The modular structures with cement floors located within the boundaries of the Kfar Adumim settlement were built in 2015 and house Palestinian Beduin.
The postponement is due in part to the intensive work by Israeli diplomats.
Two-day trip to Israel and Palestinian territories marks her first diplomatic foray as the EU's new foreign policy chief.
Catherine Ashton's replacement, Federica Mogherini, is set to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories on Friday and Saturday.
Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz met with EU Ambassador to Israel Lars Faaborg-Andersen on Wednesday to discuss possible export of natural gas to Europe.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Violence against Jews has declined in the Ukraine and remains much lower than in western Europe.
By SAM SOKOL
In Italy, Nirenstein served as a member of the European Friends of Israel and was a founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative.
Conference of European Rabbis issues manifesto of religious extremism
MEP's support establishment of body to deal with recent rise in anti-Semitism.
European officials tried to reassure Israeli journalists concerned by its publication last year of settlement guidelines.
Martin Schulz is heckled during speech to Knesset when discussing Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Israeli siege of Gaza; Bayit Yehudi MKs leave after he says Palestinians have less water than Israelis.
By LAHAV HARKOV,SHARON UDASIN
Martin Schulz, who is visiting Israel to give a speech in the Knesset, wasn't eager to discuss settlements with reporters.
EU ambassador: Relations with Israel can only reach potential if peace agreement is reached with Palestinians.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The day-long conference, organized by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael- Jewish National Fund in Paris on Sunday aspired to shed another light on life in Israel.
By ADÉLIE POJZMAN-PONTAY
Visiting Foreign Minister Charles Flanagan sits down with ‘The Jerusalem Post’ to discuss Irish-Israel ties, boycotts, NGOs and the French diplomatic initiative.
An EU official said the person was Najim Laachraoui.
Heideman has been involved for decades addressing Israel issues, anti-Semitism and the boycott, divestment, sanctions campaign in his capacity as international president of B’nai B’rith.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Europe views Israel like a mother views an elder son, who should be a bit more responsible and better behaved. This was one of the insights of Malta’s FM.
Mogherini reminds PM that EU “staunchly supports a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."
Barghouti’s wife was invited to speak at meeting about Palestinian prisoners.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Last week's truck rampage in France and Monday's axe attack aboard a train in Germany have raised European concern about self-radicalized assailants.
The meeting came amid growing speculation both in Israel and Europe as to whether Rivlin will meet in Brussels or Strasbourg with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas while both visit the area.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
German Israel-allies send message to EU.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The goods were discovered by customs officials as the representative and his driver attempted to enter into Israel from Jordan.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
According to a statement issued by the PMO, Netanyahu protested the EU's formal positions on Israel, and accused Brussels of employing a “double standard” toward Israel.
The meeting is especially significant since Israel suspended contact with the EU regarding the peace process last month.
Netanyahu’s phone call to Lofven, one diplomatic official explained, was taking that protest up a notch.
Foreign Minister states opposition to "irrational" guidelines, in presence of top EU representatives.
Foreign Ministry summons the European Union’s Ambassador to Israel, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, to explain the decision.
By LAHAV HARKOV,TOVAH LAZAROFF
EU's foreign policy chief is to meet Netanyahu later on Wednesday.
In a launch ceremony held at the Agriculture Ministry offices in Beit Dagan on Thursday, EU and Israeli officials celebrated the beginning of the 18-month project.
By SHARON UDASIN
The report, which was leaked to the British newspaper 'Guardian,' comes just days after incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu handily won re-election.
The honeymoon period for any new Israeli government will be short, and neither the EU nor the US will have much patience for promises, diplomats say.
“We are trying to survive in a very difficult reality and instead of supporting Israel, you blame Israel every day,” Liberman said.
In other Group B matches on Monday, Bosnia and Belgium drew 1-1, while Wales beat Cyprus 2-1.
By ALLON SINAI
European Union links ties with Israel to two-state solution.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Last month, a Foreign Ministry official warned that EU legislation could lead to a wholesale refusal to accept any Israeli exports produced in the West Bank, Golan Heights, and east Jerusalem.
Jordan Valley council chief says that even without an official ban, the farmers in his region are having a hard time selling many of their products to Europe.
Headlines in Europe are full of Israel’s retaliation against Syria, and an Italian daily puts football over security.
By ANDREAS BERGGREN
Turkey will get 3 billion euros of initial aid to handle the refugees on its territory.
The on-again, off-again, Egyptian brokered, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo are framed by the guns of war, not the dialogue of statehood.
Leaders deeply concerned about "rapid and dramatic deterioration" of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU; Mogherini was taken to Ashdod by Foreign Minister Avigdor Liberman.
A US that is looking inward is not good news for any peace-and freedom-seeking democracy in the world.
By RAANAN ELIAZ
Israel is probably the only democracy the values of which are tested every day.
By GILAD SEGAL
Hopefully the Hezbollah and Hamas cases do not foretell the beginning of a new era in which EU-Israeli/Arab views on regional security further diverge.
By BAS BELDER,ELISE COOLEGEM
EU brawling on behalf of the Palestinians has reached extreme heights of chutzpah.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Through its illegal settlements policy, the EU is conducting a stealth war against Israel.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
These letters contained a number of inaccuracies that misrepresented the legislation and repeated the slogans of their Israeli NGO clients.
By Gerald Steinberg
Within the next five years, expect Israel to begin to unilaterally disengage from the West Bank.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
"We should urge our government to immediately cease its path of scientific self-destruction in the name of right-wing politics, before it is too late."
By DAVID NEWMAN
To say the Israeli government is neuralgic about any comments coming from Europe would be a massive understatement.
By DAFNA FRIEDMAN
Then, as now, the responsibility for implementing this vision was placed entirely on Israel’s shoulders, as the party with “all of the power,” from the dominant European perspective.
There’s hope for my buddy Mafoofnik, who thinks some new initiatives will return stability to what has long been a topsy-turvy business.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
The government of Israel has responded in its normal hysterical manner to EU labeling initiative rather than thinking its way through the situation.
Europe seems jaded. In particular, the elite are in despair.
By MARKUS SOMM, PUBLISHER AND CHIEF EDITOR OF THE BASLER ZEITUNG
Here in Brussels, we have really started to notice that the EU is ramping up its own rhetoric, resorting to sensationalist language and short-sighted, "huffy" policies in a bid to be noticed.
By ELINADAV HEYMANN
The Cold War is history, so why continue to maintain a transatlantic military alliance?
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
At its core, the assault on Israel’s legitimacy is a denial of the Jewish people’s right to self-determination.
By ARSEN OSTROVSKY
There have been tense moments between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Merkel.
By JPost Editorial
I hope that following last week’s incident the Foreign Ministry once again went into emergency damage- control mode.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
