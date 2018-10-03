extradition

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Justice Department statement does not say whether 19-year-old Israeli citizen would be extradited to the United States.
By REUTERS
Thomas Gross allegedly stabbed his mother to death in her Florida home over monetary dispute.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Helmut Oberlander has been stripped of his Canadian citizenship for a fourth time and has stated his intent to appeal the decision.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
The US may request the suspect be extradited.
By JTA,JPOST.COM STAFF,DANIELLE ZIRI
Ayalon says Turkish charges against former IDF commanders for flotilla raid sets dangerous precedent, also for US and NATO.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Bigot: France working hard with Israel on Iran; Zeitouni suspects remain free because Israel hasn't asked for their arrest.
Le 16 septembre dernier, Lee Zeitouni est morte, percutée de plein fouet par un 4x4 incontrôlé. Son compagnon, Roï Peled, se bat pour que ses assassins soient jugés en Israël
By NATHALIE BLAU
The US and Israel have strong extradition agreements that apply in most cases, the Justice Ministry decided in April that this case was exceptional.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Christine Riviere visited her son in Syria several times and regularly sent him money.
Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada finally extradited after eight-year legal battle, ending years of British government effort.
Yitzhak Abergil reportedly appears in court in street clothes and shackles, seen laughing and yawning before entering innocent plea.
Former Yugoslavian Peter Egner, 86, living in Seattle, Washington is accused of participating in murder of more than 17,000 Serbian civilians.
By JTA
Former IDF Lt.-Col. released from Russian prison a day before; criticizes Israeli government and thanks the media for his release.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF AND AP
French head of counterespionage agency says the man was arrested in Egypt and extradited to France, says threat of attack ‘has never been as high.’
By YAAKOV KATZ AND JERUSALEM POST STAFF
French head of counterespionage agency says the man was arrested in Egypt and extradited to France, where current terror risk is high.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alleged Mossad agent to be sent to Germany for forging a passport.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Brodsky appeals Polish court decision to send him to Germany.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Court: Brodsky to be transferred to Germany on forgery charges.
By JPOST STAFF, YAAKOV KATZ AND BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Alleged spy may be extradited to Germany this week.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Two killed as Jamaican government tries to extradite a powerful Kingston drug baron to the US.
Malka Leifer to remain in custody in a psychiatric hospital.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Malka Leifer is accused of having sexually abused several former pupils of hers while she served as the principal of the Adass Israel School in Melbourne, Australia.
By JEREMY SHARON
Yehoshua Elitzur was charged ten years ago with shooting a Palestinian driver that he claimed tried to run him over.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Gennady Galkin was bombarded with questions about the night he allegedly stabbed 25-year-old Technion student Edward Rothberg to death.
A Jordanian newspaper reported on Thursday that Jordan will not agree to extradite terrorist Ahlam Tamimi to the US, where she would have been tried for killing Americans during the Second Intifada.
By JOY BERNARD
Bassam Abu Sharif claims that Mohammed Rashid embezzled public funds, requests Interpol to help locate ex-Palestinian official.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Dan Cohen, charged with taking bribes while serving as Israel Electric Company official, to face trial in Israel after fleeing in 2005.
Polanski was sentenced by a Bulgarian court to 14 years in prison in 2005, but fled to Israel to escape his prison sentence in 2006.
Defendants allegedly defrauded elderly Americans in fake lottery scams; four others were extradited in January.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Suspect is member of organization which provides security services to Jewish population in Brooklyn, wanted for attacking African-American.
French ambassador visits Lee Zeitouni’s bereaved relatives on Kibbutz Neveh Ur, confirms close cooperation between French and Israeli law enforcement.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Speaking to Channel 10 from France, Claude Issac says "We want to be in Israel, to go to the family and explain how much it hurts us too."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JOANNA PARAS
Kibbutz Neve Or: Family and friends pay final respects to 25-year-old Pilates instructor Lee Zeitouni who was run over in north Tel Aviv.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JOANNA PARAS
Suspect fled Israel to Paris, leaving baby girl behind in care of foreign nanny; Justice Ministry says Israel, France have extradition treaty.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN AND JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Alexander Zvtkovic is suspected of involvement in a 1995 massacre during which thousands of Muslims were murdered in eastern Bosnia.
Brothers, 3 other men, face charges that include ordering a murder, money-laundering, extortion and trading in Ecstasy.
By DAN IZENBERG AND BEN HARTMAN
Alleged mob bosses and three associates facing charges of murder, money laundering, blackmail and drug trafficking; plane en route to LA.
By OREN KESSLER AND JPOST.COM
Alleged mob bosses and three associates facing charges of murder, money laundering, blackmail and drug trafficking, will be flown to LA.
Alleged mob bosses and three associates facing murder and other charges to be flown to US in coming days.
By OREN KESSLER
In this extradition case, the accused is not German but an Israeli citizen with Balkan roots.
By STEPHEN KARGANOVIC
Complaint filed against Bush and others should surprise no one.
By BRETT JOSHPE
Lawyer says may consider appeal to top UK court; WikiLeaks founder fights being sent to Sweden for questioning in rape case.